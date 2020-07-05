 Skip to content
(CNN)   Reset the clock   (cnn.com) divider line
14
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The nightclub was hosting a "very, very, very, large crowd" for a concert"

So this is a story about A. the ongoing epidemic of firearm policy failure, B. the ongoing epidemic of colossally bad COIVD-10 policy making, the ongoing epidemic of epic stupidity among "indestructible" morons who are still gathering in "very, very, very, large crowds" (sic), C. The ongoing epidemic of greed that is utterly indifferent to any social responsibility re. tempting epic morons into vvv large crowds, D. CNN's indifference to coorect punctuation, E. All of the above.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flucto: "The nightclub was hosting a "very, very, very, large crowd" for a concert"

So this is a story about A. the ongoing epidemic of firearm policy failure, B. the ongoing epidemic of colossally bad COIVD-10 policy making, the ongoing epidemic of epic stupidity among "indestructible" morons who are still gathering in "very, very, very, large crowds" (sic), C. The ongoing epidemic of greed that is utterly indifferent to any social responsibility re. tempting epic morons into vvv large crowds, D. CNN's indifference to coorect punctuation, E. All of the above.

CNN's indifference to coorect punctuation


So when does CNN hire you?

/Otherwise, I vehemently agree with A-C, E
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office noticed a disturbance at the club

Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flucto: "The nightclub was hosting a "very, very, very, large crowd" for a concert"

So this is a story about A. the ongoing epidemic of firearm policy failure, B. the ongoing epidemic of colossally bad COIVD-10 policy making, the ongoing epidemic of epic stupidity among "indestructible" morons who are still gathering in "very, very, very, large crowds" (sic), C. The ongoing epidemic of greed that is utterly indifferent to any social responsibility re. tempting epic morons into vvv large crowds, D. CNN's indifference to coorect punctuation, E. All of the above.


There are multiple clocks at play
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the behalf of the victims, thanks gun owners, your personal safety, once again placed holes in other humans. Thanks. 😽
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the clock is broken by now.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The clock is just another gun.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
which store do we loot over this killing?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This qualifies as Shocking news in Greenville, a better-than-average weekend in Chicago.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So much for these non-autonomous zones keeping the peace!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: So when does CNN hire you?


we had a whole TFD thread about CNN using that word in a headline.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peach_Fuz: Pretty sure the clock is broken by now.


Not so much broken as shredded in crossfire.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

