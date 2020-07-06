 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   New case of deadly plague reported in China. Not COVID19, something else   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
18
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
iirc Bubonic Plague is caused by a bacteria which if far easier to treat than a virus like covid 19.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's been with us since it first showed up in 1348.  There have been over 1000 cases in the US since 1900, with at least one every year as long as I've been alive.  Bringing this up now is fearmongering clickbait.
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I really cat wait until hindsight is 2020. Or maybe 2020 is hindsight. Or something.
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: iirc Bubonic Plague is caused by a bacteria which if far easier to treat than a virus like covid 19.


Totally treatable early on these days.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep, still endemic in rodents in the Four Corners area and quite treatable.  The worst situation is that, because the symptoms are varied and non-specific enough, and it's such a rare disease, if you pick it up hiking then go back to Ohio, your doctor isn't going to suspect it for far too long.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

valenumr: Trik: iirc Bubonic Plague is caused by a bacteria which if far easier to treat than a virus like covid 19.

Totally treatable early on these days.


The Wiki article says that even with treatment, the risk of death is still ~10%.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gophers and marmots live in warm, dry climates that are favorable for the bacteria that live in their fleas. This isn't new.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Yep, still endemic in rodents in the Four Corners area and quite treatable.  The worst situation is that, because the symptoms are varied and non-specific enough, and it's such a rare disease, if you pick it up hiking then go back to Ohio, your doctor isn't going to suspect it for far too long.


Yep. We had them in some local mule deer a few years back.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We get a case or two most years here in the Southwest part of the States.

Growing up, we were told that if we get sick while traveling to make sure doctor knew and checked on plague.  Invariably every few years someone would die because doctors elsewhere couldn't believe it could be plague.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
inner mongolia like has a case every 6 months or something usually marmots related
 
way south
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: That's been with us since it first showed up in 1348.  There have been over 1000 cases in the US since 1900, with at least one every year as long as I've been alive.  Bringing this up now is fearmongering clickbait.


So business as usual then?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You should be more worried about the teenager next door than a marmot in Inner Mongolia.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Animatronik: You should be more worried about the teenager next door than a marmot in Inner Mongolia.


Marmot said there'd be days like this; there'd be days like this, my marmot said.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Use the term "Bubonic Plague" all you can, until Fark's unintelligentsiya decide the term is racist against Buboes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whelp, everybody is stocked up on hand sanitizer.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Animatronik: You should be more worried about the teenager next door than a marmot in Inner Mongolia.


Wait! That little mofo is banging my wife?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boy bands? The answer is boy bands, isnt it?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Boy bands? The answer is boy bands, isnt it?


That's Korea. The answer is obviously 5G.
 
