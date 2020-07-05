 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   New claim that the police in the Breonna Taylor killing were basically a goon squad clearing out a neighborhood for a real estate development   (courier-journal.com)
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So now we have progressed to bad superhero show tropes.

I'm looking at you DC.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.


Yeah, no shiat.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Accusations contained in lawsuits do not constitute evidence in a court of law and represent only one side of the argument.

Pretty sad this needs to be said.  OTOH, Breanna didn't get due process, so why should the cops that shot her and the city who authorized the warrant?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.


Only the last month?  There are countless stories that are the exact same as this throughout the history of our country.  The one that screams at me right now is Chavez Ravine.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like job for:

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They killed her asleep in bed.

If they had one drop of honorable blood in any of their bodies, that wouldn't have happened.  Murder 1 on the shooters. Felony murder for the rest of the team. conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice for the whole PD.  And seize the state's police union pensions to pay damages, no ceilings
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.


Seattle cops pounded the city's Central District all through the 90s and 00s

Gene Balk at The Seattle Times did an analysis last year that showed that the black population in the CD was declining sharply, from 73% of the population in 1970 to 36% in 2000 to and estimated 19% in 2014. Within 10 years if trends hold, Balk says, the black population could be down to less than 10%.

https://www.seattlemag.com/arts-and-c​u​lture/looking-gentrification-seattle
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meet the new Pinkertons, same as the old Pinkertons?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like they needed the Ed 209
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today would be a great day to arrest the police who murdered Breonna Taylor.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have to assume this is all true until I can see proof to the contrary.  I've seen too much real estate snatched by powerful people to make believe it doesn't happen.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.


And if it is ... OMG ... The rabbit hole is D-E-E-P


We have never progressed past the early days of the army shooting the unions, etc. Just drove it underground?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.

And if it is ... OMG ... The rabbit hole is D-E-E-P


We have never progressed past the early days of the army shooting the unions, etc. Just drove it underground?


No, we legalized it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They are insulting to the neighborhood members of the Vision Russell initiative and all the people involved in the years of work being done to revitalize the neighborhoods of west Louisville," Jean Porter said in a statement

Huh. So I guess it is true.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is less than zero reason to trust the police about anything and more than ample reason to believe that they're always up to cruel, barbarous, evil sh*t.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.

And if it is ... OMG ... The rabbit hole is D-E-E-P


We have never progressed past the early days of the army shooting the unions, etc. Just drove it underground?


What we learned from the Civil Rights marches is that you can't make discrimination quite so obvious. They seemed to have forgotten those "lessons". Sigh. Will they learn the lesson of "don't be jackasses". Maybe, hopefully. But the rich and the powerful will always treat the poor this way, even if its not about race.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.


It's not a new thing.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisville gentrification?  OK.  Why?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.

Seattle cops pounded the city's Central District all through the 90s and 00s

Gene Balk at The Seattle Times did an analysis last year that showed that the black population in the CD was declining sharply, from 73% of the population in 1970 to 36% in 2000 to and estimated 19% in 2014. Within 10 years if trends hold, Balk says, the black population could be down to less than 10%.

https://www.seattlemag.com/arts-and-cu​lture/looking-gentrification-seattle


Happens all over the country.  Someone starts to buy up land for development uses, goes to the city council to complain, city council complains to the police chief, police chief tells officers to focus on crime in a certain part of the city.  When people complain to the city council the city council feigns ignorance of the whole thing.  Rinse repeat ad nauseum.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Louisville gentrification?  OK.  Why?


Money. The same reason as anywhere else.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a plot in the first season of the Shield.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Rapmaster2000: Louisville gentrification?  OK.  Why?

Money. The same reason as anywhere else.


Yeah, but it's still Louisville.  It's on your way to Chicago or Florida, depending on which way you're going.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't remotely surprise me. When my buddy's family refused to sell their house so some company could buy the land it mysteriously burnt to the ground
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Louisville gentrification?  OK.  Why?


Don't worry.

Gentrification is over. You can thank COVID-19 and rioting.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm this reminds me of when my cat got killed by a coyote because developers killed all the prairie dogs on the nearby mountain where they hunted under the guise of plague but it was really to clear the land of burrowers.    I feel their murderous rage.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I have seen the police in the US are basically militarized mafia.  It makes sense that they would offer their services to the highest bidder.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Hmm this reminds me of when my cat got killed by a coyote because developers killed all the prairie dogs on the nearby mountain where they hunted under the guise of plague but it was really to clear the land of burrowers.    I feel their murderous rage.


So a gangland slaying?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who knew that racist policing could be tied to racist real estate development?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: They killed her asleep in bed.

If they had one drop of honorable blood in any of their bodies, that wouldn't have happened.  Murder 1 on the shooters. Felony murder for the rest of the team. conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice for the whole PD.  And seize the state's police union pensions to pay damages, no ceilings


Why limit it to police pensions? Expose every government worker's pension to judgments against government entities. They're all willing participants in the same corrupt system and should participate in its destruction.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Abox: Hmm this reminds me of when my cat got killed by a coyote because developers killed all the prairie dogs on the nearby mountain where they hunted under the guise of plague but it was really to clear the land of burrowers.    I feel their murderous rage.

