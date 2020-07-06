 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   'Woman who made racist remarks in video faces separate charge' No not that one, not that one either, think older   (kron4.com) divider line
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
Well, she sounds...nice...and unstable...
 
Rapmaster2000
2 hours ago  
She used profanity, threatened to kill the man and referred to him as a "Chinaman." She complained his vehicle was parked too close to her Honda.

Chinaman is not the preferred nomenclature.
 
wejash
1 hour ago  
She's retired? At 54?

What's great about the age of Trump is that everyone who used to just mutter their racist thoughts, or hold them in until Thanksgiving, are feeling free to share them with their victims, even on camera. Often very loudly.

He's turned America into Mississippi 1964.
 
Walker
42 minutes ago  
The one whose daughter is a Torrance cop, so that's why she didn't get in any trouble the past times she did it (even shoving people) and claimed "Don't you know who my family is???".
 
Corn_Fed
39 minutes ago  

Walker: The one whose daughter is a Torrance cop, so that's why she didn't get in any trouble the past times she did it (even shoving people) and claimed "Don't you know who my family is???".


True police family values.
 
SpectroBoy
38 minutes ago  
Karen should talk to the police's manager.
 
nijika
38 minutes ago  
I don't like to age-shame but that is a ROUGH 54.  I seriously thought this lady was 75 years old.
 
SpectroBoy
37 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Walker: The one whose daughter is a Torrance cop, so that's why she didn't get in any trouble the past times she did it (even shoving people) and claimed "Don't you know who my family is???".

True police family values.


Yeah cops openly brag about getting special treatment for them and their families and then wonder why the public is against them. Morons.
 
Jim_Callahan
37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, she sounds...nice...and unstable...


Sounds more like a "declared mentally incompetent, power of attourney transferred to a caretaker" situation than a criminal law situation to me, but then all I have to go on is TFA so who knows.
 
kobrakai
35 minutes ago  

nijika: I don't like to age-shame but that is a ROUGH 54.  I seriously thought this lady was 75 years old.


Me too. Hate will eat you up it would seem.
 
TheGreatGazoo
34 minutes ago  
She was a social worker?

More of an anti social worker
 
Cdr.Murdock
33 minutes ago  
It's not the Chinaman comments that got her.  It's the death threats and violence.

I'll take Chinamen for 100, Alex...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
32 minutes ago  
A former social worker who's retired at 54? Did she hit the lottery?
 
mikaloyd
31 minutes ago  
Ugh. White women
 
Dancin_In_Anson
30 minutes ago  
Go back to whatever ...() country you belong in," Hernandez said.

Just a reminder that we were all immigrants once dear.
 
BigNumber12
30 minutes ago  

nijika: I don't like to age-shame but that is a ROUGH 54.  I seriously thought this lady was 75 years old.


Being a career social worker seems like the kind of life that would age you rapidly and make you jaded and angry as all fark. That seems to be the case here.
 
Myk Ox
30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, she sounds...nice...and unstable...


And looks like Drumph in disguise after the election.
 
Madcaplaff
29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: She was a social worker?

More of an anti social worker


A social worker named Hernandez.

/SMH
 
robodog
28 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: A former social worker who's retired at 54? Did she hit the lottery?


Start working right after graduation and put in your 30 years. It's one benefit of government work, though now that folks are living a lot longer it's one many cities and states can no longer really afford since you'll often pay 2x for every year worked.
 
Walker
28 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail has a couple of the videos if you can get around all the pop up ads:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8416527/California-police-searching​-Karen-linked-THREE-racist-incidents.h​tml

Hernandez also mocks the man which accents and by calling him 'Chinaman'.
'I am not a racist person. You need to go home,' she says.
'I am from here,' he answers, to which she says, 'I don't care about your Facebook. You know how many people can't stand you being here. I don't play games, you play games, I play games where you get f****d to death.'
As the man gets out of his car to take her license plate number, Hernandez continues with her mocking accents and pretending that she can't understand him.
'Do you know who my family is? Do you know who your family is?' Hernandez continues.
'Go home this is from my government. Go home, you are so f****d, you're gonna get f****d, your kids are gonna get f****d. This is my country, and this is my government. Go home.'
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
27 minutes ago  
She was charged with being a witch?

/ didn't peek
 
MinatoArisato013
27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Corn_Fed: Walker: The one whose daughter is a Torrance cop, so that's why she didn't get in any trouble the past times she did it (even shoving people) and claimed "Don't you know who my family is???".

