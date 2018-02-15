 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Guy loses his job and does the only logical thing: rides his bike from Atlanta to Pittsburgh   (wtae.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Bicycle, E/I, WTAE-TV, Hearst Television, News, Trip, July 4, THAT'S CHAD COVOL  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody isn't over the Braves knocking the Pirates into 20 years of failure.

/otherwise got nuthin'
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article makes it seem like bicycle touring is a new and unusual pastime.

It's not new; it's been around for over a hundred years. Here's an inspiring example from 1897. These guys were riding forty pound single speed bikes and carrying all their gear too. And to make things more interesting, freewheels weren't very well developed then, so their bikes were most likely fixed gear.

Try it. You might like it.

I do.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"No particular reason. Just felt like bikin'."
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This guy has at least three DUIs?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least he'll have an easier ride on the way back. It's downhill.
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Back in Georgia, still out of a job, but boy... look at those calves!
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, when you're from Pittsburgh you have to do something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know about most of the terrain, but when you get to Pittsburgh it's all uphill from there.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
did he do something overtly racist while being videotaped to get fired? a bike ride won't wash that off.
 
powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for him? But the math in the article doesn't add up. Optimal biking distance via google maps is a smidge over 700 miles.

Tfa claims 20 days of biking averaging 130 miles a day. Did he detour to Vegas?

/used to bike a lot
//if you want strong knee joints get on a bike
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?


Fark you

:D

Glad I'm not the only one who noticed
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

That works out to 2600 miles.  That is quite the meandering route, as Google's bike directions are only 7-800 miles.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

powhound: TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?

Fark you

:D

Glad I'm not the only one who noticed


Make it 3...
 
roostercube [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The article makes it seem like bicycle touring is a new and unusual pastime.

It's not new; it's been around for over a hundred years. Here's an inspiring example from 1897. These guys were riding forty pound single speed bikes and carrying all their gear too. And to make things more interesting, freewheels weren't very well developed then, so their bikes were most likely fixed gear.

Try it. You might like it.

I do.


I rode from San Antonio to Fort Worth once, for a charity thing. During that trip, I learned that while I do enjoy riding a bicycle on the roads, it's insanely dangerous when having to be so close to cars and trucks. A peer fell when trying to avoid a car, and got a busted hip and medivac flight to Ft Hood for the trouble. I nearly became a hood ornament for a lady who thrust the nose of her car into the bike lane coming out of a shopping center; I even had a motorcycle escort at the time.

I tried it. I won't be doing it again. That's a shame, too, because it was really nice when cars weren't around.
 
Riche
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Tell 'em 'Large Marge' sent ya."
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?


powhound: TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?

Fark you

:D

Glad I'm not the only one who noticed


wxboy: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

That works out to 2600 miles.  That is quite the meandering route, as Google's bike directions are only 7-800 miles.


I was thinking that 130 miles on a bike in a day seemed like a lot for a beginner.  He'd have to push 8 hour days averaging almost 17mph, or 12h days at almost 11mph average, and either way that basically means no breaks for a novice.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The article makes it seem like bicycle touring is a new and unusual pastime.

Try it. You might like it.


I've done a fair number of 1-2 week tours.  Never fully across the country, but certainly adds up to it.  Mostly recumbent.

My honest gut feeling... while riding with 95%, maybe even 98% of traffic is just fine, the asshole 2% have gotten palpably more aggressive oven the last 5-10 years.  People screaming at me from their car, getting out of their cars to yell, playing chicken, throwing things. It's gotten much worse, or maybe just the roads I've been riding. I've gotta figure these are some of the same people having mask freakouts in public or parading around with guns.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

roostercube: TwowheelinTim: The article makes it seem like bicycle touring is a new and unusual pastime.

It's not new; it's been around for over a hundred years. Here's an inspiring example from 1897. These guys were riding forty pound single speed bikes and carrying all their gear too. And to make things more interesting, freewheels weren't very well developed then, so their bikes were most likely fixed gear.

Try it. You might like it.

I do.

I rode from San Antonio to Fort Worth once, for a charity thing. During that trip, I learned that while I do enjoy riding a bicycle on the roads, it's insanely dangerous when having to be so close to cars and trucks. A peer fell when trying to avoid a car, and got a busted hip and medivac flight to Ft Hood for the trouble. I nearly became a hood ornament for a lady who thrust the nose of her car into the bike lane coming out of a shopping center; I even had a motorcycle escort at the time.

I tried it. I won't be doing it again. That's a shame, too, because it was really nice when cars weren't around.


Huh. I rode from Humboldt CA to Longmont CO a few years ago without a single instance where I felt my life was in jeopardy. And that included riding through the liberal bastions of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming where most people think bicycles solely belong in a child's toy collection and any adult riding one must have a death wish and they're happy to help you out with that.

You must have had some really bad luck. Sorry to hear that.
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know who else rode bikes all over the country?
https://gearjunkie.com/25th-infantry-​b​icycle-corps

"The Bicycle Corps: America's Black Army On Wheels" (2000)
Youtube yNnTSD219GA
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Al!: TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?

powhound: TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?

Fark you

:D

Glad I'm not the only one who noticed

wxboy: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

That works out to 2600 miles.  That is quite the meandering route, as Google's bike directions are only 7-800 miles.

I was thinking that 130 miles on a bike in a day seemed like a lot for a beginner.  He'd have to push 8 hour days averaging almost 17mph, or 12h days at almost 11mph average, and either way that basically means no breaks for a novice.


It really is. I did a few century rides for charity back in the day, but you don't just hop on a bike and do 100 miles. When I was racing most of my training rides were 20-60 miles in length and that was several times a week. Even as a newbie to a bike as this guy claims he would need about 40 miles on each of those 20 days. That by itself would not be trivial. Doable for sure. Just not trivial.

TwT up above puts serious miles on his bike. I'm kinda jelly. Need to get back into it.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Covol, now living in Georgia, started on June 11, and during that his 24 day trip averaged about 130 miles per day with only four days off to rest.

Now, what in Sam Hell?  20 x 130 comes out as 2600 miles... which is a LA to Jacksonville transcon ride.  20 x 30 (~ 600)?


Yeah, I didn't do the math, but it was clear to me something was off. Just that it took him a month to cover less than 1000 miles seemed odd.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Probably better than any of these options.

Muppet Show: Beautiful Day Monster Goes to Pittsburgh
Youtube jPSnr2WMa_o
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

powhound: It really is. I did a few century rides for charity back in the day, but you don't just hop on a bike and do 100 miles. When I was racing most of my training rides were 20-60 miles in length and that was several times a week.


I would see lots of crazy stuff on the BikeMS charity rides I did. In our area you had an option of back to back centuries. One year we saw a guy on both days out on the bonus century loop riding a BMX bike with blue jeans, black concert T-shirt and skateboarding helmet. It was also between 90-100 degrees
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.