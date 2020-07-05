 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   According to the Ric Romero Institute, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing anxiety and depression in kids   (local21news.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not just kids.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Get 'em acclimated to it early.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably a bit traumatic for a kid to watch so many adults fark up so much.
 
ScreamingViking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I found out I'm still a kid.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's not just kids.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
you and me both, kids.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But seriously, I couldn't imagine the ups (not having school) and downs (plenty) they are going through.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's my secret cap dot jiff

/Turns out your brain can only have SO MUCH cortisol in it
//Max that out for 5 or 10 years straight and suddenly BAM
///You might have shortened your lifespan by a decade or more, but now you can't tell the difference between being stressed and relaxed!
////Wait... maybe I didn't think this through...
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not if you dont tell them about it
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"If you're noticing any of these signs, Brown says it's best for parents to role model."

If you are noticing any of those signs, you were already proving to be a poor role model... But yes, try and work on that.

At least this serves as a wake-up call for some of our rugged-individualist-survivors out there... so that's nice.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Not if you don't tell them about it


We just need a less traumatic alternative explanation.

"Mommy, why is everyone wearing masks and staying away from us?"

"Because you're stinky, and everyone in the world knows it."
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a parent of a kiddo with an anxiety disorder, I'm NOT getting a kick out of these replies...

There are so many risks right now, and vulnerable little ones are being disproportionately affected because they lack developed processing skills. At-risk kids are having/will have an even worse time because butts-in-seats in school was the only safe place many had.

I believe we will see many mental and emotional issues in children and teens stemming from this era that won't be logged for years, if ever.

/seriously, please watch out for your children's well-being
//childhood mental health issues exist and can be devastating
///three, for the children
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Where our teenagers, because they can understand why they cant go to the park, why they can't hang out with their friends, they're going to withdrawal completely into their rooms and you're not going to see them for days at a time because they're going to be sulking and silent," Brown said.

So what's changed?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alright Johnny,
Today's lesson is how to make a pipe out of an apple. Tomorrow I'll teach you the soda can method, but that's only to be used if you don't have an apple, got it?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's not just kids.


But they can't even have weed or beer. :(
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's not just kids.


40 years old here.  I just had to get put on anti-depressants, which I haven't had to do since about 20 years ago.  They say it takes about 4-6 weeks to start working.  I'm about 3 weeks in now, and REALLY hoping it kicks in soon.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Alright Johnny,
Today's lesson is how to make a pipe out of an apple. Tomorrow I'll teach you the soda can method, but that's only to be used if you don't have an apple, got it?


Friday's Test:. You get a Gatorade bottle, one pen, some electrical tape and 1 square ft of aluminum foil.

Now, make a working water pipe.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: It's probably a bit traumatic for a kid to watch so many adults fark up so much.


Do you remember when you realized that no one actually knows what they're doing?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: As a parent of a kiddo with an anxiety disorder, I'm NOT getting a kick out of these replies...

There are so many risks right now, and vulnerable little ones are being disproportionately affected because they lack developed processing skills. At-risk kids are having/will have an even worse time because butts-in-seats in school was the only safe place many had.

I believe we will see many mental and emotional issues in children and teens stemming from this era that won't be logged for years, if ever.

/seriously, please watch out for your children's well-being
//childhood mental health issues exist and can be devastating
///three, for the children


At least anxiety/depression is something that is looked for in kids now. Not just 'learning disabilities' or 'they're just shy'.

Depression & anxiety are right awful biatches. Especially when you keep getting told 'that doesn't really exist' or 'you'll grow out of it' as a child. Because i didn't. Which meant those were my normal. Enough so that it took well into my 3rd decade to understand it doesn't have to be my normal.

Or that 'hey, he's good at math. Sure more or less the rest of his blood relations are dyslexic. It must have passed over him.' (It didn't. And that didnt help the anxiety nor depression.)

Cheers for you for getting your kid help your kid needs.

////Fourth slash for you. Please, though, do not forgo yourself. These things do run in the family.
 
