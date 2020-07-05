 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun) Who would have thought that opening all the pubs in Britain at six in the morning would cause such mayhem after the lockdown?
51
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
History will reflect that the UK's second coronavirus wave began yesterday.

Happy 4th of July, Plague Island residents!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...This week, on Chav-Island!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone expected that.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am happy drinking alone in the dark trying to drown the disastrous life choices I've made.


I mean...that's why drinking was invented..right??
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: I for one am happy drinking alone in the dark trying to drown the disastrous life choices I've made.


I mean...that's why drinking was invented..right??


I think it was meant to be a social thing.

But your way works just fine for me
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: History will reflect that the UK's second coronavirus wave began yesterday.

Happy 4th of July, Plague Island residents!


You might not be wrong.

But I don't think people living in the glasshouse that is America get to throw that particular stone
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course Hancock sticks to the party line that people behaved and denied the blindingly obvious mayhem
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were they do stupid to do it on a Saturday.

Make it Tuesday so you can at least get people back used to the concept gradually rather than all day day drinking.

Ok well. Conservatives...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: I for one am happy drinking alone in the dark trying to drown the disastrous life choices I've made.


I mean...that's why drinking was invented..right??


/lifts glass
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: History will reflect that the UK's second coronavirus wave began yesterday.


Please note: that was England. We may have to put a wall up to keep them out of Scotland.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To paraphrase Bowie "We live for just these 20 years, do we have to die for 50 (hours) more?"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't these drunks be more artistic? No aesthetic sense at all!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, these Brits seem to really know how to party!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the British are so claaassy.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the UK's drinking culture, at least based on a couple documentaries I've watched and countless articles and pictures over the last decade, is kind of out of control.    People in the US go out and party, no doubt.  but you don't see flocks and flocks of young people passed out, throwing up, arrested in the streets every weekend.

Even at big music festivals you only see the the rare person who has REALLY overdid it.  I'm basing that viewpoint on going to ozzfest every year from 2000-2008... metalheads like to party, but you maybe saw one or two people getting sick/needing a medic during the whole day at the second stage.

Maybe people in the US like to go out to get a buzz, and then go home to get smashed?  Otherwise you'd see these kind of stories in your cities every weekend reading your local news (assuming you live in a big city where it'd be more prevalent).
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: History will reflect that the UK's second coronavirus wave began yesterday.

Happy 4th of July, Plague Island residents!


One step closer to tne second best movie every made becoming a reality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just out of curiosity, at what time would it NOT be associated with drunken behavior?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my cousins posted pics of crowded bars. Of course, she and her husband were among them. She's a Tory, not that bright.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why doesn't any have a mask on?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

physt: Why doesn't any have a mask on?


Freedumbs, innit?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

physt: Why doesn't any have a mask on?


They're quite hard to drink through.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phedex: the UK's drinking culture, at least based on a couple documentaries I've watched and countless articles and pictures over the last decade, is kind of out of control.    People in the US go out and party, no doubt.  but you don't see flocks and flocks of young people passed out, throwing up, arrested in the streets every weekend.

Even at big music festivals you only see the the rare person who has REALLY overdid it.  I'm basing that viewpoint on going to ozzfest every year from 2000-2008... metalheads like to party, but you maybe saw one or two people getting sick/needing a medic during the whole day at the second stage.

Maybe people in the US like to go out to get a buzz, and then go home to get smashed?  Otherwise you'd see these kind of stories in your cities every weekend reading your local news (assuming you live in a big city where it'd be more prevalent).


Here in the US our drinking disasters manifest differently.  We get shiatfaced at the bar, get the gun out of the car, shoot the bouncer, and swerve into a stoplight.  I think if we were going to take the bus home to pass out instead of trying to drive home, it might look a little different.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody in any of those pics look like they're really enjoying themselves. It's like watching a zombie movie where they don't realize they're dead. Alcoholism sucks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All I know or care about is getting to know the lady in purple dress

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
General Disorder got demoted?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Farking Clown Shoes: History will reflect that the UK's second coronavirus wave began yesterday.

Happy 4th of July, Plague Island residents!

You might not be wrong.

But I don't think people living in the glasshouse that is America get to throw that particular stone


We Murcans can't have a second wave, because we never finished our first wave.

So there.
 
Burchill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All massively exaggerated by our scummy press. If you believe the Sun provides reliable information, then I have some magic beans you may be interested in.
 
Burchill
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

physt: Why doesn't any have a mask on?


Are you serious?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Burchill: All massively exaggerated by our scummy press. If you believe the Sun provides reliable information, then I have some magic beans you may be interested in.


Do they ryme with ricein
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Why can't these drunks be more artistic? No aesthetic sense at all!

[Fark user image 850x566]


I'd say they're very artistic. It looks like a Caravaggio painting.
 
Burchill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, "opening all the pubs in Britain at six in the morning" isn't an accurate description of the situation trollmiter.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Burchill: All massively exaggerated by our scummy press. If you believe the Sun provides reliable information, then I have some magic beans you may be interested in.


You've never been to the UK have you?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I for one am happy drinking alone in the dark trying to drown the disastrous life choices I've made.


I mean...that's why drinking was invented..right??


Disastrous life choices were invented to promote drinking.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [Fark user image 815x1500]

It needs to be repeated often.

Getting a tattoo doesn't make you look not fat.


Judging by the jizz stains, it's working for her.
 
semiotix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is just damn impressive. I don't know what pushes it over the edge into masterpiece territory, but it's there. The stains? The underbutt showing even when standing still? The fact that you now have hepatitis-C just from looking at a photograph of any surface in that picture? Whatever it is, bravo.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [Fark user image 815x1500]

It needs to be repeated often.

