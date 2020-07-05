 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Oh nothing, just a cop flashing a white power sign at the Proud Boys during a demonstration   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, shot  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ironically of course.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, that wasn't even subtle
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Killing In the Name (Official Music Video)
Youtube bWXazVhlyxQ
some of those who work forces, are the same that burn crosses.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this POS still has a job after that video?  Fire the damn police chief too.  WTF?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are we supposed to take away from not one cop in this video being shocked, surprised or outraged at their white power comrade? If you don't want to keep seeing posts like this as a cop, you better start speaking up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The high five is because the proud boy got his GED on only his fourth try and earned a full ride scholarship to the police academy.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can anybody make out what the proud boy's shirt says?
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Can anybody make out what the proud boy's shirt says?


I believe "Black Bikes Matter"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: snowjack: Can anybody make out what the proud boy's shirt says?

I believe "Black Bikes Matter"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops and Klan walk hand in hand.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"


That's not the White Power sign, that's the Wee Penis sign.

But it's okay, they're easily confused.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"


It was the international sign for the donut. He was just asking that nice protestor for a jelly filled
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, maybe I'm not in the right head space to see the inherent racism in someone who was holding his hands behind his back not fully closing or opening his hand after freeing one to wave somebody off.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the poster in the Stone Mountain black protest thread that said it is a fantasy that white militias get special police protection? Wonder if he will show up here? I think I know the second answer.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: And this POS still has a job after that video?  Fire the damn police chief too.  WTF?


Portland PD is racists all the way down.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"


I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, maybe I'm not in the right head space to see the inherent racism in someone who was holding his hands behind his back not fully closing or opening his hand after freeing one to wave somebody off.


It's a noob, it's a Stan, it's...... SPECIAL PLEADING MAN!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone zoom in and snag a name or badge number? Or are they putting tape over those still?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the cop knows sign language?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"


Real talk? I'm furious they took away okay from me. It's just a reflex. Someone walks through a door and doesn't notice me, lets go and almost hits me.

Him: Hey man, sorry about that.
Me: White power symbol
Him: What?
Me: I meant it's okay.
Him: ...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"

I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.


And trump does the stupid thumbs up all the time. How can I silently signal approval without looking like an asshole?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Anyone zoom in and snag a name or badge number? Or are they putting tape over those still?


Enchance!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The phrase should be "bats an eyelash", but even if anybody in the crowd had a problem with it, they're not gonna get confrontational with a bunch of cops carrying handguns, nor with a bunch of these "proud boy" types who are much less likely to exhibit any restraint in their reactions.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: holdmybones: Anyone zoom in and snag a name or badge number? Or are they putting tape over those still?

Enchance!


Right?
I'm staring at giant blurry pixels here on my phone.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skleenar: SpaceyCat: And this POS still has a job after that video?  Fire the damn police chief too.  WTF?

Portland PD is racists all the way down.

https://gizmodo.com/oregon-was-founde​d​-as-a-racist-utopia-1539567040
 
MagSeven
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"

I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.


Is it just me that has never used the OK sign ever in their lives?
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"

I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.


I've had to switch to using the "thumbs up" as a replacement, took a few weeks to switch the habit.

Damn cryptofasism
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Idiots.

Perhaps the saddest thing of my life is seeing idiots turning the "OK" into a "white power sign." I guess when we used that during baseball practice and so forth, we were exhibiting "White Privilege" even the ones of us who were not white.

Idiots.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The cop was just giving the dude a signal that he wants to hook up afterwards
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus Tap-dancing Christ.

White people, please stop being racist. There's no benefit to it. Learning about the cultures of others is so positive. Trust me.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MagSeven: EdgeRunner: gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"

I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.

Is it just me that has never used the OK sign ever in their lives?


Probably just you. It's been used for centuries.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: holdmybones: Anyone zoom in and snag a name or badge number? Or are they putting tape over those still?

Enchance!

Right?
I'm staring at giant blurry pixels here on my phone.


