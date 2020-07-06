 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Police in England pretty sure that drunk people can't socially distance after the pub reopening mess   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, there is personal space, then there is lean into you drunk personal space.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston, TX: no shiat
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BoJo is following the GOP script. Say "stay safe", remove all the rules, and then when the pandemic flares again blame the people for not staying safe.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. The NHS will totally be able to handle it.

And by "it", I mean putting lots of people on the Liverpool Care Pathway.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHUT EVERYTHING DOWN BEFORE YOU KILL AGAIN.

Have you Brexited from Common Sense, or what?
 
echo5mike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also can't dance...  and their pickup lines are just awful...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promote them all to captain.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, POS, who are sober here in Texas don't keep their distance at the grocery store, nor at the gas station.
Hope they all die.
I'm tied of their b.s.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an awful article. Not even one photo of drunken slags soiling themselves.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When I drink alone...I prefer to be by myself.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

echo5mike: They also can't dance...  and their pickup lines are just awful...


So, are you whales from Scotland?
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Coming up at 11:  water is wet!
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x283]
When I drink alone...I prefer to be by myself.


I caught up my pal Jack Daniel's, and his partner Jimmy Beam, and we drank alone
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I shouldn't listen to myself, I'm drunk.
But wait, since I'm already drunk, then that's wrong, so I SHOULD listen to myself!!"

/paraphrasing Homer Simpson
//people make stupid, dangerous and/or dangerous decisions when mentally impaired
///news at 11
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah yes, all of the Boris Johnson/Trump supporters in SOHO.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OldJames: [comb.io image 320x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was for the smuckers thread, disregard
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

