(CNN)   She went to her Final Destination   (cnn.com)
17
1886 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 7:17 PM



17 Comments
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SACRE BLUE!!!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never the fall, always the landing.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrible, no items, Fox only...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: It's never the fall, always the landing.


Unless you go into cardiac arrest on the way down.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know what you did last summer.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: AsparagusFTW: It's never the fall, always the landing.

Unless you go into cardiac arrest on the way down.


Or, someone shoots as you pass their window on the way down and hits you.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hiyoooo
Youtube SIaCIUWVZzo
 
flood222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Preventable death.

STAY HOME!!  There is a freakin' pandemic.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oise, does that rhyme with Boise?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: AsparagusFTW: It's never the fall, always the landing.

Unless you go into cardiac arrest on the way down.


Or a black hole.
 
sniderman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another deadly incident occurred on the same roller coaster in 2009, park president Gilles Campion told CNN.

Campion added "still safer than driving"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh. Far more people die of the flu every year.
 
fargin a
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't she wearing a mask?

/sad, but its part of the thrill right?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


He'll do anything to win.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wally world is closed.   Moose out front should have told you

Corona baby.   If it doesn't get you the coaster will
 
