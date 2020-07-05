 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Sitting Sally stages a one-woman protest at Costco using a tactic preferred by three-year-olds for millennia   (yahoo.com) divider line
67
    More: Facepalm  
67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That poor Costco employee.  She went above and beyond to be nice, pleasant and professional.  She deserves a bonus
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

require PDA: That poor Costco employee.  She went above and beyond to be nice, pleasant and professional.  She deserves a bonus


Came here to say this. You know this isn't the first time she's had to deal with this shiat yet still the utmost professional about it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't help but think that proper civics classes as part of the required curriculum could have helped us avoid all these tantrums.

Then again, years of saying the Pledge of Allegiance didn't seem to drive the point home about "Liberty and Justice for all" so maybe I'm just being naive...
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That store associate did an amazing job.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You just know this Karen would leave her shopping carts roaming free in the parking lot too.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these morons think they're sitting down at the woolworth lunch counter?
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I can't help but think that proper civics classes as part of the required curriculum could have helped us avoid all these tantrums.

Then again, years of saying the Pledge of Allegiance didn't seem to drive the point home about "Liberty and Justice for all" so maybe I'm just being naive...


In principle, I agree, but how do you make a civics class that is both an effective (and positive) cultural indoctrination program, and also not hijackable by the libertarian that was the only guy the school district could afford to hire to teach it?
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if people would be acting so crazy if this virus were as deadly as the Spanish flu or something like that?

I hope I never get to find out first hand.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are these dipshiats trying to prove?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From being asked to wear a mask or for being asked to wear a mask?

The bot that wrote this article must be having an off day.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that a mask hanging off her ear?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep putting myself in the place of the manager the associate is waiting for. Given my reaction to this video, I think that associate would be better off getting promoted because I don't think I would handle this woman as well as she did
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Isn't that a mask hanging off her ear?


ever seen Something About Mary?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: Bowen: Isn't that a mask hanging off her ear?

ever seen Something About Mary?


Something about Typhoid Mary
 
Number 216
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I recently dealt with something like this a few days ago.  I've been working from home since mi-March and only go to town when I need to restock on food or supplies, which is about every two weeks.  I went to Natural Grocers and while there chatted with one of the employees I've known for years. After that, I grabbed the remainder of the items I needed and headed for a checkout lane.  I committed a faux pas at the checkout by putting my items on the conveyor before the lady ahead of me had picked up her groceries and departed. The cashier explained to me to please wait until the other person had departed before placing my items on the conveyor. He rambled on about the virus, etc., and I apologized for my actions. To be honest, the sign he pointed out was not visible, but I understood he was acting on directions from higher up.

He finishes ringing me up (and was also training a new girl) and, while I'm paying for my items, an older woman (probably in her 60s) decides to approach and start dumping her items on the conveyor. The cashier very politely asked her to wait until I had finished paying, loading my bags, and moved on before she puts anything on the conveyor. She said, "What?" He repeated himself. She responded, "I'm not going to do that." Both he and the trainee are a bit surprised. He explains to her that she needs to maintain her distance and to wait until I've completed my business before placing her items on the conveyor. Nope, she's not going to do that and is defiantly removing items from her basket and placing them on the conveyor. He explains to her that he doing as instructed by the corporate office. She's not throwing a full on fit. He says, "Ma'am, I don't think he appreciates that you're doing this." The trainee sticks up for him. The woman is now full on MUH FREEDUMBS agitated and says, "Well, I don't think he's bothered by it." OK, you're now dragging me into this. I turned to her and said, "I don't appear to be bothered, but I don't approve." So the cashier once again requests she stop. She continues with her fit. By this time I have almost everything packed and in my cart, so I turned and said, "Jesus Christ. The kid is just doing his job, so quit giving him a hard time over it." She continued with her defiance and biatching while I turned and left.

