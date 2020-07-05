 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Amazing timelapse video shows the scale of apparently not illegal fireworks fired off in Los Angeles for the 4th of July   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
No, they're illegal, all of them.
 
It's been ongoing for two months. Every night.
 
Best news I've heard in weeks - heard a fireworks store owner on the radio the other day, he said that within a week of July 4th, all the inventory will be gone. So, the end is in sight.
 
These punks have nothing on the Chinese, I was in Beijing a few years back when the lantern festival was on, I went through two bottles of wine from my hotel balcony knowing I was not getting any sleep. Whole neighborhoods would light up at different times, it was like a synchronized organstration throughout the whole city. Absolutely massive.
 
Where in L.A. are you?  Im in the Valley and its been quiet for the most part.  Id say fireworks started going off sporadically about two weeks ago, definitely not two months ago.  😬
 
I'm not too far from you and it's been loud. Last night was the worst as far as volume, but Friday night it went on till about 3AM
 
I loved fireworks when I was a kid, but now that I live in the mountains I'm glad we aren't allowed to set them off

/Wildfire evacuations are such a bother
 
The skies in OC

Huntington Beach Fireworks Timelapse 2020
Youtube Kt_pcfuk1eU
 
No, they're Becky
 
the blade runner/vangelis one greenlit earlier is way better
 
I was in OC for the 4th a few years ago, I was blown away with by the fireworks, we don't do things like that up north here. It was non stop for hours it seemed like. We were on my buddy's roof top patio, it was an amazing view of the madness.
 
when the world is ending, party hard
 
Oh, yeah, they were booming big-time last night, and late into the pre-dawn. A place about six blocks from me does a fireworks display regularly and I assume that was some of what I was hearing, but then some of it was obviously much closer (and pretty powerful), and no way a licensed fireworks display was still going periodically until 4 a.m.

Usually crap like that bugs the hell out of me, but this year I had the "When the world is running down..." mindset.
 
Uh excuse me?  Are we all going to just IGNORE the UFO trails that flew threw through the sky during this video????

They were clearly mistaking the fireworks for a form of communication!!!

WAKE UP, SHEEPLE!!!
 
I bet there was some Karen intensifying going on last night.
 
Atomic Bombs at night HD
Youtube h9S1SiOxOQo
 
I can sleep right through it no problems at this point. Slept like a baby the last 2 nights since I work at 06:00 on the weekends.
 
And a good time was had by all.
 
The first year that aerials were legal here in Utah, that's what it looked like. A friend of mine had a cousin or aunt who lived right around the corner from me, and their roof happened to be a great vantage point to see the whole valley. It looked like this in every direction, and it was awesome. People around here biatch and whine, but the fireworks set off by regular Joes will never match that first year. Maybe in 2026, since it will be the nation's 250th birthday (I expect that to be quite the party), but probably not any other years. It will still look cool, but not like that first year.
 
I was in the Swiss Alps one year during their version of "independence day" (August 1st).  Normally, the Swiss will chase you off of the streets after dark if you're louder than a cat.  But on this night, they were all out in the streets having fun.

Someone up in the mountains was setting off "fireworks", but it wasn't about a visual effect, it was about the reverberating boom.  There's something about hearing an explosion bounce of the mountains back and forth all around you that is particularly...attention getting.
 
It sure seemed as if there was a lot more illegal stuff this year. My crappy poor slum neighborhood always has illegal fireworks but this year was crazy. It seemed everyone had them except me! Even kids had firecrackers. Firecrackers are illegal in California. A whole lot of people must've spent more in Nevada on fireworks than gambling.

/ Casinos, fireworks, prostitutes and booze -- Nevada's four corners of the economy.
 
I live in an location where thanks to acoustics, noise from the outside gets through but is muffled.  All the fireworks sounded like a there was a lowish flying airplane loitering overhead for several hours, but I only heard a few distinct booms.
 
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
During the worst of times in the late 80s, mid-90s, and 2008, the biggest, best fireworks shows in Florida weren't put on by the cities but by the poorest of the poor in the ghetto neighborhoods. Someone always had "that one uncle" who made a huge score on something (drugs, guns, stolen goods, welfare fraud), and I  learned early on just to stay home and enjoy the show, every single one of them as amazing as they were illegal.

When you have nothing to lose you can only gain from shiatty, drunken entertainment and explosives.
 
BuT mUy dOgGo geTs uPsET so cAnEveRyOnE stOp everYtHinG cUz DOgGo!?

LA: no
 
So I'm the only person who felt that was Fark?
Ok, then.

/looked too uniform
//and the blue streak buntz mentioned
///big badaboom indeed
 
Everybody loves blowing stuff up
 
A few years ago I drove from Silver Lake down to Redondo Beach at ~10pm on the 4th. The whole drive was like going through a war zone with fire works going off from all sides. And from the 110, it was quite a view.
 
I got to admit that it looks pretty cool -- but I would not want to live there.
 
Only got about 5 minutes of fireworks from the neighbors at around 9pm. I'm glad we're mentally far away from OC.
 
Where's the 'murica tag when you need it?
 
Obviously it was photographed with several seconds of exposure for each frame.  I like how that made the jet's lights into dotted lines.
 
Check out earlier green of Blade Runner 2020

https://www.fark.com/comments/1087135​1​/Los-Angeles-July-2020-Get-your-noodle​s-hop-in-spinner-as-Vangelis-Blade-Run​ner-is-set-to-an-aerial-view-of-illega​l-fireworks-shows-across-City-of-Angel​s
 
