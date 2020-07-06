 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The strangest thing about this tale of a spooky mansion owned by a creepy millionaire is that no van-load of ghost-busting beatniks with a talking dog is involved (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
•       •       •

bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's spooky?

It just looks like a half-built building, to me, but I'm from San Jose-ish, so maybe my sense of spook is skewed.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: [Fark user image 352x265] [View Full Size image _x_]

Jinkies.
/ "Zoinks" is the safety word
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
sciencefiction.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guy looks and sounds very punchable.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He said: "The 'homeless' - the majority of whom are so by their own volition or sheer laziness - are one of the filthiest burdens on the public purse today. The chance of my offering an opportunity for them to occupy Hamilton Palace is just ludicrous."

Nice guy.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone be a good sport and burn that chap's rubbish flat to the ground.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

