(Bearing Arms)   Here are the best guns for an alien invasion, because you do not want them to become your new overlords   (bearingarms.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they can get here, you don't have a weapon to use against them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Forget the Glock 19....go with the 20.  It's not as concealable, but it packs more of a punch.

/Shot mine yesterday.
//Farking sucks that 10mm ammo is so expensive.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If "Signs" taught me anything the best gun would be a Super Soaker.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something in 40 watt range
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
tl;dr summary:
12 gauge, .223, 9mm, .22.

Duh.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fara Clark: Something in 40 watt range


Hey, just what you see, paL.

/I might close early today.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: tl;dr summary:
12 gauge, .223, 9mm, .22.

Duh.


FTFA:

5. Barret Model 82A1/M107A1

I would love to shoot one some day, but come on....they're not widely available.  Even my local gun store doesn't have them.

/Have a bottle opener made with a .50 BMG casing.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly? A bolt action rifle in 5.56 would be more desirable than an AR. Why? Because precision, that's why.

/ Also, it's a stupid question because a technologically superior alien species would sit at a Lagrange point and kinetic strike us into submission.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But the guns already are our overlords.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can have my gun, when you pry it from my cold dead fingers!
Youtube 5b2bUZ3eeRE
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suppressed AR-10 (or the like)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If all rules and laws don't apply I would have to go with a MK 19 for close coverage or a M2 if reaching out to touch something was needed. Just fun to play with.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Using firearms against aliens is as likely as using them against zombies....it's not going to happen.

Then again, 2020 probably has some more surprises for us.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling this thread is going to be a good indicator of who on Fark doesn't have a sense of humor.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your friends are saying, "Yes, Master", you'll still be wielding your Xeno blaster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun website that can't spell "gauge "
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 10/22 and might grab a threaded barrel.  But the wait time for a suppressor in TX is one year.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Forget the Glock 19....go with the 20.  It's not as concealable, but it packs more of a punch.

/Shot mine yesterday.
//Farking sucks that 10mm ammo is so expensive.


Did you shoot an alien with it yesterday?  OK then.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men In Black -- The Noisy Cricket
Youtube fTqxFIpc1j4


/movie is now 13 years old
//get off my lawn
///slashies
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Punch a large hole through the protective glass and front grill of your microwave, ensuring that the latch mechanism remains in place and functional...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go big or go home.

oldmachinepress.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandad had a sawed off double barrel 10ga with the ends of the barrels flattened down. Said he could cover the whole house with .00 from a corner
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armadillos are the aliens.
I have the little buggers on my sights.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: I have a 10/22 and might grab a threaded barrel.  But the wait time for a suppressor in TX is one year.


22 shorts and a muzzle break and almost as quiet without waiting or special forms.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned everything I know about Aliens by playing Fallout: New Vegas.

I also learned that Todd Howard apparently can't design games for shiat because that was way better than anything he ever did.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: I have a feeling this thread is going to be a good indicator of who on Fark doesn't have a sense of humor.


I am a white heterosexual male.  I'm not sure what I am allowed to laugh at anymore.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God those ads gave my phone AIDS. Also if you're going to use guns on aliens, just use either an AR/FAL or something else in 7.62. Or better yet just get an AK. Who has time to clean a gun when there's an invasion? That thing will shoot until your barrel melts. Or just gank a Ma deuce off of some abandoned army/NG vehicle which would be super on point for an alien invasion movie.

/but seriously those ads
//eyeroll
///3 guesses who submitted this
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Your best weapon is an old Mac laptop that can upload viruses.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was told the wall would keep aliens out.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: FightDirector: I have a feeling this thread is going to be a good indicator of who on Fark doesn't have a sense of humor.

I am a white heterosexual male.  I'm not sure what I am allowed to laugh at anymore.


aww did your precious fee-fees get hurt somewhere along the way.

Well suck it up princess, this aint the '80s (or '50s) anymore

/shouted in the voice of R Lee Ermey as the Sgt in Full Metal Jacket
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
P-90. Jack swears by it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: If they can get here, you don't have a weapon to use against them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Forget the Glock 19....go with the 20.  It's not as concealable, but it packs more of a punch.

/Shot mine yesterday.
//Farking sucks that 10mm ammo is so expensive.


Agreed, when dealing with an alien invasioin, concealability is not going to be a requirement.   A problem with your choice of a Glock 20 is ammo availability.  10mm is a great round, but not exactly popular.  You're going to want to go with 9mm or .45 ACP since you are more likely to be able to scrounge those rounds up.  But the most important point is you are probably going to be killed early on regardless of your gun choice.  If they can travel the vast expanses of space to invade, they are way beyond are tech capability and we are going to be no more a threat than primitive monkeys.  So take what gun you have available and take down as many of those green bastards you can before you are disintegrated by their death ray.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: If they can get here, you don't have a weapon to use against them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm betting none of what's listed can do shiat against a ballistic missile and we have those. Just imagine what a more advanced species could drop on us from orbit. Not to mention we have satellites that can target individuals. They're only lacking the invention of a rechargeable weapon, or one with plenty of ammunition, that can hit a target from that far up.

Just picture an alien ship sniping people from orbit while our NRA friends shoot at the sky with their AR-15s.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: RolandTGunner: tl;dr summary:
12 gauge, .223, 9mm, .22.

Duh.

FTFA:

5. Barret Model 82A1/M107A1

I would love to shoot one some day, but come on....they're not widely available.  Even my local gun store doesn't have them.