So a gangland slaying?


I wouldn't call it gangland.  It was a relatively quiet burb.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: After all I've seen from the police in this country  the past month or so I'm gonna go ahead and presume this is probably true.


I think it is unlikely that they intentionally screwed up the address so they could go in and violently clear out all the black people from this particular house.  That said, I think it is totally believable that a city would push their police services to aggressively pursue every warrant they could, on a targeted area that a developer wanted to gentrify, in order to pressure all the poor people, who just happen to be black and vote against the local GOP, to leave.

Again, I think the problem is the local governments being too focused on increasing their tax base by pushing up property values at the expense of anyone who is not a property owners, which means that the poor and minorities suffer, because old rich white people don't want to live or shop around any of them.  We really need to abolish taxation on the municipal level, and just have the state collect all property and taxes, other than federal taxes, and then distribute to communities based on their need, rather than their privilege.  That would remove the incentive of local governments to push out and punish poor people, and it mean that poorer communities got the same level of education, infrastructure, and policing as wealthy white communities. All fines issued from the local municipality should have to go to the state budget as well, so towns can't use ticketing as a revenue stream.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The idea of this being a coordinated effort on behalf of gentrification honestly seems way too organized for me. I do think it's clear that the cops wanted to wreck some shiat, quickly identified neighborhoods where they could do so without anyone caring that much, and proceeded to go ahead and wreck that shiat.

Which is just as reprehensible, but is largely borne of institutional/governmental indifference to the welfare of "unimportant" citizens, rather than top-down, directed attack.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: leeksfromchichis: They killed her asleep in bed.

If they had one drop of honorable blood in any of their bodies, that wouldn't have happened.  Murder 1 on the shooters. Felony murder for the rest of the team. conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice for the whole PD.  And seize the state's police union pensions to pay damages, no ceilings

Why limit it to police pensions? Expose every government worker's pension to judgments against government entities. They're all willing participants in the same corrupt system and should participate in its destruction.


No.  Do you think us museum workers have any say in police brutality?  Go after the criminals in blue, not the garbage truck drivers or pothole fillers.
 
fargin a
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't it usually property owners that have 'unfortunate accidents'? This would be a whole new ballgame.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: They killed her asleep in bed.

If they had one drop of honorable blood in any of their bodies, that wouldn't have happened.  Murder 1 on the shooters. Felony murder for the rest of the team. conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice for the whole PD.  And seize the state's police union pensions to pay damages, no ceilings


Not going to happen.

In Kentucky, the pension systems for public employees are protected by the "Inviolable Contract" clause of our State Constitution.

They're considered an unbreakable contract between the employee and the government, which the government absolutely cannot break under any circumstance, even to the point where (if needed) they'd have to raid other parts of the budget to pay pension obligations.

The GOP has been trying to break the pension system for public employees (EXCEPT police) for years here, it's made the legalities of public employee pensions rather well known around here.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Iamos: Sounds like job for:

[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x475]


Or this crew.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Meet the new Pinkertons, same as the old Pinkertons?


Fark user imageView Full Size

farking pinkerton
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lawyers for Taylor's family allege in court documents filed in Jefferson Circuit Court Sunday that a police squad - named Place-Based Investigations - had "deliberately misled" narcotics detectives to target a home on Elliott Avenue,

Some intrepid investigative reporter could do a records search for sketchy, "no-knock" search warrants issued for addresses on Elliott Avenue. And see how many of the raids ended up in the homeowner's deaths.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a bid to increase the settlement payout by floating a conspiracy theory.  It won't get an in-depth investigation.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Busboys There Goes The Neighborhood
Youtube tLtbLw3viO0
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are so many things that piss me off about this case in particular.

The fact that this guy was receiving mail at her house hardly seems like a legitimate reason to issue a no knock warrant.

No knock warrants should not even exist except for extreme rare severe emergency situations (ie. someone has taken hostages who are in immediate danger, for example).

Violently going after non violent offenders is insanity. It's even more insane when it's not even the intended offenders house.

A lot of this could be solved by decriminalizing drugs and using money wasted unsuccessfully trying to fight the illegal use of them to get rehab for addicts.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Louisville gentrification?  OK.  Why?


If you look up FIGJAM in the dictionary, you'll see a map of Louisville.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
abajournal.comView Full Size


This would be real justice. Electrocution is violent, and a violent death is what they deserve because a violent death is what they have earned.

THIS is why we have a death penalty.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"had "deliberately misled" narcotics detectives to target a home on Elliott Avenue, leading them to believe they were after some of the city's largest violent crime and drug rings."

And weren't even looking in the right place. You don't find the king pins by busting down doors in working people neighborhoods. If you want the real drug dealers you gotta go over to the gated communities. But because the justice system is racist and corrupt af they are way more careful about when they do that.
 
