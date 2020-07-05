 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Town in Oregon replaces cops with civilians. What could possibly go wrong? Actually, nothing   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Police, Constable, Police brutality, Police officer, limited police, White Bird Clinic, much treatment, Eugene Police Department  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 11:05 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is an idiot but if it gets people to read the article that's what counts.  This is a great program with an extended record of success.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Subby is an idiot but if it gets people to read the article that's what counts.  This is a great program with an extended record of success.


You're agreeing with subby but are angry with subby?

/not subby
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: johnny_vegas: Subby is an idiot but if it gets people to read the article that's what counts.  This is a great program with an extended record of success.

You're agreeing with subby but are angry with subby?

/not subby


Hey subby backed into a good thing

/ much like his mom
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't replace the police, they created a program that provided an alternative to the police where appropriate.

This is what most cops have been saying for a very long time: "I believe it's time for law enforcement to quit being a catch-base for everything our community and society needs," Eugene Police Chief Skinner said.

You can't solve long-term societal problems by passing and enforcing more laws. In most cases you just make them worse. It's long past time for finding alternatives.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Subby is an idiot but if it gets people to read the article that's what counts.


Do you know where you are?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They didn't replace the police. They added crisis responders, medics and shunted appropriate calls to them.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They didn't replace the police. They added crisis responders, medics and shunted appropriate calls to them.


sssh.... don't tell him about the Germans & Pearl Harbor
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby is technically correct, he did not say they replaced all the cops with civilians.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're all civilians.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.