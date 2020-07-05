 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   You don't say   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    United States, State, Hospital, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Harris County, full state, record seven-day average of cases, Coronavirus-related hospitalizations  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hedidn'tsay
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You done farked up.

Now you farked everyone else. Assholes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would imagine you'll be setting a few more 'records' before this is all through
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but have you seen the Dow lately?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had stopped testing before it was too late!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Open up America again!

/ - Donald Trump
 
rustypouch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So. Much. Winning.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's jacked you can't sue the government. ,😠
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a deadly virus making more campaign stops than Trump.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yep.  This is why the WH have now trotted out the "live with it" message.  They know that if anyone tries what worked against covid in New York and elsewhere a few months ago and shuts things down with a vengeance, the market will crater and that will be that.

Everything in Trumpland is riding on the vain hope that in the past two months we've cobbled together enough medical knowledge and therapeutics to keep the deaths down while the cases rise exponentially.  If we see deaths like we did in March, this whole experiment is over and we'll be right back at shutdown city.  I'm sure there are already a whole host of ways to hide deaths too, I'm not naive, but if we're still talking like 3-5% deaths...hell, even if we have reduced it to 1%, there are just too many cases in too many different places with idiot governors for the deaths not to go way up or get hidden.  At least not that well.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is there a record for number of consistent days of record breaking?  'Cause we're gonna break that one too!
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Everything in Trumpland is riding on the vain hope that in the past two months we've cobbled together enough medical knowledge and therapeutics to keep the deaths down while the cases rise exponentially.  If we see deaths like we did in March, this whole experiment is over and we'll be right back at shutdown city.  I'm sure there are already a whole host of ways to hide deaths too, I'm not naive, but if we're still talking like 3-5% deaths...hell, even if we have reduced it to 1%, there are just too many cases in too many different places with idiot governors for the deaths not to go way up or get hidden.  At least not that well.


It's like saying a gun shot victim ultimately died from cardiac arrhythmia.  Technically true as the ultimate cause of death, but not the initiating cause.  We're already seeing a spike of deaths due to pneumonia, so prepare to see other respiratory or hematological causes rise as they try to leave out that it was primarily due to COVID.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
