(Omaha World Herald)   I lost my ailing father's ring in a lake. Then two good Samaritans came to the rescue   (omaha.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.


Lots of folks pass down and re-use wedding rings. It's happened for centuries. The ailing father sounds like he already has lost his wife so the ring was passed along.

I loved the part where they wouldn't take money so the guy told them at least he was buying dinner.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.


Curious - does it seem odd to you for a man to give his girlfriend his mother's or grandmother's engagement ring?  That happens all the time.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.

Curious - does it seem odd to you for a man to give his girlfriend his mother's or grandmother's engagement ring?  That happens all the time.


I mean, I wrote exactly that above.

But giving yourself a family heirloom as a wedding band seems odd.

"As a symbol of your love for me, I'm giving me this ring."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.


It isn't as unusual as you think it is.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.

It isn't as unusual as you think it is.


We have have an heirloom engagement ring too, which apart from being a solid family tradition was a nice thing to have as a graduate student. "No honey, I'm not being cheap, this ring is special!"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: lindalouwho: SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.

It isn't as unusual as you think it is.

We have have an heirloom engagement ring too, which apart from being a solid family tradition was a nice thing to have as a graduate student. "No honey, I'm not being cheap, this ring is special!"


I inherited my grandmother's wedding ring, and gave it to my only niece when she turned 21. It's still to be seen if she uses it as her own.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A truly good deed ♥
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it's that important, don't take it on the boat or at least put it into the glove box straight away.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Give it to us.  Today is our birthday.

Fark user image
"and We wants it.."
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Strange metal detectors scanning in ponds, finding rings is no basis for a system of government.

/on the other hand, perhaps it's a better basis
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, does that mean he's now King?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Iamos: lindalouwho: SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.

It isn't as unusual as you think it is.

We have have an heirloom engagement ring too, which apart from being a solid family tradition was a nice thing to have as a graduate student. "No honey, I'm not being cheap, this ring is special!"

I inherited my grandmother's wedding ring, and gave it to my only niece when she turned 21. It's still to be seen if she uses it as her own.


I wear the engagement ring of my grandmother-in-law and my hubby wears the wedding ring of my grandfather and my father, he doesn't mind not wearing it since it's too small for him now. Both rings are special to us.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
and lo did he end up in a cave, eating raw fish
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My mother gave her grandmother's wedding ring to me to give to my wife...which is very curious, considering that I have four older brothers who did not get that ring to give to their wives.

:)

Thanks, Mom.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: lindalouwho: Iamos: lindalouwho: SoupGuru: Doesn't a wedding ring symbolize the unbreaking commitment from your partner?

I can also understand giving your partner a family heirloom as a symbol of the families becoming united.

But wearing your ailing father's ring as a wedding ring seems a little odd.

It isn't as unusual as you think it is.

We have have an heirloom engagement ring too, which apart from being a solid family tradition was a nice thing to have as a graduate student. "No honey, I'm not being cheap, this ring is special!"

I inherited my grandmother's wedding ring, and gave it to my only niece when she turned 21. It's still to be seen if she uses it as her own.

I wear the engagement ring of my grandmother-in-law and my hubby wears the wedding ring of my grandfather and my father, he doesn't mind not wearing it since it's too small for him now. Both rings are special to us.


That's really nice, passing things down is grand.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lost my new wedding ring in the water at the Doral in Puerto Rico on my honeymoon.  I was told not to come back to the room until I had found it. Two days snorkelling and I found it.  Shoulda just bailed then.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Lost my new wedding ring in the water at the Doral in Puerto Rico on my honeymoon.  I was told not to come back to the room until I had found it. Two days snorkelling and I found it.  Shoulda just bailed then.


Yikes.
 
foxtail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was in Key West running my detector when some dude runs up and asks me to help him find his wedding ring. Fine time for my machine to take a dump. I now have a Nox 800. No more problems. No more AT Pro either.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Lost my new wedding ring in the water at the Doral in Puerto Rico on my honeymoon.  I was told not to come back to the room until I had found it. Two days snorkelling and I found it.


In a rolltop desk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
