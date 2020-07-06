 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Time to kick back, take off the shoes, watch some TV and glide hundreds of feet over the ocean   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that ended better than I expected.  Smooth landing man.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I could do that.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Setup for my next Zoom meeting confirmed.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Well, that ended better than I expected.  Smooth landing man.


Yea, I figured he'd just eventually jump and parachute and let the couch end up wherever it ended up.  Impressed that he stuck the landing like he did.
 