True police family values.

Yeah cops openly brag about getting special treatment for them and their families and then wonder why the public is against them. Morons.


At least it's not Duncan Hunter throwing a biatchfit about going to an overseas military base and not getting special treatment while he was still in Congress.
 
deadsanta
26 minutes ago  

wejash: She's retired? At 54?


I mean, this is the least thing to quibble about. For women that age to have had a career at all is still noteworthy, one generation previously most women didn't have any time in the workforce outside of temp jobs. If she had children she took time off in a time without any maternity leave guarantees, and frequently that was the end of a career for a woman.  So yeah, give her shiat because she's a horrible person (But maybe she's mentally ill?) but don't knock her for picking a genteel title for her life circumstances when the truth is probably more like: "Has more economic value to her family as a caregiver and unpaid domestic than she does in the workforce."
 
Shang-High
25 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: A former social worker who's retired at 54? Did she hit the lottery?


I had neighbors who both were social workers and retired at 45 with a full pension and health care for life.  Good for them for taking advantage of the opportunity but seriously it really woke me up to the reality of where my taxes are going.
 
stuffy
24 minutes ago  
Hernandez? Her family must be so proud.
 
mikaloyd
23 minutes ago  
Paging buttercat. We need you in here to defend your demographic
 
Madcaplaff
22 minutes ago  

deadsanta: wejash: She's retired? At 54?

I mean, this is the least thing to quibble about. For women that age to have had a career at all is still noteworthy, one generation previously most women didn't have any time in the workforce outside of temp jobs. If she had children she took time off in a time without any maternity leave guarantees, and frequently that was the end of a career for a woman.  So yeah, give her shiat because she's a horrible person (But maybe she's mentally ill?) but don't knock her for picking a genteel title for her life circumstances when the truth is probably more like: "Has more economic value to her family as a caregiver and unpaid domestic than she does in the workforce."


Dude, she's 54, that's early gen-x.
She wasn't born at the turn of the century.

/eyeroll
 
Walker
22 minutes ago  
From her latest tirade where she didn't get any charges. And she didn't get any for the October 2019 shoving incident until 2 more incidents occurred and went viral:

'Why don't you go somewhere else?' Hernandez says. 'Get the f*** out of this world, get the f*** out of these stairs, go back to whatever f****** Asian country you belong in!
'This is not your place; this is not your home. We do not want you here!' the woman adds.
She then added: 'You put that on Facebook, I hope you do because every f****** person will beat the crap out of you from here on out.
'Don't you ever say, 'oh Jesus' to me when I want to use the stairs you little b****.'
The victim points out that there are other stairs located throughout the park, but this does not quell the woman's verbal attack.
'You are a sick, f****** ignorant teenager... Who wears black in California sun? Who the f*** wears black? Are you an idiot? You wear black in California sun? Seriously?'
 
Greek
16 minutes ago  

Shang-High: CaptainFatass: A former social worker who's retired at 54? Did she hit the lottery?

I had neighbors who both were social workers and retired at 45 with a full pension and health care for life.  Good for them for taking advantage of the opportunity but seriously it really woke me up to the reality of where my taxes are going.


Did you take a look at what they pay social workers? Keep in mind- they have to go to college for 4 years to get there, and take continuing education at their own expense.

Trust me- they almost certainly earned their early retirement. Social workers are typically paid less than teachers. In some areas, the pay is actually poverty level.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
15 minutes ago  

deadsanta: For women that age [54] to have had a career at all is still noteworthy


Puh-lease.

She was 14 years old when 9 To 5 came out, and just 21 when Dianne Keaton was in Baby Boom.

Women were well into being shamed for not working full time before this woman even entered the work force.
 
DesertCoyote
14 minutes ago  
She looks like my eighth grade math teacher. When I was in the eighth grade. And she's got to be around 55 by now.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
13 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: A former social worker who's retired at 54? Did she hit the lottery?


There's also the cases when a government employee is "encouraged" to take earlier retirement because of a combination of incompetence and work-related conflict - the kind of employee that raises everyone else's productive by not being at work.
 
Palined Parenthood
8 minutes ago  
IT WAS STACY ABRAHMS WASNT IT
 
Fear the Clam
6 minutes ago  
Hernandez? Sounds Mexican. Better put her in a cage, just in case.
 
steklo
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
