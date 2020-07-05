 Skip to content
(Guardian) Thanks to coronavirus lockdowns, are we about to see the death of the bra?
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If we are, we're going to see a lot of lingerie companies go tits-up.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
they have their place.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope so.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think we'll start to see more comfortable bras. I've started reaching more for sports bras and other slip on type bras that offer support without digging into my side or have an uncomfortable clasp. I've noticed much larger selections of these sorts of bras in Target and even Wal Mart on my weekly grocery runs too.

Going without is ok but sometimes it just feels better on my back and looks better to have support.

I also think we're seeing more comfortable pants too. I've noticed that almost every pair of pants I've got recently has been stretchy, high waisted and somehow still flattering looking.

The days of stuffy office wear are over.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's hoping.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: The days of stuffy office wear are over.


I would and wouldn't like that. If only because (a) I bought a ton of ties when I was a substitute teacher and I've hardly worn any in 15 years now, and (b) given the choice between office wear and "People of Walmart" wear, I'd choose office wear every damned time. I actually do miss dressing up now and then.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As men stay home more and develop bigger moobs, we'll see the bro become more common.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean....some ladies just need the support. Not to mention the potential chafing...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FriarReb98: DevilGirlFromMars: The days of stuffy office wear are over.

I would and wouldn't like that. If only because (a) I bought a ton of ties when I was a substitute teacher and I've hardly worn any in 15 years now, and (b) given the choice between office wear and "People of Walmart" wear, I'd choose office wear every damned time. I actually do miss dressing up now and then.


Honestly? I can live with looking like an elderly frat boy in khaki shorts and a Callaway golf shirt.

/ BTW, Callaway's golf shirt dryfit equivalent is fantastic.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: As men stay home more and develop bigger moobs, we'll see the bro become more common.


MANSIERE!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.


Yup.

Same with high heels.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.


I'm fascinated right now watching the evolution of the face mask into fashion.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too early for flapjacks ?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.


I have *no problem* with the return of the 'warheads for peace' look.

HUH-BA HUH-BA
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

parasol: dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.

Yup.

Same with high heels.


Counterpoint: bras and heels allow women to advertise something they are not. While wearing these things, a woman is not that supple and not that tall. Perhaps it's true that Trump wears shoe lifts, but the vast majority of men have no universally accepted way of enhancing their appearance, short of dressing well. It's the sole social advantage women have over men, who unfairly rule the world.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

parasol: hubiestubert: No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.

I'm fascinated right now watching the evolution of the face mask into fashion.


Yeah, the ones with folk's faces printed onto them are...well, they're like the swimsuits with a hairy dude's chest or bearded face printed on them. Unsettling, and then there are just very pretty and dainty patterns.

Me? I'm rocking black, because I work in a kitchen and I'd prefer something I can't stain into obsolescence.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FightDirector: If we are, we're going to see a lot of lingerie companies go tits-up.


REPORTED FOR MISOGYNY
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.


I hope you did that on purpose.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

parasol: hubiestubert: No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.

I'm fascinated right now watching the evolution of the face mask into fashion.


I'm rocking this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FightDirector: If we are, we're going to see a lot of lingerie companies go tits-up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: FightDirector: If we are, we're going to see a lot of lingerie companies go tits-up.

REPORTED FOR MISOGYNY


nope this will due it though

Ivor Biggun - Bras On 45 (Dirty Gerty Version}
Youtube KZibd0rK50k
 
dogdaze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only wear bras to work now, and they're pull-on yoga bras.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: parasol: dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.

Yup.

Same with high heels.

Counterpoint: bras and heels allow women to advertise something they are not. While wearing these things, a woman is not that supple and not that tall. Perhaps it's true that Trump wears shoe lifts, but the vast majority of men have no universally accepted way of enhancing their appearance, short of dressing well. It's the sole social advantage women have over men, who unfairly rule the world.


There are some looks that cannot be achieved without a bra. No bra, they turn into an entirely different thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


There IS a difference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm a fan of women being comfortable. And having options. On their terms. But I do think that fashion is going to seize on the underboob for a while longer, as well as jauntily displayed mammaries in loose tank tops, and then the pendulum will swing back, because that's how fashion do.
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its fine, ladies just be aware that heterosexual men tend to sprout boners when we see the outline of nipples.  We cannot stop ourselves from looking.

