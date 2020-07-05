 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   There is no sex in the quarantine room   (freep.com) divider line
19
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there quarantine in the sex room?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is gonna piss off the Romulans, while confusing the Vulcans,
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something something on surfaces something...
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: Is there quarantine in the sex room?


If that's your thing, yes.
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielem1: Mentat: Is there quarantine in the sex room?

If that's your thing, yes.


But not here on fark. Personal erotica site etc etc...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danielem1: Mentat: Is there quarantine in the sex room?

If that's your thing, yes.


And it does cost extra.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That reminds me. I'm hungry.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ivan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Well, we'll see about that. Won't we.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: This is gonna piss off the Romulans, while confusing the Vulcans,


This is Downriver, with access to the Windsor Ballet closed, a lotta things will be confused
 
Directorscut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
-5 points from Subby for not taking the Star Trek angle and running with it.
"Not only has science discovered that Covid-19 jumped species, we know now that Romulans like strippers."

/or something like that
//not a headline writer
/// Geek slashies
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If that pic of the club is any indication, catching the 'Rona would be one of the last things customers need to worry about.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 800x535]


Rows one through ten, though, oh, shiat, you will catch an entirely new STD, and it will totally be worth it.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: If that pic of the club is any indication, catching the 'Rona would be one of the last things customers need to worry about.


When I was fresh out of college I went to the local crappy club with friends. I still equate the smell of ammonia with strip clubs because of it.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's why I visit the clubs in Remus, over on Aventine.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FriarReb98: stoli n coke: If that pic of the club is any indication, catching the 'Rona would be one of the last things customers need to worry about.

When I was fresh out of college I went to the local crappy club with friends. I still equate the smell of ammonia with strip clubs because of it.


Ammonia?

Like, cat piss?  I've explored some pretty dark regions of the mind and soul but never cat piss day at the local strip bar.

I'm intrigued.
 
