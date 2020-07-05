 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   People of Prescott, Arizona: Let's all go to the rodeo and lasso us up some Covid-19   (azfamily.com) divider line
    Prescott, Arizona, Fourth of July weekend, face masks, Downtown Prescott, Dr. Tom Rusing  
posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 11:20 AM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's disappointing.

Prezkit was one of the last cities in Arizona that didn't have significant numbers of known cases.  Yavapai County currently shows 881 cases, and 379:100,000 population as a ratio, third-lowest county, and that's despite being the fourth-largest by-population after the counties of the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.  The only counties with lower rates per population are Graham and Greenlee, and both of those are vanishingly small by population, like 40,000 and 10,000 versus 300,000.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They want to hogtie their lungs
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He volunteered his time, helping people who lost loved ones to the unforgiving virus.
"I think it puts things into perspective; these things can happen why can't I wear a face mask? Why can't I make the decision to do the right thing?" said Dr. Rusing.

Why indeed. Maybe because you live in an ass-backwards state with a large population that is kicking and screaming to stop themselves being dragged into the future?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is not a political issue; this is about doing what's right," said Dr. Rusing.
Because some people act like toddlers when they're told to do something for someone else or even themselves.  Their response: You're not the boss of me!  So yes, some are going to die because some "elite expert" told them that it's better to wear a mask and protect yourself and others, so they'll do the opposite.  Because reasons.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prescott is full of old people too.  Maybe housing prices will go down.  Please proceed.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outdoor stuff is ok if people are wearing masks. *reads TFA* Oh FFS...
 
rcain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
2 weeks from now they'll be plenty attendees who get to ride the buckin' ventilator
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We had a big rodeo right in the middle of town here in why-oh-me.

Got a big national park too.  Its packed again.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
god, it's almost as if people think that pandemics end and that is a part of nature. what racists.

i'm definitely for those people that support doing things scientists tell them too even though there's no proof that they work.
 
LesterB
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flart blooger: god, it's almost as if people think that pandemics end and that is a part of nature. what racists.

i'm definitely for those people that support doing things scientists tell them too even though there's no proof that they work.


Serious question: do you think this pandemic has ended?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
July 5th is the last day of the rodeo; you'll have to sign a waiver if you want to get in.

I remember when signing a waiver meant you were about do something fun, stupid or at least exciting (bungee jump, sky diving, wrestle a bear, etc.).

I'm not signing a waiver to watch people riding horses to terrify random livestock.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Prescott is full of old people too.  Maybe housing prices will go down.  Please proceed.


Yeah, my aunt owns a house in the villages because she bought it for my grandmother.  She is using it as an income property now and while we were talking about how people were not taking covid seriously there I pointed out to her she can get a bunch more income properties soon if they keep it up.

I'd rather not have them die despite their hardline political ideology, but if they're going to not only flaunt basic common sense defenses against the virus, but actively try to spread it by acting dumb, I'm going to look on the bright side.  While I can't own directly dowmnthere due to my age I can invest with someone who can.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flart blooger: god, it's almost as if people think that pandemics end and that is a part of nature. what racists.

i'm definitely for those people that support doing things scientists tell them too even though there's no proof that they work.


This is a word salad.  I couldn't even fully decipher what you meant.  What does racism have to do with pandemic ending?  Are you implying the pandemic has ended and people who believe it has are racists... for some reason?

What does that second sentence/paragraph even mean?

You support people doing things scientists tell them to do, even though there is no proof it works?  What even does that mean?

I have more coherent conversations with my 2.5 year old about the benefits of sneakernet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not mine - source but it existed.  AI does clipart now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: July 5th is the last day of the rodeo; you'll have to sign a waiver if you want to get in.

I remember when signing a waiver meant you were about do something fun, stupid or at least exciting (bungee jump, sky diving, wrestle a bear, etc.).

I'm not signing a waiver to watch people riding horses to terrify random livestock.


When I went skydiving in college, they videotaped us signing the waiver just in case they got sued. Five minutes later, we watched someone die when both his main and emergency parachutes went streamer.

They offered us full refunds if we wanted to cancel, but we went anyway. It was kinda surreal.

Years later, when I went for my third dive, someone else died, so I finally took the universe's hint and backed out.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LesterB: flart blooger: god, it's almost as if people think that pandemics end and that is a part of nature. what racists.

i'm definitely for those people that support doing things scientists tell them too even though there's no proof that they work.

