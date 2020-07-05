 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Canadian Caryn is booted from a hospital for refusing to wear a mask   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist


Must be something about those jobs. She'll be at least the second Karen that will soon used to do that.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plague Rats are everywhere. Here's two at UCIMC in Orange CA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
she sounds mexican. probably came through america, so ya, wear a mask
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Derpmosis knows no borders.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are doing it on purpose - a 'suspected broken finger'?

BS - she just wanted to film a 'mah rights' video.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Derpmosis knows no borders.


But since it's in Canada, she got kicked out for free.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist


A true idiot savant.

Savant at making money; idiot at everything else.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She unironically calls herself a truther.  So stupid and crazy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Study it out Canuckians.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't f$ck with the nurse/doctor with all the ink.  She seems like the type of person who would use her medical knowledge to inflict some serious hurt.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am surprised at the the pattern of this as most frequently being the dumb f$cks that are the ones doing the recording.  Seems like the people busy working/saving lives don't have time for this bullshiat to bother recording it themselves.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't stand to watch these stupid f@cking attention whores anymore..
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her mother might love her, but apparently everyone else thinks she's a selfish, entitled dipshiat.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.  Entitled woman surprised when told that she needs to wear a mask is refused service when she refuses to follow directions to keep people from getting sick.  Hmmm...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Why should Americans get all the hits on Twitter? I can do better than that!"

Girls have been getting some weird life goals lately...
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That Nurse with the tats is my new hero.  Give that woman a cape and a kickass batmobile-like car.  And dress the awesome hottie behind the glass in a Robin outfit.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounds like she was trying to get kicked out.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

A true idiot savant.

Savant at making money; idiot at everything else.

A true idiot savant.

Savant at making money; idiot at everything else.


So... maniacally-focused sociopath?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She should drive to Houston or Phoenix or Miami and check out the ERs there.

She's lucky they didn't intake her and leave her in a room in five-point restraints until the "finest finger specialist in the land" walks there from the Yukon.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Escort her to the Covid19 patients unmasked and let her play stupid games.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist


"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: I wouldn't f$ck with the nurse/doctor with all the ink.  She seems like the type of person who would use her medical knowledge to inflict some serious hurt.


and not leave any marks
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank jeebus I worked triage before the advent of phone cameras. I found it easy to show some people the door, and probably contributed to me changing areas to a less stressful and controlled environment, like ICU. Seriously. The farking dramatists and Karens were soul gouging. I give the triage nurse and her back up kudos if their dealing with this moron. Please be thankful for those are working the front line during this clusterfark pandemic.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist

"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"


The ones I knew in Canada didn't have any kind of certification or office, just business cards with "Investment Advisor" or some such on them.  In Canada, "Wealth Strategist" is what we in the US would call "My buddy's friend is good with money stuff".  Most of them that I saw were simply recommending high-yield Credit Union savings accounts in British Columbia and telling people how to buy shipping containers to lease out.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist

"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"


She didn't get to stay in the hospital long enough to get a prognosis from the nurse:

"Doctor says you're cured but you still feel the pain
Aspirations in the clouds but your hopes go down the drain"

/not her fault
//not the hospital's fault
///no one ever is to blame
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: I am surprised at the the pattern of this as most frequently being the dumb f$cks that are the ones doing the recording.  Seems like the people busy working/saving lives don't have time for this bullshiat to bother recording it themselves.


That's what the security cameras are for.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, my local hardware store has a sign that says masks must be worn, INCLUDING NOSE.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: gameshowhost: Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist

"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"

She didn't get to stay in the hospital long enough to get a prognosis from the nurse:

"Doctor says you're cured but you still feel the pain
Aspirations in the clouds but your hopes go down the drain"

/not her fault
//not the hospital's fault
///no one ever is to blame


dammit, Edward I meant lol
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: That Nurse with the tats is my new hero.  Give that woman a cape and a kickass batmobile-like car.  And dress the awesome hottie behind the glass in a Robin outfit.


Catnewspaper.jpg

I should have studied nursing.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: I wouldn't f$ck with the nurse/doctor with all the ink.  She seems like the type of person who would use her medical knowledge to inflict some serious hurt.


