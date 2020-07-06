 Skip to content
(DW)   Finland's air force removes lucky symbol from logo after 100 years   (dw.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they need a new logo, just draw a cartoon airplane with Simo's face on it.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, shouldn't take too long to paint over there current aircraft.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
seems like 80 years of trying to take it back didn't work
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Finnally!
 
XSV
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Merltech: Well, shouldn't take too long to paint over there current aircraft.


As in no time at all?

FTFA:

"While the air force had stopped using the swastika on its planes after World War II, the symbol featured on unit emblems, unit flags and uniforms, an air force spokesperson told the BBC. "
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It does not help that Finland fought with the Germans in WW2.  Of course this was because Russia attacked them, and they were considered an unofficial allied power up until Germany invaded Russia.
 
v2micca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, it kind of sucks.  But (at least for western civilization) the Nazi's pretty much ruined the Swastika for everyone else.  Unfortunately, it has been co-opted into a toxic symbol of hate and will like remain as such for several centuries.
 
