(WPXI.com)   Man from PA among 19 animals poached in east Idaho   (wpxi.com) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No worries; the Man from UNCLE will take care of it.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So do you go with just the shoulder mount for that, or do you spring for the full body taxidermy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These Idaho guys just HATE laws.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For context, Preston, Idaho, is where Napoleon Dynamite was filmed.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So these sick farks where just killing things for the fun of killing things.  Not exactly upholding the idea that hunters are conservationists.
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Idaho and this is how it's done:
"OK, fellas, which o' those guys you wanna poach?  Let's decide."
*one potato, two potato, three potato...*
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They didn't even clean the kills.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Since these are felonies, do they lose the right to own or possess firearms?
 