Yeah, yeah, buy a new phone made with Chinese slave labor.
 
rga184
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MagSeven: EdgeRunner: gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"

I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.

Is it just me that has never used the OK sign ever in their lives?


No.  I never use it.  Almost any situation that would call for OK I use thumbs up.
 
proton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Um...what am I missing here?  I don't see a cop flashing a white power sign.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: holdmybones: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: holdmybones: Anyone zoom in and snag a name or badge number? Or are they putting tape over those still?

Enchance!

Right?
I'm staring at giant blurry pixels here on my phone.

Yeah, yeah, buy a new phone made with Chinese slave labor.


Is there another kind of phone?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MagSeven: EdgeRunner: gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"

I'm still pissed that thanks to a couple of assholes on Reddit, the OK sign was co-opted by white supremacists with the full blessings and encouragement of the idiot media. There should have been instant pushback, not to mention a reminder that modified Circle Game rules mean that if they show it upside down, we get to punch them in the face and they have no right to complain about it.

Is it just me that has never used the OK sign ever in their lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Years ago, I got into the habit of using that gesture to signal 3 through the glass to the scorekeepers. I need to remember to not do that when I'm back on the ice.

/Referee
//2 is the hook 'em horns
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

proton: Um...what am I missing here?  I don't see a cop flashing a white power sign.


The one who turns toward the white guy wearing a "black bikes mater" shirt raises his right hand, makes a racist white power gesture and then the guy slaps him on the back in appreciation.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: It was NOT a white power sign! It was an "okay" sign.  As in, "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist too!"


Honey, if we fired every cop for being a sociopathic, racist douchebag, we wouldn't have many cops left.

/Yes, there are some good cops
//Good and quiet about their colleague's illegal bullshiat
///We can't get rid of them, but we don't need to give them money to buy million dollar armored vehicles either.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm a go with this being of the shows of us collectively getting dumber.
not long ago white supremacists knew how to wear a mask and the effort to maintain anonymity, was at least to some extent obviously being exerted.

But here we see this example of how poorly they seem to grasp the concept of how a secret club's secret signal is supposed to work.

I mean at the very least it should be a whispered code phrase that doubles as a standard out loud solute slogan, like "Hail Hydra."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

proton: Um...what am I missing here?  I don't see a cop flashing a white power sign.


Ignore list
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

proton: Um...what am I missing here?  I don't see a cop flashing a white power sign.


Yeah, some time ago the traditional "OK" hand gesture was co-opted by White Power groups as a covert symbol to show they stand together.  You can google more images but they aren't even being coy about it any more.  It's often shown upside down.  You can usually tell from context if someone is just ignorant that it's been corrupted by hate groups or if they're using it to show their hate. 
miro.medium.comView Full Size
adl.orgView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
storageauctionsimages.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meanmutton: proton: Um...what am I missing here?  I don't see a cop flashing a white power sign.

The one who turns toward the white guy wearing a "black bikes mater" shirt raises his right hand, makes a racist white power gesture and then the guy slaps him on the back in appreciation.


Should point out also, that police NEVER leave the riot line.  Watch any other live stream protest, how often do you see police break a riot line and move in front of the group? You never see it, in fact when it happens the other officers pull that person back on the line.

This dude casually walks off the line to fist bump his homie.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So when we frog marching the whole command out to explain to us why they aren't cleaning house?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: proton: Um...what am I missing here?  I don't see a cop flashing a white power sign.

Yeah, some time ago the traditional "OK" hand gesture was co-opted by White Power groups as a covert symbol to show they stand together.  You can google more images but they aren't even being coy about it any more.  It's often shown upside down.  You can usually tell from context if someone is just ignorant that it's been corrupted by hate groups or if they're using it to show their hate.  [miro.medium.com image 850x603][adl.org image 267x296]


4chan started it as a joke, but it very quickly became not a joke when white supremacists started using it as a "what's the matter, I'm not touching you," sort of thing to agitate libs, and then they started using it more and more frequently with less and less irony.

White supremacists are not smart.
 