Getting a tattoo doesn't make you look not fat.


Pretty sure she's the wingman for the girl on the left.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: General Disorder got demoted?


Major Disorder is the staff officer of General Mayhem.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Benjimin_Dover: [Fark user image 815x1500]

It needs to be repeated often.

Getting a tattoo doesn't make you look not fat.

Pretty sure she's the wingman for the girl on the left.


Girl on left looks like a twink in drag
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [Fark user image 815x1500]

It needs to be repeated often.

Getting a tattoo doesn't make you look not fat.


The skanks are returning to their natural habitat; the earth is healing.

/Mods: Just trying to figure where the line is.
//Note: Note implying all women are skanks (which would be misogyny), just these two.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

orbister: Farking Clown Shoes: History will reflect that the UK's second coronavirus wave began yesterday.

Please note: that was England. We may have to put a wall up to keep them out of Scotland.


Scotland seems more and more the smart person int the room of the UK. I'd be pro Scottish independence if I lived there.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phedex: the UK's drinking culture, at least based on a couple documentaries I've watched and countless articles and pictures over the last decade, is kind of out of control.    People in the US go out and party, no doubt.  but you don't see flocks and flocks of young people passed out, throwing up, arrested in the streets every weekend.

Even at big music festivals you only see the the rare person who has REALLY overdid it.  I'm basing that viewpoint on going to ozzfest every year from 2000-2008... metalheads like to party, but you maybe saw one or two people getting sick/needing a medic during the whole day at the second stage.

Maybe people in the US like to go out to get a buzz, and then go home to get smashed?  Otherwise you'd see these kind of stories in your cities every weekend reading your local news (assuming you live in a big city where it'd be more prevalent).


Heh, I did see these stories every weekend.

Incoming Lame Story Bro:

I went to UW Madison and the drinking culture there and in WI in general is very prevalent.  Between football Saturdays, Mifflin Block Party, Halloween (back in the day) on State Street, and just the "normal" drinking I'd see stories every weekend about people going to detox, getting in fights, people vomiting in public, etc.

I bartended at a popular sports bar on State Street so I got to see all this firsthand.

But to your point it seems like every time I see a story about the Brits drinking holidays there's people passed out, vomiting, etc.  Not sure how it is in other US cities so that's YMMV and all...

/LSB
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

semiotix: [Fark user image 620x1141]

This is just damn impressive. I don't know what pushes it over the edge into masterpiece territory, but it's there. The stains? The underbutt showing even when standing still? The fact that you now have hepatitis-C just from looking at a photograph of any surface in that picture? Whatever it is, bravo.


I'm intrigued by the bottle young Lady Tattoo McThighs is clutching.  What flavor is it?  Bubblegum, blue-raspberry, or "orange" like curaçao?

It looks vile.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

semiotix: [Fark user image image 620x1141]

This is just damn impressive. I don't know what pushes it over the edge into masterpiece territory, but it's there. The stains? The underbutt showing even when standing still? The fact that you now have hepatitis-C just from looking at a photograph of any surface in that picture? Whatever it is, bravo.


Just another night out in Leeds, up until lockdown I have had several Christmas work's parties in that illustrious city. They all ended after about 40 units of alcohol consumption and one included a trip to A&E for stitches to my nose.
Leeds, home of the shortest skirts and the largest tattoos. It is also worth noting that a shell suit is referred to as a Leeds tuxedo.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Benjimin_Dover: [Fark user image 815x1500]

It needs to be repeated often.

Getting a tattoo doesn't make you look not fat.

The skanks are returning to their natural habitat; the earth is healing.

/Mods: Just trying to figure where the line is.
//Note: Note implying all women are skanks (which would be misogyny), just these two.


That tattoos are still a thing baffles me. As a male of the species, I have not ever been so drunk as to need visual reminders as to where a woman's erogenous zones are, like it's the 40's and I'm a traveling salesman on the road...

GOT A NOTION
OF GETTING SOME?
LICK THE WRITING
ABOVE HER BUM

Burma Shave
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Why can't these drunks be more artistic? No aesthetic sense at all!

[Fark user image 850x566]


This guy was doing his best

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: I have not ever been so drunk as to need visual reminders as to where a woman's erogenous zones are


She's probably also got the dual "Hi, my name is Megan" tramp stamp, printed right side up over her bum and upside down behind her neck, the perfect accoutrement for getting spit-roasted.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: semiotix: [Fark user image 620x1141]

This is just damn impressive. I don't know what pushes it over the edge into masterpiece territory, but it's there. The stains? The underbutt showing even when standing still? The fact that you now have hepatitis-C just from looking at a photograph of any surface in that picture? Whatever it is, bravo.

I'm intrigued by the bottle young Lady Tattoo McThighs is clutching.  What flavor is it?  Bubblegum, blue-raspberry, or "orange" like curaçao?

It looks vile.


It's a unique taste, technically "mixed fruit" but not sure how to describe it.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: I'm intrigued by the bottle young Lady Tattoo McThighs is clutching.  What flavor is it?  Bubblegum, blue-raspberry, or "orange" like curaçao?

It looks vile.


Per Wikipedia, it is "mixed fruit" flavor.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: I'm intrigued by the bottle young Lady Tattoo McThighs is clutching.  What flavor is it?  Bubblegum, blue-raspberry, or "orange" like curaçao?


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Vodka drink mix, "Blue" flavor.

/As in, "After I 'blue' the dudes at the bar, I needed to get the taste out of my mouth."
 
