 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Seattle driver who intentionally drove into the crowd of protesters is now a murderer   (apnews.com) divider line
82
    More: Followup, Washington, Seattle, Protest, Summer Taylor, Automobile, Vehicle, Dawit Kelete of Seattle, Walking  
•       •       •

1965 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 2:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is so freaking sad. I hope he goes to jail forever.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was a murderer when he killed them, not when he was charged.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

flucto: He was a murderer when he killed them, not when he was charged.


Has he been charged yet? I read it as the victim died at the hospital last night, but the article isn't very clear about it. I was hoping they would recover so we wouldn't have another Charlottesville 😔 but here we are.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Butterflew: flucto: He was a murderer when he killed them, not when he was charged.

Has he been charged yet? I read it as the victim died at the hospital last night, but the article isn't very clear about it. I was hoping they would recover so we wouldn't have another Charlottesville 😔 but here we are.


He was charged with vehicular assault, but that was prior to the death.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Butterflew: flucto: He was a murderer when he killed them, not when he was charged.

Has he been charged yet? I read it as the victim died at the hospital last night, but the article isn't very clear about it. I was hoping they would recover so we wouldn't have another Charlottesville 😔 but here we are.

He was charged with vehicular assault, but that was prior to the death.


Yeah... And I hope they don't let him out on bail, otherwise he might find another crowd to drive into 😑
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?


Is there a difference?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ltnor: The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?

Is there a difference?


I am asking why he did it.   I don't think it was racism unless he hates white women co-opting a movement.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ltnor: The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?

Is there a difference?


Assholes are not necessarily racists. Racist assholes are assholes2
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: ltnor: The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?

Is there a difference?

I am asking why he did it.   I don't think it was racism unless he hates white women co-opting a movement.


Honestly we don't know for certain yet. A lot of speculation going around but i'll wait until the picture becomes clearer. Ultimately he's in a cell where he belongs.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He forgot he was off-duty.

/Yes, I made that joke once before...but it's now more of a point.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Butterflew: flucto: He was a murderer when he killed them, not when he was charged.

Has he been charged yet? I read it as the victim died at the hospital last night, but the article isn't very clear about it. I was hoping they would recover so we wouldn't have another Charlottesville 😔 but here we are.


What should be expected when the cops are demonstrating that driving through crowds is perfectly acceptable.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: ltnor: The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?

Is there a difference?

I am asking why he did it.   I don't think it was racism unless he hates white women co-opting a movement.


Heather Heyer was a white woman, and she was murdered by a Nazi asshole who was trying to kill black people.

Intent follows the bullet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?


Dead is dead
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?


the driver is black so probably not the former. if I had to guess it was someone who had a bad day at work and was not in the mood for the commute home to be delayed by people in the street.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: if I had to guess it was someone who had a bad day at work and was not in the mood for the commute home to be delayed by people in the street.


FTA: Officials were trying to determine the motive as well as where he got onto the interstate, which had been closed by the state patrol for more than an hour before the protesters were hit. Mead said they suspect Kelete drove the wrong way on a ramp. Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver went through a barrier that closed the freeway.

1:40am, 27 years old, driving a Jaguar.  And you think this is someone who "works".
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: He forgot he was off-duty.

/Yes, I made that joke once before...but it's now more of a point.


Don't worry, no one remembers what you've said.  Or cares.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: chucknasty: if I had to guess it was someone who had a bad day at work and was not in the mood for the commute home to be delayed by people in the street.

FTA: Officials were trying to determine the motive as well as where he got onto the interstate, which had been closed by the state patrol for more than an hour before the protesters were hit. Mead said they suspect Kelete drove the wrong way on a ramp. Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver went through a barrier that closed the freeway.

1:40am, 27 years old, driving a Jaguar.  And you think this is someone who "works".


The model of Jaguar listed in the police report (XJL) seems to have last been sold in 2011, and can now be bought for under $15k, so it's probably only expensive to operate the car, not simply own it.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't block a freeway at night wearing dark clothes no matter how justified your position.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The highway was clearly officially blocked off so this guy is a shiatbag who should be executed.

But protesters who block a freeway? fark them too. Police should give them five minutes to GTFO off the highway then send in the riot squads. I don't care what they're protesting.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: He was a murderer when he killed them, not when he was charged.


This.  He also knew he was a murderer before anyone else did.  Probably a long time before.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is a cancer in the soul of society. and it appears to be stage 4
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the people stating that he intentionally hit those people, is there any proof of this?  The couple (and last) times I watched the video it looked to me like he braked and swerved to void the cars laid out across the highway (after a bend in the road) and did not actually intend to hit anyone.

Not that he isn't at fault, he appeared to be speeding and somehow gained access to the highway, just that he didn't intentionally hit anyone.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: This is so freaking sad. I hope he goes to jail forever.


Not on any Federal charges as they won't even bother.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another CHOP murder or some other Seattle murder? Either way the electric chair is too good for em.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll point out that despite the Fark headline, it's unclear whether Dawit Kelete intentionally ran over the people in the road or if he was just driving recklessly and couldn't avoid them. Looked like he locked up his brakes.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Maybe don't block a freeway at night wearing dark clothes no matter how justified your position.


"I know you got raped but maybe don't expose your belly button."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Butterflew: This is so freaking sad. I hope he goes to jail forever.