I'm sorry in advance.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is going to be one of those "What you imagine vs reality" things.

I have pretty low standards, so I wil  e OK.  The rest of you farkers are going to be highly disappointed, though.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thank heaven for that

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The bra-less look is so fetch!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I only wear bras to work now, and they're pull-on yoga bras.


Don't you get in trouble for only wearing bras?
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chucknasty: they have their place.


Bedroom floor?
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: parasol: dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.

Yup.

Same with high heels.

Counterpoint: bras and heels allow women to advertise something they are not. While wearing these things, a woman is not that supple and not that tall. Perhaps it's true that Trump wears shoe lifts, but the vast majority of men have no universally accepted way of enhancing their appearance, short of dressing well. It's the sole social advantage women have over men, who unfairly rule the world.


I have a theory.

I think that most women who wear uncomfortable shows wear them to impress other women.  Men are a secondary concern.  Other women are certainly quick to notice.

"Hey, cute shoes!" - you did not read that in a masculine voice.

/This comment is a personal observation and is not meant to imply any sort of value judgement of any individual, group, or idea.  Your mileage may vary.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: As men stay home more and develop bigger moobs, we'll see the bro become more common.


There was no shortage of man-boobs before coronavirus.  The weight of the average American male increased 30 pounds since the 1960s.

The average male waist today is 40 inches - WTF are you people eating?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.


How YOU Doin?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Thank heaven for that

[i.imgur.com image 313x395] [View Full Size image _x_]


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
iheartarchimedes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
10 years ago I had reduction surgery, from a G to  C. And the surgeon made them righteously perky, so I've rarely worn a bra since. To run, I used to have to wear THREE sports bras. Now I can go without if I want. So much happier this way!
 
Jclark666
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: parasol: hubiestubert: No. No, you're not. But for damn sure women are going to be looking for the most comfortable of boob slings. And then the pendulum will swing back, and we're gonna see full-on 60s pointy bras and shaped camisoles, because some women like being contrary, or just like watching dudes pursue their particular fetishes.

I'm fascinated right now watching the evolution of the face mask into fashion.

I'm rocking this:

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Ok I didn't think I'd ever agree with the idiots that say wearing a mask makes you look weak, but here we are.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Either men bathing suits need to be two pieces and cover the nipple or women can go topless. Its about equality folks.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.


I have mixed feelings about this. Sometimes they are very uncomfortable, but for the um... more "blessed", walking around without one can feel uncomfortable too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: naughtyrev: As men stay home more and develop bigger moobs, we'll see the bro become more common.

There was no shortage of man-boobs before coronavirus.  The weight of the average American male increased 30 pounds since the 1960s.

The average male waist today is 40 inches - WTF are you people eating?


Whatever the f*ck I want, thank you very much.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: DevilGirlFromMars: The days of stuffy office wear are over.

I would and wouldn't like that. If only because (a) I bought a ton of ties when I was a substitute teacher and I've hardly worn any in 15 years now, and (b) given the choice between office wear and "People of Walmart" wear, I'd choose office wear every damned time. I actually do miss dressing up now and then.


I'm sure there will be plenty of funerals to dress up for
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: naughtyrev: As men stay home more and develop bigger moobs, we'll see the bro become more common.

There was no shortage of man-boobs before coronavirus.  The weight of the average American male increased 30 pounds since the 1960s.

The average male waist today is 40 inches - WTF are you people eating?


Lots of High Fructose Corn Syrup.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: parasol: dodecahedron: They are truly torture devices. It's great to go without.

Yup.

Same with high heels.

Counterpoint: bras and heels allow women to advertise something they are not. While wearing these things, a woman is not that supple and not that tall. Perhaps it's true that Trump wears shoe lifts, but the vast majority of men have no universally accepted way of enhancing their appearance, short of dressing well. It's the sole social advantage women have over men, who unfairly rule the world.


Fark user imageView Full Size


men have no universally accepted way

You are correct.   But some of them try really hard
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice ad targeting, Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember hearing about women doing this in the 60s. Then their boob started sagging. But hey, you be you.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ecor1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I few years ago I decided that I didn't need to wear underwires anymore. Bralettes ftw. Can't really go without because its uncomfortable.
 
