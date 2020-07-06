 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   I don't want to alarm anyone but while we've all been obsessed with coronavirus, the arctic circle in Siberia is literally on fire   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Global warming, Arctic Ocean, Temperature, Arctic Circle, Methane  
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry, it's a hoax/It's actually cooler now than in the past/It's natural change/It's not our fault/We can't do anything about it anyway/We could do something about it but it would cost too much/It's too late to do anything about it.

That cover everything?
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ey, der'mo v ogne.
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The extent of ice in the arctic is at the lowest level for this date in recent history.
The graph demonstrates that it's been a rather persistent progression towards less and less ice during summer.


For what it's worth, the ice that is there is also dramatically thinner than in prior years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The great part is all of the carbon being released, feeding into what caused it, thus completing the circle of life.  Ever wonder why the billionaires are are so anxious to get to Mars?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Sorry, it's a hoax/It's actually cooler now than in the past/It's natural change/It's not our fault/We can't do anything about it anyway/We could do something about it but it would cost too much/It's too late to do anything about it.

That cover everything?


You forgot because that young girl always looks mad.
 