Serious question: do you think this pandemic has ended?


You're responding to some really low quality trolling. At least wait for a semi-pro.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flart blooger: god, it's almost as if people think that pandemics end and that is a part of nature. what racists.

i'm definitely for those people that support doing things scientists tell them too even though there's no proof that they work.


Could whoever started this post explain what it means? Cause it reads like gibberish.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mofa: Mister Buttons: July 5th is the last day of the rodeo; you'll have to sign a waiver if you want to get in.

I remember when signing a waiver meant you were about do something fun, stupid or at least exciting (bungee jump, sky diving, wrestle a bear, etc.).

I'm not signing a waiver to watch people riding horses to terrify random livestock.

When I went skydiving in college, they videotaped us signing the waiver just in case they got sued. Five minutes later, we watched someone die when both his main and emergency parachutes went streamer.

They offered us full refunds if we wanted to cancel, but we went anyway. It was kinda surreal.

Years later, when I went for my third dive, someone else died, so I finally took the universe's hint and backed out.


In 2019, USPA recorded 15 fatal skydiving accidents in the U.S. out of roughly 3.3 million jumps! That's one fatality per 220,301 jumps! Tandem skydiving has an even better safety record, with one student fatality per 500,000 tandem jumps over the past decade.


No offense, but I don't even want to on the same airplane as you, let alone jump out of one.  :)
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

*Smarted.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rcain: 2 weeks from now they'll be plenty attendees who get to ride the buckin' ventilator


This same prediction was made for all of the recent protests.  But apparently this did not happen, per the experts on fark, it's because protests took place outside.  Aren't most rodeos outside?
 
dirkfunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zeaper12: rcain: 2 weeks from now they'll be plenty attendees who get to ride the buckin' ventilator

This same prediction was made for all of the recent protests.  But apparently this did not happen, per the experts on fark, it's because protests took place outside.  Aren't most rodeos outside?


Per the experts on fark they didn't transmit Covid because most protesters were wearing masks. You know damned well that nobody here that is paying attention thinks being outside makes you immune. Stop lying.

/Wear your farking mask
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeaper12: rcain: 2 weeks from now they'll be plenty attendees who get to ride the buckin' ventilator

This same prediction was made for all of the recent protests.  But apparently this did not happen, per the experts on fark, it's because protests took place outside.  Aren't most rodeos outside?


mercurynews.comView Full Size

Protests
People wearing masks and constantly moving.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Rodeo:
No masks, people lingering, sitting together, etc.

One thing time has showed us is outside is relatively safe with caveats.  Moving around so you're not sitting in a cloud of someone else's droplets, and not lingering/sitting anywhere in a crowded area.

So yes, this rodeo definitely is a lot safer than, let's say all these people being in a stadium, bar, or restaurant.  But it would have been a lot safer if they protected themselves better and weren't lingering/sitting to watch rodeo.

Anyone who says the protests didn't cause people to get sick is kind of stupid, it would be ridiculous to say some people didn't get sick from it.  There is a difference between the rodeo and the protests though and PPE is major one and then how they participated in the activities makes a difference.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Buttons: mofa: Mister Buttons: July 5th is the last day of the rodeo; you'll have to sign a waiver if you want to get in.

I remember when signing a waiver meant you were about do something fun, stupid or at least exciting (bungee jump, sky diving, wrestle a bear, etc.).

I'm not signing a waiver to watch people riding horses to terrify random livestock.

When I went skydiving in college, they videotaped us signing the waiver just in case they got sued. Five minutes later, we watched someone die when both his main and emergency parachutes went streamer.

They offered us full refunds if we wanted to cancel, but we went anyway. It was kinda surreal.

Years later, when I went for my third dive, someone else died, so I finally took the universe's hint and backed out.

In 2019, USPA recorded 15 fatal skydiving accidents in the U.S. out of roughly 3.3 million jumps! That's one fatality per 220,301 jumps! Tandem skydiving has an even better safety record, with one student fatality per 500,000 tandem jumps over the past decade.


No offense, but I don't even want to on the same airplane as you, let alone jump out of one.  :)


On the first dive, we had a minor frenzy trying to work out the probabilities. My stud moment: everyone but me either bent over while jumping or started kicking their feet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
