(NPR)   "The Kung Fu Nuns Of Kathmandu": Not a new Netflix Original Series   (npr.org) divider line
33
•       •       •

bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's way cool.  I admire women who kick ass.

In fact, I married one.

Nice find, subby.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate "reality" and "satire".
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks for posting this subby!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having just finished Warrior Nun...it wasn't bad. It wasn't great, but it was OK.

Yeah, these women are badass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's hot
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs to be a photoshop battle.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All clergy should be trained in combat. The should be prepared for the next religious war: Crusades II Prosperity Gospel Bugaloo.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

From the same people that brought you...
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Having just finished Warrior Nun...it wasn't bad. It wasn't great, but it was OK.


Yea, I give it a solid "Eh, it was alright"
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carl Douglas was right.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they use nun-chucks?
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not, but absolutely should be.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girls in the hood?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Having just finished Warrior Nun...it wasn't bad. It wasn't great, but it was OK.

Yeah, these women are badass.


Three episodes in and I feel the same.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they love watching horror movies.

I'm guessing they'd get a kick out of Aliens.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do they practice auto-erotic asphyxiation?
 
joker420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

joker420: All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.


I'll bite... Why?
 
joker420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think I have a fever.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

joker420: All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.


In a society where every women knows self defense every man will wear a jock-strap
 
Lady J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Do they use nun-chucks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Therion: It is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate "reality" and "satire".


Monasteries have been teaching martial arts for centuries. These ones happen to be women. Doesn't seem so satirical to me.

... Now, throw in some vampires, and we're cooking with gas.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Do they use nun-chucks?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll raise my whiskey glass and give them a toast
Katmandu - Bob Seger
Youtube wd3Mt8JBBBg
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

joker420: All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bluewave69: joker420: All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.

In a society where every women knows self defense every man will wear a jock-strap


Well, at least the ones who think about attacking women will.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"However, monks from other sects believe that if a woman touches something it's considered tainted and they have to throw it away, so [the nuns'] work is still not widely accepted."

herculesandtheumpire.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lostcat: joker420: All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.

I'll bite... Why?


Because you bite
 
Lady J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: lostcat: joker420: All women need self-defense training, well most anyways.

I'll bite... Why?

Because you bite


This. Man is the only animal that falls in the same hole twice.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One case in particular drew outrage from the Drukpa nuns. They heard about the story of an 8-year-old girl from a nomadic Muslim family. Their animals had accidentally grazed on Hindu land. A Hindu priest reportedly kidnapped the girl and kept her in a cage in a temple and had her gang raped. She was eventually killed by an unknown assailant.

What the ever-loving fark?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
IHTWBRN...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fans, dresses, and martial arts. Sufi would fit right in.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
