(KCBY Coos Bay)   Runaway teen located in Drain
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I lived in Drain I'd runaway too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: If I lived in Drain I'd runaway too.


It took several trips through as a child for me to realize Drain was just a town, and not *literally* a drain.

And yet... it IS a drain...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The old joke was -

Why is there so much standing water in Oregon?
There's only one Drain.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's usually just coins and rings that get caught in the trap. Not a whole teen.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This turned out way better than I expected from the headline
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: It's usually just coins and rings that get caught in the trap. Not a whole teen.


Wait, where did you come from are you a cop?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She should have got on a runaway train, never coming back.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
