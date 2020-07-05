 Skip to content
(Southgate News-Herald)   Suddenly Washing Machine   (thenewsherald.com)
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Other businesses in the area also have been hit by drivers who lost control coming around the curve on Champaign
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the victim was reportedly celebrating his birthday when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his car and left the road, striking

You win again, alcohol.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WASH, RINSE, SPIN.  Sounds like his cycle is finished.  He's been put out to dry.  The store is left a bit wrinkled and worse for the wear, as reported by the press.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who knew a store in Lincoln Park could be so insecure.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those buildings need to learn how to get out of the way of drivers..
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Died doing what he loves
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Young man celebrating birthday"

If I ever get drunk and drive in to a store, I hope the local paper gives me a similarly charitable description.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most recently, a car crashed into the front of the store at around 2 a.m. Jan. 24, 2018. Coincidentally, that crash also involved a 22-year-old man

This appliance store hates 22-year-old men!
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lucky guy got to celebrate his birthday, his deathday and won a Darwin Award all at the same time!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was not the first time a vehicle has crashed into the appliance store. In fact, it has happened several times over the years.

That store is a menace to society!
 
arentevenwords
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Other businesses in the area also have been hit by drivers who lost control coming around the curve on Champaign


Champaigning and driving.
Not even once.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rage Against The Washing Machine
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Rage Against The Washing Machine


You tried to wash your blue jeans..
with a pocket full of shells...
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nekom: Who knew a store in Lincoln Park could be so insecure.


Chester Bennington:. NOT COOL!
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe not the best location, location, location.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maytag you're it
Was he a speedqueen? NTTATWWT
If he had lived, he would have been in a Whirlpool of trouble
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My go-to reference whenever washing machines are mentioned:

Autechre & The Washing Mashine
Youtube YO9ZY5V461c
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rcain: Lucky guy got to celebrate his birthday, his deathday and won a Darwin Award all at the same time!


Diefecta?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rcain: Lucky guy got to celebrate his birthday, his deathday and won a Darwin Award all at the same time!


I'd call that a Clean sweep.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: My go-to reference whenever washing machines are mentioned:

[YouTube video: Autechre & The Washing Mashine]


* girlfriend nods approvingly
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: nekom: Who knew a store in Lincoln Park could be so insecure.

Chester Bennington:. NOT COOL!


In the end, it doesn't really matter.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"...the victim was reportedly celebrating his birthday when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his car and left the road..."

Riiiiiiight.  Unknown.

"This was not the first time a vehicle has crashed into the appliance store. In fact, it has happened several times over the years."

Sounds like an attractive nuisance to me.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"... the victim suffered a severe head injury in the crash that led to his death."

That is not how I would've phrased that.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this another Covid death?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if Busen's Appliance had a Fourth of July Sale? Of course now he can have a Sixth of July Scratch and Dent sale.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Is this another Covid death?



sure it is, blame it on Trump
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: My go-to reference whenever washing machines are mentioned:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/YO9ZY5V4​61c?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That is one well built machine. I bet mine would give up the ghost a lot quicker, the motor isn't mounted to the drum body, it has a belt that connects the two.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the victim was reportedly celebrating his birthday when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his car and left the road, striking

You win again, alcohol.


Technically, it won't be a known reason until the toxicology results are in, but yeah.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the victim was reportedly celebrating his birthday when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his car and left the road, striking

You win again, alcohol.


Yeah, somewhere I saw that statistics show that people do tend to die on their birthday, go Darwin go!

So far so good for me, not that I haven't tested it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am coincidentally working on a screenplay about Charles Darwin's ghost haunting an appliance store, for the betterment of mankind.
 
