(Reuters)   México supera a Francia en número de muertos por coronavirus con 30,366 muertos   (reuters.com) divider line
25
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Caga se Subby.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
sorry, subby, I don't speak russian.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Camarera camarere, hay una mosca en me sopa.

/got nuthin
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People called Romanes, they go, the house?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ay yi yi
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y ¿A cuánto está la tasa de mortalidad per cápita?

México tiene 126,000,000 de habitantes mientras Francia tiene 67,000,000. También vale decir que México es todavía un país en desarrollo y me pregunto cuál es la tasa particular de mortalidad entre los que padecen de coronavirus y no la tasa bruta.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hijo de chingada madre. Que loco
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Y ¿A cuánto está la tasa de mortalidad per cápita?

México tiene 126,000,000 de habitantes mientras Francia tiene 67,000,000. También vale decir que México es todavía un país en desarrollo y me pregunto cuál es la tasa particular de mortalidad entre los que padecen de coronavirus y no la tasa bruta.


¿Hay que nivelar el campo?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
just change the name from fark.com to covidtarians 'r' us. com....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And a very low pet-capita testing program

:(
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: And a very low pet-capita testing program

:(


Or per-capita.  It's Sunday so you can choose
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They still have a long way to go to get to number 1.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And yet Mexico is acting all high and mighty and putting on a show by closing their border.

Mexico has terrible testing and likely has a much worse outbreak than it's numbers suggest while America tests 500,000 people per day.

https://ourworldindata.org/coronaviru​s​/country/mexico?country=~MEX

What is important to note about these case figures?

the reported case figures on a given date does not necessarily show the number of new cases on that day: this is due to delays in reporting;
the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher than the number of confirmed cases - this is due to limited testing.
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: They still have a long way to go to get to number 1.


They only have 1/3rd of the US' population, so they probably wont ever get to be as great at COVID-19 as us
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rcain: JasonOfOrillia: They still have a long way to go to get to number 1.

They only have 1/3rd of the US' population, so they probably wont ever get to be as great at COVID-19 as us


Which is why all stats should be shown PER CAPITA...in which case Chile shoots right on up to the top...

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsand​s​oda/2020/07/02/885207834/covid-19-expl​oits-cracks-in-chilean-society

How Chile Ended Up With One Of The Highest COVID-19 Rates
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart:
while America tests 500,000 people per day.


Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha LOL Such a load of BS from the troll

Except ... it is nothing to laugh at.  Colonel KFC should always be laughed at. But not the pandemic.
 
mklummis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lo siento, mis amigos. Lo siento. :(
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

Knows what happens when Mexico catches up with France
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: ColonelCathcart:
while America tests 500,000 people per day.


Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha LOL Such a load of BS from the troll

Except ... it is nothing to laugh at.  Colonel KFC should always be laughed at. But not the pandemic.


I'm not familiar with his other posts, but the point about the poor testing program  in Mexico is unfortunately accurate
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: ColonelCathcart:
while America tests 500,000 people per day.


Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha LOL Such a load of BS from the troll

Except ... it is nothing to laugh at.  Colonel KFC should always be laughed at. But not the pandemic.


You don't think America is testing? I get everyone hates trump, but a lot of the testing isn't federal:

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/i​n​ternational-comparison

The U.S. has conducted more COVID-19 tests than any other country. However, there is no expert consensus on a recommended target for the raw number of tests or even the rate of tests per capita - and the graph above demonstrates why using these statistics alone can be misleading.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: They still have a long way to go to get to number 1.



The typical media reporting of these demographic numbers drives me crazy.  Funny thing the highest numbers almost always correspond to high population numbers.  This really means nothing and worst yet it is very misleading.

It's like saying that the US is having a huge baby boom, because there are 100000 times more pregnant women in the US than in Luxemburg.

Too lazy to look it up but what are the numbers on a per capita basis?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FarkingChas: ColonelCathcart:
while America tests 500,000 people per day.


Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha LOL Such a load of BS from the troll

Except ... it is nothing to laugh at.  Colonel KFC should always be laughed at. But not the pandemic.

I'm not familiar with his other posts, but the point about the poor testing program  in Mexico is unfortunately accurate


People are blinded by their hatred of Putin and Trump (not that I like Trump) on this site and ignore facts when it doesn't fit their narrative. I can understand why people hate me here, but it's sad that they can't see past their own hate.
 
El Uno Magnifico
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All I know is that Esteban esta en la biblioteca.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnny_vegas: FarkingChas: ColonelCathcart:
while America tests 500,000 people per day.


Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha LOL Such a load of BS from the troll

Except ... it is nothing to laugh at.  Colonel KFC should always be laughed at. But not the pandemic.

I'm not familiar with his other posts, but the point about the poor testing program  in Mexico is unfortunately accurate

People are blinded by their hatred of Putin and Trump (not that I like Trump) on this site and ignore facts when it doesn't fit their narrative. I can understand why people hate me here, but it's sad that they can't see past their own hate.


I haven't blocked you or tagged you red so I can't hate you all that much.
Make a coherent argument that I don't like and all is fine. Sadly too many people spout nonsense.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as we don't start outsourcing our deaths to Mexico like we did our jobs. Keep America Great!
 