My initial reaction during all of this was to put my arm on the conveyor and shove everything off. Unfortunately, the employees would have been stuck cleaning up the mess, so I dismissed that thought. Thinking back, I'm irked at myself for not having flat out stood there and instructed the cashier or the trainee to call the manager. Then, I would have explained to this woman that she was on private property and is thereby a guest, which means she has to follow the rules on the Host. Failure to do so makes her a trespasser. I would then have detailed the events with the manger with a request that someone call the police to have this woman removed from the premises. Since she wanted attention, then I should have given her attention along with a lesson that actions lead to consequences. I could tell she's the "Becky" type who is accustomed to bullying people and throwing a fit until she gets her way. I had not seen the Covidiot behavior until then, so I will be prepared the next time it happens.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you have no intention of wearing the mask, why hang one off one ear. Do you think they'll see you at the door like that and say 'yup you Technically have a mask on come right in'?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: If you have no intention of wearing the mask, why hang one off one ear. Do you think they'll see you at the door like that and say 'yup you Technically have a mask on come right in'?


Dawn a guy in my pharmacy without a mask.  "I didnt know." Complete and total bullshiat, masks have been required here for three months.   They gave him his order anyways.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Revoke her membership and ban her for life, which shouldn't be long considering her age and refusal to wear a mask.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Wichita...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: If you have no intention of wearing the mask, why hang one off one ear. Do you think they'll see you at the door like that and say 'yup you Technically have a mask on come right in'?


What the Maghats are doing is wearing the mask to get in, then taking it off right away because they sure fooled them and freedums!
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seriously, being nice to these people aren't going to make them abide by the rules.  Punish them--get her membership card, find out what time is remaining, prorate a refund and kick her out.  I bet old Karen needs Costco more than Costco needs her, or the risk of her sickening the employees or customers.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark is fighting a losing battle trying to get people to stop using "Karen" as the universal name for these types.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Dead for Tax Reasons: If you have no intention of wearing the mask, why hang one off one ear. Do you think they'll see you at the door like that and say 'yup you Technically have a mask on come right in'?

Dawn a guy in my pharmacy without a mask.  "I didnt know." Complete and total bullshiat, masks have been required here for three months.   They gave him his order anyways.


*Saw a guy.  WTF, Samsung?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fark is fighting a losing battle trying to get people to stop using "Karen" as the universal name for these types.


No we aren't.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: born_yesterday: Dead for Tax Reasons: If you have no intention of wearing the mask, why hang one off one ear. Do you think they'll see you at the door like that and say 'yup you Technically have a mask on come right in'?

Dawn a guy in my pharmacy without a mask.  "I didnt know." Complete and total bullshiat, masks have been required here for three months.   They gave him his order anyways.

*Saw a guy.  WTF, Samsung?


Spray a bottle of dawn on him. Both disinfecting and satisfying
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fark is fighting a losing battle trying to get people to stop using "Karen" as the universal name for these types.


It's my first amendment right as an American to call people Karen and if Karen keeps Karening me I'm going to Karen to Karen to the Karenger!!!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The people that have to deal with this are modern saints, I think after the 4th or 5th time I would just lose my shiat and go off on one of them and their freedumbs. In the early weeks of this I had to deal with some selfish pricks at work about not being allowed in the building to get something, which was the whole point of me being alone in the building to get things for people and give it to them off the dock or listen to them piss and moan about the new procedures and hours.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"While the term "Karen" has received some valid criticism for its use as a euphemism in place of specifically calling out white supremacists, in cases like these, it allows patrons to continue exposing the shameful entitlement of white women."

I still see no reason to bring in race when this stuff happens if the person is not acting like a racist.  This seemed more like an idiot trying to make a very unclear point.  Instances of making everything racial is not going to help better things for anyone.  I have seen many people of almost all races refuse to wear a mask for one reason or another yet the media seems to target these 'karens' which only give the people the attention and not the problem.  If a company says wear a mask or do not enter, you better have a mask and not a chip on your shoulder.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conservatives: "Private businesses have the right to enforce any rules they want! Anyone who says otherwise is a dirty commie!"

Also conservatives: "WAAAH, THEY MADE ME WEAR A MASK IN THEIR STORE! What about mah rights? This is in the Constitution somewhere, I swear!"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know people that refuse to go to Costco because you need to show your sale receipt before leaving the store.

They're dumb
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What are these dipshiats trying to prove?


