 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Fireworks show in Plano, TX decides to try a new ground level presentation   (youtube.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 3:01 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who did they hire to do their fireworks display, Beavis and Butthead?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Try this video starting about 10:15
Plano fireworks explosion
Youtube u8r3WwrO9Uw
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God bless America...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahh, good ole Plano.. Up until last Friday's statewide mask order, the mayor there steadfastly refused to order one, which has now lead to a spike in cases that forced them to reinstate lockdowns on bars, and restaurants are back to 50% occupancy.

Stimulus funds are almost exhausted, and this second round of austerity will probably spell doom for 1/3 of the Plano restaurant industry, including places that have been open for decades, like the much loved Bavarian Grill.

So yes, this fireworks fail is fitting.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So many questions, but I googled it and found this article:

The fire began about 19 minutes into Plano's 25-minute All American 4th firework show, fire officials said. A 6-inch mortar exploded inside its launching tube, which set off other nearby mortars as well.

Premature detonation in the tube causes prairie fire. I'll leave the jokes to the rest of you.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ken S.: Try this video starting about 10:15
[YouTube video: Plano fireworks explosion]


NSFW audio.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I witnessed a similar occurrence back in the early '80's at a show.
But it was only a couple of shells, not the whole display.
Those things are a lot bigger up close!
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I watched the entire video I posted above and it looked like a lot of the fireworks were going off too low. You could see many burning pieces going to the ground and the person filming was commenting on how many grass fires were starting long before the accident.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ken S.: I watched the entire video I posted above and it looked like a lot of the fireworks were going off too low. You could see many burning pieces going to the ground and the person filming was commenting on how many grass fires were starting long before the accident.


So maybe I had it backwards. Prairie fire causes premature detonation in a tube. And then a chain reaction.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Using dirigibles:
-giant hologram fireworks could cover an entire city.
-Meyer VLFC (13-30 hz) speakers can replicate the low booms/explosions.

Maybe folks would miss the burnt gunpowder smell, and the chance of 3-degree burns.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is by FAR the worst video of this accident so far. Even the one from 2 miles away showed the fireworks all going off instead of shaky cam of people running away
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: That is by FAR the worst video of this accident so far. Even the one from 2 miles away showed the fireworks all going off instead of shaky cam of people running away


I oddly prefer guys saying "Oh sh*t oh sh*t" on vids over white girls saying "Oh my god oh my god"
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Ahh, good ole Plano.. Up until last Friday's statewide mask order, the mayor there steadfastly refused to order one, which has now lead to a spike in cases that forced them to reinstate lockdowns on bars, and restaurants are back to 50% occupancy.

Stimulus funds are almost exhausted, and this second round of austerity will probably spell doom for 1/3 of the Plano restaurant industry, including places that have been open for decades, like the much loved Bavarian Grill.

So yes, this fireworks fail is fitting.


Mayor wanted one, but the council undercut him.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: markie_farkie: Ahh, good ole Plano.. Up until last Friday's statewide mask order, the mayor there steadfastly refused to order one, which has now lead to a spike in cases that forced them to reinstate lockdowns on bars, and restaurants are back to 50% occupancy.

Stimulus funds are almost exhausted, and this second round of austerity will probably spell doom for 1/3 of the Plano restaurant industry, including places that have been open for decades, like the much loved Bavarian Grill.

So yes, this fireworks fail is fitting.

Mayor wanted one, but the council undercut him.


Dammit, hate mobile. Heres the link to ariticle:
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavir​u​s/plano-city-council-to-vote-on-mask-o​rdinance/2398385/
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ahhhh
America.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Shadow Blasko: That is by FAR the worst video of this accident so far. Even the one from 2 miles away showed the fireworks all going off instead of shaky cam of people running away

I oddly prefer guys saying "Oh sh*t oh sh*t" on vids over white girls saying "Oh my god oh my god"


I, on the other hand, prefer the opposite. Wait, what kind of videos are we talking about??
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Try this video starting about 10:15
[YouTube video: Plano fireworks explosion]


Because 2020 demands it "What a f*ckin catastrophe.....huhuhuhuhuhuhuh" is the new "oh, the humanity".
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Shadow Blasko: That is by FAR the worst video of this accident so far. Even the one from 2 miles away showed the fireworks all going off instead of shaky cam of people running away

I oddly prefer guys saying "Oh sh*t oh sh*t" on vids over white girls saying "Oh my god oh my god"


If you like that, then here's an oldie but goodie.

Lord Jesus! Oh Shit!
Youtube TLRdkmvl7V4
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ouch. Sympathetic Detonation? Or, Accidental ignition?
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At my hometown, they used to do the fireworks at the high school football stadium.  Pretty nice show.  For some reason, they moved it to the mission with the audience in a field and the fireworks launched from another field a bit lower than the audience field.  I don't think they took that height difference into account because the low altitude rounds were going off right at audience level.  People in the front almost started a stampede trying to move back.  I think the danger made it a slightly better show than the old one.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
San Diego Fireworks 2012, LOUD and up close
Youtube ndVhgq1yHdA
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you hire Jason Pierre-Paul to run your July 4th events.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
please rotate your phone 90 degrees. I cannot be the only person annoyed at the portrait vs landscape thing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
oh sweet lord jesus, oh jesus, oh jesus, sweet jesus, oh jesus
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank god for America, and the Internet that brings us firework failure videos
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks to Youtube, there are few days more entertaining than July 5th.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fireworks fido becomes a hazard
Youtube J6PjQQtE9tM


Like so
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1:12
"Woooh, that was the greatest thing ever!"

Best Texas line, yet.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Bob_Laublaw: Shadow Blasko: That is by FAR the worst video of this accident so far. Even the one from 2 miles away showed the fireworks all going off instead of shaky cam of people running away

I oddly prefer guys saying "Oh sh*t oh sh*t" on vids over white girls saying "Oh my god oh my god"

If you like that, then here's an oldie but goodie.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TLRdkmvl​7V4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This
Is
Everything
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So many questions, but I googled it and found this article:

The fire began about 19 minutes into Plano's 25-minute All American 4th firework show, fire officials said. A 6-inch mortar exploded inside its launching tube, which set off other nearby mortars as well.

Premature detonation in the tube causes prairie fire. I'll leave the jokes to the rest of you.


... which then seemed to spread to the shells which were not in their mortar (tube).

A 6-inch shell is probably multi-break.  Based on my previous experience, the tube was not cleaned/inspected properly after the last charge, and an ember caused one of the breaks to be touched off (not the charge which expels it out of the shell).

Perhaps unrelated, but while being trained as a fireworks technician, they stress over and over that when your cache of fireworks is touched off accidentally, like in the back of your truck when you're on your way to site, it is not a series of explosions, but one massive explosion that will send you to kingdom come.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does 2020 suck enough yet?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/J6PjQQtE​9tM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Like so


Someone managed to squeeze all  that into a gif, one of my faves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lurkey: Using dirigibles:
-giant hologram fireworks could cover an entire city.
-Meyer VLFC (13-30 hz) speakers can replicate the low booms/explosions.

Maybe folks would miss the burnt gunpowder smell, and the chance of 3-degree burns.


Southwest China Puts on Dazzling Drone Show
Youtube VvemT96Rozc
Why not just move to drones?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.