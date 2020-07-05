 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   If a tree falling in the forest doesn't a sound then what sound does a tree make when it falls on a garage filled with 20 people?   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sequoia distancing saves lives.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My SO had his 'project car' in the yard. A Eclipse. He had most of the engine rebuilt...and new wheels ready to deploy. It suffered form the crappy GM pain rot and was scheduled to be repainted.
Then BAM....TREE
Totaled Eclipse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"SOCIAL DISTANCING, FARKERS!!!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: My SO had his 'project car' in the yard. A Eclipse. He had most of the engine rebuilt...and new wheels ready to deploy. It suffered form the crappy GM pain rot and was scheduled to be repainted.
Then BAM....TREE
Totaled Eclipse.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Of the heart?
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say that headline out loud. Now do it a hundred times and report to me when you're done.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: optikeye: My SO had his 'project car' in the yard. A Eclipse. He had most of the engine rebuilt...and new wheels ready to deploy. It suffered form the crappy GM pain rot and was scheduled to be repainted.
Then BAM....TREE
Totaled Eclipse.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Of the heart?


Nothing I could do.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: puffy999: optikeye: My SO had his 'project car' in the yard. A Eclipse. He had most of the engine rebuilt...and new wheels ready to deploy. It suffered form the crappy GM pain rot and was scheduled to be repainted.
Then BAM....TREE
Totaled Eclipse.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Of the heart?

Nothing I could do.


I can English good!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Say that headline out loud. Now do it a hundred times and report to me when you're done.


I can English good.

I can also sometimes figure out which button to click to I reply to the correct post instead of replying to myself and looking like a fool. On the plus side, at least autocorrect didn't fark me up the ass sideways yet today.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It sounds like a crash quickly followed by 20 screams.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have stayed home, probably gonna get Rona on top of that.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Souza said a thunderstorm with a maximum wind gust of 32 miles an hour went through that area of Pasadena somewhere between 5:06 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

*laughs in Floridian*
 
mmagdalene
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Twenty-twenty-twenty four hours to go/
I wanna be sedated
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It accidentally the whole thing?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.