/Have a bottle opener made with a .50 BMG casing.


A friend has one and I fired about 20 rounds.  Real spiffy rifle - the recoil just kind of shoves you.  The kick on a 12 gauge is way harder.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My grandad had a sawed off double barrel 10ga with the ends of the barrels flattened down. Said he could cover the whole house with .00 from a corner


That's awful.

.00 in 12 gauge has like 6 balls in it.   In a proper shotgun you only have a spread about the size of your fist at 20 yards.

Even if 10 gauge can fit 10 balls into it, if you spread that out over a whole room you're going to have a lot of area where nothing is hit.

Why not just aim with a non-farked-up shotgun?  Shotguns are ridiculously easy to aim at close distances.  Even a noob can hit a body sized target every time from 20 yards.

bobtheme: I have a 10/22 and might grab a threaded barrel.  But the wait time for a suppressor in TX is one year.


One year from now is going to come anyways.  You might as well have a legal class two firearm then.

/do a trust
//it's just the beginning
///you're going to have so many silencers
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: a technologically superior alien species would sit at a Lagrange point and kinetic strike us into submission.


Depends.  Do they want to enslave us or do they want to strip our resources?  If the former, they might kinetic strike major population centers and military facilities, but leave the outlying regions intact as a workforce for their spice mines.  If the latter, we are all dead or wishing we were dead.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: If they can get here, you don't have a weapon to use against them.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bobtheme: I have a 10/22 and might grab a threaded barrel.  But the wait time for a suppressor in TX is one year.


I have one where few parts are still original.  I put a heavy barrel on it, Anshutz style wood stock that I stained and finished (8 hand wiped layers of poly..it glows) and some batshiat insanely high powered scope. New trigger, sear, spring, yadda. With crap ammo it it's amazing at 100 yards.  With match ammo, if it doesn't hit where you wanted it to it's 100% your fault.

It's just fun to shoot.  We like shooting cans in half with it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would shoot them full of gonorrhea.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The_Sponge: Forget the Glock 19....go with the 20.  It's not as concealable, but it packs more of a punch.

/Shot mine yesterday.
//Farking sucks that 10mm ammo is so expensive.

Agreed, when dealing with an alien invasioin, concealability is not going to be a requirement.   A problem with your choice of a Glock 20 is ammo availability.  10mm is a great round, but not exactly popular.  You're going to want to go with 9mm or .45 ACP since you are more likely to be able to scrounge those rounds up.  But the most important point is you are probably going to be killed early on regardless of your gun choice.  If they can travel the vast expanses of space to invade, they are way beyond are tech capability and we are going to be no more a threat than primitive monkeys.  So take what gun you have available and take down as many of those green bastards you can before you are disintegrated by their death ray.


Yeah, I think we can all agree it's a shame that 9mm is the popular ammo and not the 10mm.

Anyways, considering FTL or interstellar travel is so far beyond our comprehension at the moment, we really can't say how technologically advanced the aliens are going to be.  There are definitely possibilities where they themselves are low tech but they have access to higher tech ships they don't understand that are in limited supplies.  Or they could be a colony animal that doesn't care about individual losses, so they just send some poorly armed grunts to do their slaughtering for them.  It's not out of the realm of possibility that we could resist.
 
Elfich
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, lets be truthful, an alien invasion (unless the aliens are really pressed for time) is going to look like this:

Destroy every power plant, bridge, sea port, oil refinery and then sit down and wait for 180 days while the population starves and kills each other in the food riots and then freezes to death without heating oil.
 
noclu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skRYK​t​FM1Z8

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: OgreMagi: The_Sponge: Forget the Glock 19....go with the 20.  It's not as concealable, but it packs more of a punch.

/Shot mine yesterday.
//Farking sucks that 10mm ammo is so expensive.

Agreed, when dealing with an alien invasioin, concealability is not going to be a requirement.   A problem with your choice of a Glock 20 is ammo availability.  10mm is a great round, but not exactly popular.  You're going to want to go with 9mm or .45 ACP since you are more likely to be able to scrounge those rounds up.  But the most important point is you are probably going to be killed early on regardless of your gun choice.  If they can travel the vast expanses of space to invade, they are way beyond are tech capability and we are going to be no more a threat than primitive monkeys.  So take what gun you have available and take down as many of those green bastards you can before you are disintegrated by their death ray.

Yeah, I think we can all agree it's a shame that 9mm is the popular ammo and not the 10mm.

Anyways, considering FTL or interstellar travel is so far beyond our comprehension at the moment, we really can't say how technologically advanced the aliens are going to be.  There are definitely possibilities where they themselves are low tech but they have access to higher tech ships they don't understand that are in limited supplies.  Or they could be a colony animal that doesn't care about individual losses, so they just send some poorly armed grunts to do their slaughtering for them.  It's not out of the realm of possibility that we could resist.


I see you've read "The Road Less Traveled", too.  However, in all likelihood, a race with FTL is going to be more advanced.  And even if their weaponry isn't beyond are understanding, throwing rocks from orbit isn't all that hard if you already have viable space travel.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, there are some possibilities where aliens don't even invade themselves.  Interstellar travel takes too long, they don't want to waste a lifetime on a project to destroy a race that may destroy itself by the time they get here.  So they send a limited fleet of robots or bio-synths or something.  We get one or two ships with a limited amount of things to fight against.  If we can beat the first wave the aliens probably won't send reinforcements, and if they do it'll take 80 years to get here.
 
