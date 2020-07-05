 Skip to content
(NPR)   The good news: Florida did not have back to back days of 10k new coronavirus cases. The bad news: 9,999   (npr.org) divider line
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
10,059 actually... so yes back to back days
https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​0/07/02/coronavirus-florida-cases-covi​d-19-spike-record-numbers/
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size


pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then you have asymptomatic carriers, and all the people who are too poor, too proud, or too stupid to seek treatment.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: [cdn.theatlantic.com image 615x270]

[pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.com image 681x383]


Uzbekibekisamberg?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/itsanoldermeme.jpg
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least they keep the brand synergy with Disney, but they had to up the number from the Haunted Mansion's 999 ghosts to keep up with the virus.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, on the plus side by the time I end up going back to the office (probably in January at this rate) we should have achieved herd immunity.

Thank you derpers for making the sacrifice.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bittermang: And then you have asymptomatic carriers, and all the people who are too poor, too proud, or too stupid to seek treatment.


-

...too poor, too proud, or too stupid...

I think you just described 99% of Redcaps, there.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Well, on the plus side by the time I end up going back to the office (probably in January at this rate) we should have achieved herd immunity.

Thank you derpers for making the sacrifice.


There is no case for herd immunity. Why do people keep saying that?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds legit.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

solokumba: AngryDragon: Well, on the plus side by the time I end up going back to the office (probably in January at this rate) we should have achieved herd immunity.

Thank you derpers for making the sacrifice.

There is no case for herd immunity. Why do people keep saying that?


Around here it's primarily because most people understand sarcasm.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Weird how the death counts keep going down every week
 