That they, like Glorious Leader, are the center of the universe.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What are these dipshiats trying to prove?


I'm sure she sees herself in the same genre as Jackie Robinson, Rosa Parks, Ghandi, etc.  Maybe the likes of you do not appreciate her vision and sacrifice, but our grandchildren will erect monuments to her bravery.  That is, if they haven't all died from a preventable pandemic.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Jake Havechek: What are these dipshiats trying to prove?

That they, like Glorious Leader, are the center of the universe.


And they're unable to read and interpret the meaning of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fark is fighting a losing battle trying to get people to stop using "Karen" as the universal name for these types.


Yeah, I mean really.  That name should be reserved for Liberal busybodies trying to thwart the Holy Individual Initiative.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Susan'sLittleAdamsApple: "While the term "Karen" has received some valid criticism for its use as a euphemism in place of specifically calling out white supremacists, in cases like these, it allows patrons to continue exposing the shameful entitlement of white women."

I still see no reason to bring in race when this stuff happens if the person is not acting like a racist.  This seemed more like an idiot trying to make a very unclear point.  Instances of making everything racial is not going to help better things for anyone.  I have seen many people of almost all races refuse to wear a mask for one reason or another yet the media seems to target these 'karens' which only give the people the attention and not the problem.  If a company says wear a mask or do not enter, you better have a mask and not a chip on your shoulder.


I think TFA was just going off on a tangent about when it's used to call out racist white women because it's (unintentionally) downplaying how bad they are in those contexts. But the important part here is that it was a tangent away from TFA, not an attempt to make this story racial.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fireproof: jjorsett: Fark is fighting a losing battle trying to get people to stop using "Karen" as the universal name for these types.

No we aren't.


Just wanna clarify: I'm saying that we are not pushing for the end of the use of "Karen," not that doing so wouldn't be a losing battle.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better than Spittin' Sally any day.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: jjorsett: Fark is fighting a losing battle trying to get people to stop using "Karen" as the universal name for these types.

Yeah, I mean really.  That name should be reserved for Liberal busybodies trying to thwart the Holy Individual Initiative.


To paraphrase a Fark quote that was on my profile once: They think of the Constitution the same way as they do the Bible. They haven't really read any part of it, but they're sure it says exactly what they want it to and it says that they're right about everything.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a co-worker named Karen. She pretty much said to me not long ago she'd like to speak to the manager who decided it was OK to use Karen in this context.
 
Spego
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Jake Havechek: What are these dipshiats trying to prove?

That they, like Glorious Leader, are the center of the universe.


'These people, it's no mystery where they come from. You sharpen the human appetite to the point where it can split atoms with its desire, you build egos the size of cathedrals, fiber-optically connect the world to every eager impulse, grease even the dullest dreams with these dollar-green, gold plated fantasies until every human becomes an aspiring emperor, becomes his own god, and where can you go from there?'
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Better than Spittin' Sally any day.


dammit!

Spitting Sally was going to be my new stage name, I'm a helluva dancer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yup. That's what we call a ''vloer moer'' around here.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yup. That's what we call a ''vloer moer'' around here.


That's me when I have to cut the grass. Slower mower.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I have a co-worker named Karen. She pretty much said to me not long ago she'd like to speak to the manager who decided it was OK to use Karen in this context.


I've a relative named Karen.  She whines about the Karen thing, but she's the Trumpiest Karen in the basket.  It's just a matter of time before her video makes the national news.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why aren't pigs brutalizing and murdering these farkers? Oh right.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I were a large retailer like Costco, I'd invest in some portable play pen railings.  Let her sit on the floor, construct the play pen around her, and toss in a blanket. binkie and some stuffed animals.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What are these dipshiats trying to prove?


Cognitive dissonance is a powerful thing. Most Trumpers know they're wrong, and that they farked up by putting that idiot in the White House.

Admitting that is hard for them. Easier to just double down on stupid.

It's the same thing with Trump. He ran his mouth early on, called it hoax, and he refuses to walk it back. He can't. It would break him. As hundreds of thousands of people die in weeks from "just the flu", it's still easier for him to politicize common sense.

Sad.

DRINK!
 
