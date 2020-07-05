 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   He drove through the Pho King window   (globalnews.ca) divider line
44
    More: News, Automobile, Edmonton police, English-language films, Buick, significant damage, Pho King Edmonton, legal subject matter, business  
•       •       •

1129 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 1:20 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's gold Jerry.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good thing there wasn't a line waiting outside the door. He could have taken out the entire Pho queue.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's some serious Pho King damage. I'm just glad no Pho King customers were hurt, although I do not particularly envy the adjuster who's gonna have to handle the Pho King insurance claim.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is Pho King related to Sofa King?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Phuket, should have gone a little more to the West.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I wrote that headline, y'all would be banh mi a drink or three.

+1 subby!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course this happened in Pho King Edmonton.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the driver We Todd It?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: That's some serious Pho King damage. I'm just glad no Pho King customers were hurt, although I do not particularly envy the adjuster who's gonna have to handle the Pho King insurance claim.


Hope he doesnt need to pay for any Pho King repairs.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, this place sounds kind of like a swear word.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He drove in through the Pho King window

To get himself a Pho King job

And though the car it was unreg'ster'd

We all knew he'd be a Pho King slob
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least this place was safe...

photos.imageevent.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd post a picture of tubgirl squirting pho...
but don't want the moderators to Bánh mi
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shakes tiny fist at markie-farkie
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: That's some serious Pho King damage. I'm just glad no Pho King customers were hurt, although I do not particularly envy the adjuster who's gonna have to handle the Pho King insurance claim.


Now, does anyone have any Pho King questions?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bobtheme: Of course this happened in Pho King Edmonton.


No kidding.  Pho King Edmonton deserves whatever it gets, those Pho King assholes
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a Pho King restaurant here locally as well. There also used to be a Pho Q, but that one went out of business.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: We have a Pho King restaurant here locally as well. There also used to be a Pho Q, but that one went out of business.


Tacoma has a Pho King, too, right on MLK and 11th.  Really good food, actually.  In Pho King Tacoma of all places.
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.travelblog.orgView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x191] [View Full Size image _x_]


User name checks out.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was a huge Pho Cup
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://g.co/kgs/FPmGZo

It's a common enough name for a Pho joint
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: He drove in through the Pho King window

To get himself a Pho King job

And though the car it was unreg'ster'd

We all knew he'd be a Pho King slob


Pho King Shave
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Cyberluddite: We have a Pho King restaurant here locally as well. There also used to be a Pho Q, but that one went out of business.

Tacoma has a Pho King, too, right on MLK and 11th.  Really good food, actually.  In Pho King Tacoma of all places.


There's a Pho King in Salem, OR as well. Not too fond of them, though; they put a bit too much cinnamon or star anise in the broth. Throws the taste off, IMO.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Forget the rest of 2020 and just award that the HTY.

/What's the name of teh fine restaurant again?
 
dave0821
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know there's a lot of sketchy people on 118th but how could they not confirm the passengers Pho King gender??
 
apathy2673
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I Sofa King hope they still have Pho to go
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She drove in through the Pho King window
Protected by a Pontiac
But now she sucks her thumb and wanders
Looking for her lost baggie of Crack.Didn't anybody tell her?
Didn't anybody see?
Someone's on the phone to Farmer's
Claims's on the phone to meShe said she'd always been a driver
She worked at fifteen rocks a day
And though she thought I knew the answer
Well, I knew what I could not sayAnd so I called the police department
And got myself a hit & run report
And though she tried her best to dodge me
She could steal but she could not bob.Didn't anybody tell her?
Didn't anybody see?
She drove right through the front of Pho King,
Curb-jumped and damn near hit me
Oh yeah
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Shakes tiny fist at markie-farkie


That's what's known as a Pho Coup.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I drive by this place constantly.

This person decided to drive into this place once.

I think I'll try their soup when they re open.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're gonna start a restaurant, buy your plates legitimately.
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost. In my experience every "pho" joint that makes stupid wordplay on "pho" has shiat-tier pho anyway. Maybe if places like "pho king" (GET IT! FARKING! HAHAHAHA!!!) spent more time learning to cook than coming up with lame ass puns they'd have better soup
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a jerk. Wait in line at the Pho Que like everyone else
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You all are lucky this gal is not a farkette ....
Fark user imageView Full Size


You all gonna be Pho King ban hammered.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, True News, what a rarity in the post-truth journalism.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

powhound: You all are lucky this gal is not a farkette ....
[Fark user image image 425x421]

You all gonna be Pho King ban hammered.


Her name might sound like "f*ck boi", but his entire head looks like a dildo.

So there's that.

Also, I learned that there's a Viet character for "pho".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do they serve duck?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Do they serve duck?

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x673]


Stupid, lousy "simplified" Chinese
Fark user imageView Full Size
.

See, there used to exist a distinction between 奸, 姦 (violate, immorality) and 干 (to dry, shield), but everything collapses into everything else in "simplified" Chinese.

farking fruit.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
nationalpostcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Of course this happened in Pho King Edmonton.


Canada? Pho King, eh.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too bad it wasn't their delivery driver.  The headline "Pho King delivery boy crashes Pho King car through window of Pho King restaurant." would have been internet gold.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.