(Guardian)   Man on way home from TV interview about police racism has his car window smashed in by - you guessed it - the police   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is very disconcerting and the IPCC needs to do a full report on this.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops should not be doing traffic stops.  And selling weed should not be illegal.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I smelled weed is the cops' get out of jail free card.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he shouldn't have blabbed all over TV.  You know what they say:  snitches get treated like black people at the hands of police.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to ride his tail to get close enough to smell....auto exhaust...that smells just like weed.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand the cops are absolute liars, but on the other hand a 30 year old in the film industry that claims to have never touched drugs?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Maybe he shouldn't have blabbed all over TV.  You know what they say:  snitches get treated like black people at the hands of police.


Wow
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the UK you can refuse to get out of your car until you are given a full description of what is going to happen to you?  And I thought we had freedoms in America.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Diogenes: Maybe he shouldn't have blabbed all over TV.  You know what they say:  snitches get treated like black people at the hands of police.

Wow


mattfedder.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: They had to ride his tail to get close enough to smell....auto exhaust...that smells just like weed.


You must smoke some nasty ditch weed.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this incident shatters the offending officers' hopes of returning to work.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Maybe he shouldn't have blabbed all over TV.  You know what they say:  snitches get treated like black people at the hands of police.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Diogenes: Maybe he shouldn't have blabbed all over TV.  You know what they say:  snitches get treated like black people at the hands of police.

Wow

[mattfedder.com image 318x237]


Satire is dead, washed, embalmed, and lying out on a mortuary slab.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Hopefully this incident shatters the offending officers' hopes of returning to work.


Why do farkers keep giving them the respect of calling them officers? They are cops and pigs.
 
willwall
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"when an officer smashed in the window of Ryan Colaço's car, after he was wrongly accused of concealing drugs, they did not know he was driving home from a TV interview in which he told of institutional racism in the police after being stopped and searched the week before"

Sooo your excuse is that you didn't know it was a person who did an interview, you were just randomly smashing out a window? Seriously?
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Groundhog Day For A Black Man
Youtube eEMIUy_ySA4
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA:
"A spokesperson for City of London police said: "On Friday 29 May 2020, at approximately 4.30pm on Cannon Street in the City of London, a man, 30, was arrested for obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, after he failed to comply with directions from officers regarding a drugs search. He has since been released under investigation."

I don't see any mention of why he was stopped IN THE FIRST PLACE.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

willwall: "when an officer smashed in the window of Ryan Colaço's car, after he was wrongly accused of concealing drugs, they did not know he was driving home from a TV interview in which he told of institutional racism in the police after being stopped and searched the week before"

Sooo your excuse is that you didn't know it was a person who did an interview, you were just randomly smashing out a window? Seriously?


"This was an act of random malicious violence, not reprisal. Please adjust your news articles."
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: This is very disconcerting and the IPCC needs to do a full report on this.


6 months later..."We investigated ourselves and found that we shouldn't have done that and we are committed to not doing it again to this specific individual for ar least 3 more months.  The officers involved have been given a stern warning and a solid finger-wag."
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FTA:
"A spokesperson for City of London police said: "On Friday 29 May 2020, at approximately 4.30pm on Cannon Street in the City of London, a man, 30, was arrested for obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, after he failed to comply with directions from officers regarding a drugs search. He has since been released under investigation."

I don't see any mention of why he was stopped IN THE FIRST PLACE.


It's like "resisting arrest" with no other charges.

Now pick up that can....
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: In the UK you can refuse to get out of your car until you are given a full description of what is going to happen to you?  And I thought we had freedoms in America.


apparently not
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scanman61: Resident Muslim: FTA:
"A spokesperson for City of London police said: "On Friday 29 May 2020, at approximately 4.30pm on Cannon Street in the City of London, a man, 30, was arrested for obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, after he failed to comply with directions from officers regarding a drugs search. He has since been released under investigation."

I don't see any mention of why he was stopped IN THE FIRST PLACE.

It's like "resisting arrest" with no other charges.

Now pick up that can....


Ive said it before I'll say it again:
No charge of "resisting arrest" should stand on its own.

/they'll probably invent new charges
//"attacking officer's fist with their face"
///"defacing public property" when they left skin on the pavement after being dragged
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: scanman61: Resident Muslim: FTA:
"A spokesperson for City of London police said: "On Friday 29 May 2020, at approximately 4.30pm on Cannon Street in the City of London, a man, 30, was arrested for obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, after he failed to comply with directions from officers regarding a drugs search. He has since been released under investigation."

I don't see any mention of why he was stopped IN THE FIRST PLACE.

It's like "resisting arrest" with no other charges.

Now pick up that can....

Ive said it before I'll say it again:
No charge of "resisting arrest" should stand on its own.

/they'll probably invent new charges
//"attacking officer's fist with their face"
///"defacing public property" when they left skin on the pavement after being dragged


"I shot him cause he ran!"
"Why did he run?"
"Probably because I was pointing a gun at him"
----

"Anyone who runs is a (perp)"
"Anyone who stands still is a well-trained (perp)"
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FTA:
"A spokesperson for City of London police said: "On Friday 29 May 2020, at approximately 4.30pm on Cannon Street in the City of London, a man, 30, was arrested for obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, after he failed to comply with directions from officers regarding a drugs search. He has since been released under investigation."

I don't see any mention of why he was stopped IN THE FIRST PLACE.


In England police don't need a reason to stop anybody at any time. It does away with that whole pesky come up with an excuse thing.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If a cop "smells marijuana" once without in being found, that should be the end of their policing career. Because in any rational world, that would invalidate any searches made after "smelling marijuana" in the future. And if you can't stitch up random drivers, what good are they on the force?
 
links136
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: On one hand the cops are absolute liars, but on the other hand a 30 year old in the film industry that claims to have never touched drugs?


The film industry is all about privilege.  Which is why you generally need to be a suburban white male if your not an actor.

It's all connection based, and I've seen some good camera guys who were absolute straight A lameasses, smart, but I would totally believe they never touched drugs, we know the type of guy who would never touch drugs but would drink.

I'm not going to say it's common, but it's far more believable than hearing about a touring musicians has never touched drugs.

I mean The just hand them to you when your liked at a party.  Who really cares about the lighting dude?  Anyone?  Does it matter if they're a minority?  No one would see them so we wouldn't get credit for hiring a token minority.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bandito King: wejash: They had to ride his tail to get close enough to smell....auto exhaust...that smells just like weed.

You must smoke some nasty ditch weed.


The London cops do, anyway.
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: ."We investigated ourselves and found that we shouldn't have done that and we are committed to not doing it again to this specific individual for ar least 3 more months. The officers involved have been given a stern warning and a solid finger-wag."


The IPCC are not the police.
 
