(CBS New York)   With a name like Smucker's, it may cause your cat to suffer nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting, or more severe symptoms like difficulty breathing and possible cardiac or respiratory failure sometimes leading to death   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For the love of god, does anyone know how to use an apostrophe anymore?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
🙀
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: For the love of god, does anyone know how to use an apostrophe anymore?


Not after they busted the hyphen open.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The Dog Ate My Homework: For the love of god, does anyone know how to use an apostrophe anymore?

Not after they busted the hyphen open.


Kudos to you, that was good.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought all those were just part of having a cat for the privilege of stepping in a hair ball barefoot.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  Chicken and chicken liver formula containing too much choline chloride, which is used in chicken feed to make them grow faster.  Which still tells us it really isn't a good idea.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like someone bought another Chinese batch of "animal origin protein" to add since the fisheries, beef, and pork plants aren't churning out enough scrap product.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And yes, I've worked dog food plants. It's farking disgusting. The offal that's not fit for rendering into base protein gets shipped to fertilizer plants.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 minute ago  
LMAO, yeah take your cat to the vet and throw the evidence in the trash.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I will pay more for safe food. I shouldn't have to. And cost doesn't prove quality. I don't like a market in which my recourse is "stop buying the poison food your loved one ate". Fark you Adam Smith with your cold dead fist.
 
