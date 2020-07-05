 Skip to content
(Do You Remember)   Kids these days don't know the simple joys of playing street hockey outside on a summer's day and drinking lead, antimony, bromine, organotin, phthalates, and bisphenol A from the neighbor's garden hose   (doyouremember.com) divider line
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The curse of knowledge
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm glad there were no molecular diagram exercises in the headline subby because my Handbook of Chemistry And Physics is on the top shelf in the library and I'd need a ladder.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It did taste good, though.
 