"Your finger is just sprained but I'm going to prescribe Ipecac and Miralax just to be on the safe side."
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I have to wear a mask to go to a scheduled neurologist's visit, this idjit can wear one into the ER (or better yet, go to an urgent care facility for shiat like an "alleged" broken finger). ER people have better things to do than deal with people like this.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: she sounds mexican. probably came through america, so ya, wear a mask


That doesn't sound racist at all. Probably a rapist, too, right?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hope the boot landed square in her coont.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to take my mother to Raleigh last week for eye surgery.  I did not see a single person at the hospital without a mask on.

I also ran up the street to Wal-Mart while I waited for her to get done (it was a quick procedure and I didn't want to take up space in the lobby).  I saw one crusty bearded redneck without a mask.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!  Fark you!  Hope your finger falls off.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her YouTube channels are full of "end the lockdown" and Trumper rally videos.
And "make money fast" scammer stuff.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, since she didn't get the broken finger X-rayed, that means it isn't broken anymore. No test, no illness! Study it out.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't fark with nurses for two reasons:
1 - Thankless job
2 - They wrestle with unruly 300 pound drug addicts on a weekly basis
 
El_Swino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, this is my local ER at the foot of the street.  This is Parkdale - they regularly face down an endless stream of drunks, junkies and crazy people.  They eat people like Karen here for breakfast.


/also have kind of a bad reputation, but they did good today.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is getting ice-floed....
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
much easier to treat her quick if she doesn't want to wear one.

Doctor: does it hurt if i do this ?
step 1 bends finger 120 degree from normal.
step 2 what about this (repeat a few times)
step 3 ha o well guess we need to amputate.
step 4 lose job as a doctor
step 5 feels good since now you cant get infected by covid and you let loose a bit.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Episky.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Dallymo: gameshowhost: Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist

"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"

She didn't get to stay in the hospital long enough to get a prognosis from the nurse:

"Doctor says you're cured but you still feel the pain
Aspirations in the clouds but your hopes go down the drain"

/not her fault
//not the hospital's fault
///no one ever is to blame

dammit, Edward I meant lol


Anyone could make that mistake; ever since they got rid of that signature orange roof their offices are pretty nondescript.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Escort her to the Covid19 patients unmasked and let her play stupid games.


Depending on the hospital here, there might not be that many. Toronto had at least one ICU clear of COVID cases for the first time since March: https://www.blogto.com/city/20​20/07/to​ronto-hospital-no-covid-19-patients/

Benevolent Misanthrope: gameshowhost: Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist

"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"

The ones I knew in Canada didn't have any kind of certification or office, just business cards with "Investment Advisor" or some such on them.  In Canada, "Wealth Strategist" is what we in the US would call "My buddy's friend is good with money stuff".  Most of them that I saw were simply recommending high-yield Credit Union savings accounts in British Columbia and telling people how to buy shipping containers to lease out.


Fun fact for Canada: A "Financial Adviser" is legally obligated to act in your best interest. A "Financial Advisor" is not: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/b​ritish​-columbia/bank-s-deceptive-titles-put-​investments-at-risk-1.4044702
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

LetitiaMontana: Went into the Emergency Dept. at St Joseph's Hospital in #Toronto for a suspected broken finger. I was asked to wear a mask, which I refused to do. As a result, hospital staff asked me to leave and immediately called 3 security guards to escort me out. #filmyourhospital https://t.co/7KlDa11udk


"Karen" is a perfectly nice name. Every Karen I know is a good person.

"Letitia"? No, there is nothing to be lost here. We should call these entitled c*nts "Letitias".
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Swino: Hah, this is my local ER at the foot of the street.  This is Parkdale - they regularly face down an endless stream of drunks, junkies and crazy people.  They eat people like Karen here for breakfast.


/also have kind of a bad reputation, but they did good today.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: gameshowhost: Badmoodman: Insurance and Investment Advisor ~ Wealth Strategist

"I bought a franchise license from Howard Jones and I sit in a tiny office in a strip mall all day oh god will someone please come in and waste their money on my dumb advice that anyone with an IQ over 40 can figure out on their own"

She didn't get to stay in the hospital long enough to get a prognosis from the nurse:

"Doctor says you're cured but you still feel the pain
Aspirations in the clouds but your hopes go down the drain"

/not her fault
//not the hospital's fault
///no one ever is to blame


That's a good song. Haven't heard it in years.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry ma'am. We don't treat stupidity here. The brain transplant hasn't been invented yet.
 
