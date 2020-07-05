 Skip to content
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You don't want to put it on a hill, though. That could be a slippery slope...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's all fun and games until you're the one who belly-slides over the pointy rock.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are as many good fake Slip 'N Slide videos as there are real ones.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I travel by car for work. When I am going to/from the Huntsville area, I often cut across the mountains east of Scottsboro. This article make me think about a country church that has a deteriorating home built water slide on the property. I imagine it was built for Vacation Bible School.

I don't think the deteriorating propane facility was built for VBS, but it's Alabama, so who knows?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: You don't want to put it on a hill, though. That could be a slippery slope...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That brought back some memories. The wiggle thing, too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the best watersides are in san dimas, cal
 
Xythero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wanted one of those so badly when I was a kid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: It's all fun and games until you're the one who belly-slides over the pointy rock.


My dad got hold of a bunch of jobsite safety banners they were replacing. Big stupid safety messages printed on tarps. He brought them home and put them on the hill as a slip n slide for the grandkids. Tarps have grommets. The kids learned pretty quickly not to hit those at all costs. Maybe they also learned to always wear hard hats and safety glasses.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Grumpletonian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember when they disappeared from the marketplace when I was a kid. The one my family had "disappeared" about that time as well. When they came back all you could get were the short ones with the splash pad at the end.

Screw the idiots, bring back the 25 footer Wham-O.
 
Team Coors Light
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How about the history of the nip slip?!
 
Lattices aren't Distributive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I travel by car for work. When I am going to/from the Huntsville area, I often cut across the mountains east of Scottsboro. This article make me think about a country church that has a deteriorating home built water slide on the property. I imagine it was built for Vacation Bible School.

I don't think the deteriorating propane facility was built for VBS, but it's Alabama, so who knows?

[Fark user image 212x308]


3825 Co Rd 378, Dutton, AL 35744 or J4MG+CF Dutton, Alabama if you're looking for yourself. Not much higher resolution than what's already here.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They had this commercial when I was a kid:

Slip'n Slide commercial (1986)
Youtube Zh2L-J9j1xM
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chuck87: They had this commercial when I was a kid:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zh2L-J9j​1xM]


Yeah they sure had a commercial you linked from YouTube.
They sure did.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xythero: I wanted one of those so badly when I was a kid.


Me too.  I also thought this looked pretty cool but I don't think I ever got to try it:

Crocodile Mile Commercial (1988)
Youtube ALN7362qBdA
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We used to play a whole bunch of Slip-n-Slosh back in the day. That's sloshball, but with a slip and slide down the 3rd base path. Used to piss off the parks guys royally, since we'd turn home plate into a mud pit.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: There are as many good fake Slip 'N Slide videos as there are real ones.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you're interested in Wham-O's earlier history, watch The Hudsucker Proxy.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was going to the pool one day when I was 12 or so and saw some kids playing on one at the end of my street. On my way back home I saw it was still out but no kids around using it. I decided to give it a try not realizing the water was turned off. I got a running start and dove forward only to come to an immediate stop upon landing on it.
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CRAAACK!

cdemcurriculum.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