Not on any Federal charges as they won't even bother.



The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?


the driver is black so probably not the former

Oh, well this changes everything to Barr.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beta Tested: and somehow gained access to the highway,


How would a guy in a car gain access to a highway?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?


Appears to be the latter.  My take, just an entitled asshole who didn't think about the repercussions of his actions.  He blew past some parked cars that were blocking the freeway, and probably didn't see the protesters until he hit them.

Totally negligent asshole move to blow past a traffic hazard like that, but I'd guess his actions weren't political.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I'll point out that despite the Fark headline, it's unclear whether Dawit Kelete intentionally ran over the people in the road or if he was just driving recklessly and couldn't avoid them. Looked like he locked up his brakes.


Driving recklessly on a closed road he accessed by going the wrong way up an off ramp.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?

the driver is black so probably not the former. if I had to guess it was someone who had a bad day at work and was not in the mood for the commute home to be delayed by people in the street.


At 2am
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: chucknasty: if I had to guess it was someone who had a bad day at work and was not in the mood for the commute home to be delayed by people in the street.

FTA: Officials were trying to determine the motive as well as where he got onto the interstate, which had been closed by the state patrol for more than an hour before the protesters were hit. Mead said they suspect Kelete drove the wrong way on a ramp. Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver went through a barrier that closed the freeway.

1:40am, 27 years old, driving a Jaguar.  And you think this is someone who "works".


Perpetual student? Enrolled 2011 to 2017 at least? in an undergraduate program?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thinking just an asshole
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: The Googles Do Nothing: So is this an ALLLIVESMATTER asshole or just an asshole?

the driver is black so probably not the former. if I had to guess it was someone who had a bad day at work and was not in the mood for the commute home to be delayed by people in the street.


Just a point of order..or assumption on my part, but the guy was on the road in the early hours in a Jaguar.   Who knew the night shift paid so well.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beta Tested: For the people stating that he intentionally hit those people, is there any proof of this?  The couple (and last) times I watched the video it looked to me like he braked and swerved to void the cars laid out across the highway (after a bend in the road) and did not actually intend to hit anyone.

Not that he isn't at fault, he appeared to be speeding and somehow gained access to the highway, just that he didn't intentionally hit anyone.


There are no bends on I5 through Seattle that are tight enough to cause a normal driver to have difficulty in that situation.  Dude was homicidally negligent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Maybe don't block a freeway at night wearing dark clothes no matter how justified your position.


The police had actually closed off that section of the freeway.

So, that argument is not valid.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I'll point out that despite the Fark headline, it's unclear whether Dawit Kelete intentionally ran over the people in the road or if he was just driving recklessly and couldn't avoid them. Looked like he locked up his brakes.

Driving recklessly on a closed road he accessed by going the wrong way up an off ramp.


Sure. Known. A crime was done.

Doesn't invalidate pointing out that the headline (as is often the case) is off the mark by a few degrees. I sort of think they do it on purpose to generate, uh, discussion.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Driving recklessly on a closed road he accessed by going the wrong way up an off ramp.


According to the police, who everybody knows are wholly reliable when it comes to investigating black suspects. Just a couple of weeks ago black lives mattered, but now Fark is back to its usual self, demanding that the black guy be executed and accusing him of drug dealing.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Maybe don't block a freeway at night wearing dark clothes no matter how justified your position.


"The Washington State Patrol said Saturday evening that going forward it won't allow protesters to enter I-5 and would arrest pedestrians on the freeway."
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Xai: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I'll point out that despite the Fark headline, it's unclear whether Dawit Kelete intentionally ran over the people in the road or if he was just driving recklessly and couldn't avoid them. Looked like he locked up his brakes.

Driving recklessly on a closed road he accessed by going the wrong way up an off ramp.

Sure. Known. A crime was done.

Doesn't invalidate pointing out that the headline (as is often the case) is off the mark by a few degrees. I sort of think they do it on purpose to generate, uh, discussion.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Maybe don't block a freeway at night wearing dark clothes no matter how justified your position.


The freeway was closed.

The fault lies with the asshole who intentionally ran over people, not the protesters.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orbister: Xai: Driving recklessly on a closed road he accessed by going the wrong way up an off ramp.

According to the police, who everybody knows are wholly reliable when it comes to investigating black suspects. Just a couple of weeks ago black lives mattered, but now Fark is back to its usual self, demanding that the black guy be executed and accusing him of drug dealing.


I'm thinking more "the Jaguar driving spoiled brat driving scofflaw at best".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I submitted this with a funnier far sadder headline.

In Pace Requiescat, Summer Taylor.

Rot In Hell, Davit Kelete.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many white supremacists are black.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

orbister: Xai: Driving recklessly on a closed road he accessed by going the wrong way up an off ramp.

According to the police, who everybody knows are wholly reliable when it comes to investigating black suspects. Just a couple of weeks ago black lives mattered, but now Fark is back to its usual self, demanding that the black guy be executed and accusing him of drug dealing.


Yea, look at all the zeroes of comments saying he needs to be executed because he's a drug dealer.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Charlottesville driver was sentenced to life +419 years in prison. I'm guessing the Seattle driver won't get nearly that much time. Maybe life but not +419 years.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe people are fed up with protesters stopping them from getting to work.
Protest on the sidewalks and not the road dipshiats. Be seen but easily ignored
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.