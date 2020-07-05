 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Baltimore Sun)   Christopher Columbus discovers Baltimore's Inner Harbor on the Fourth of July   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Monument, Christopher Columbus, Statue, Memorial, African American, Latin America, Slavery, Christopher Columbus statue  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 5:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Lord's work, Subby.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When revolutions begin, symbols of the old regime are the first to be taken down

This isnt erasing history, this is about creating a new future

In the Hungarian revolution of 1956 the citizens were highly patriotic and wanted to wave flags. But the only flags they had were ones that had a communist symbol on them. So they just cut the middle out and waved those around.

dailynewshungary.comView Full Size


Nothing like this has happened to our flag yet, but it would not surprise me one bit if some group decides to copy what these folks did in '56 and cut out a big hole in the middle and wave that flag around.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: When revolutions begin, symbols of the old regime are the first to be taken down

This isnt erasing history, this is about creating a new future

In the Hungarian revolution of 1956 the citizens were highly patriotic and wanted to wave flags. But the only flags they had were ones that had a communist symbol on them. So they just cut the middle out and waved those around.

[dailynewshungary.com image 850x566]

Nothing like this has happened to our flag yet, but it would not surprise me one bit if some group decides to copy what these folks did in '56 and cut out a big hole in the middle and wave that flag around.


50 - 13 = 37
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Excellent! And I'm glad the city said they support the protesters.

It's about damn time all this racist shiat came down. Enough is enough!

And you better believe I'm as behind Native Americans as I am Black people and everyone else suffering under systemic racism and bigotry.

When I was a young girl, I read a ton of "western" paperback books as my dad and I criss-crossed the country on his final postings as an AF officer. I had a lot of time in the car and this was pre-everything. Anyway, I read "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" and became enraged (I'm 12 at the time). I devoured everything about Native Americans I could get my hands on, fiction and non, and became very much a supporter of Native American rights and supportive of their grievances. I considered the whole thing to be "very unfair!"

Flash forward a few years, I have a job in the cafeteria of a Base Exchange and one of the older women who worked with me had a tattoo of a blue paw on her hand between her thumb and forefinger. In those days, it was VERY uncommon to see an ordinary person with a tattoo, let alone a woman. So, once when we were alone, I asked her about it.

She became very angry and defensive, and me being 16 and easily upset, I started to tear up and asked her why she was angry with me. I think she saw then that there was exactly zero mean intent in me, so she explained that it was her tribal tattoo. I think she was startled by my gasp of joy and delight! I had met a Native American for the first time! I was very silly and excited and asked her a ton of questions, and I must have been so puppy-ishly endearing that she finally smiled and laughed with me and told me about when she got the tattoo and just like that we were friends, even though she had to be thirty years older at least. She told me that she had never told anyone else at our workplace what the tattoo meant to her, and that made me feel special.

She also told me about a bunch of times she'd been mocked and discriminated against, which made me feel terrible. She let me cry for her.
 
Mantissa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

silvervial: Excellent! And I'm glad the city said they support the protesters.

It's about damn time all this racist shiat came down. Enough is enough!

And you better believe I'm as behind Native Americans as I am Black people and everyone else suffering under systemic racism and bigotry.

When I was a young girl, I read a ton of "western" paperback books as my dad and I criss-crossed the country on his final postings as an AF officer. I had a lot of time in the car and this was pre-everything. Anyway, I read "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" and became enraged (I'm 12 at the time). I devoured everything about Native Americans I could get my hands on, fiction and non, and became very much a supporter of Native American rights and supportive of their grievances. I considered the whole thing to be "very unfair!"

Flash forward a few years, I have a job in the cafeteria of a Base Exchange and one of the older women who worked with me had a tattoo of a blue paw on her hand between her thumb and forefinger. In those days, it was VERY uncommon to see an ordinary person with a tattoo, let alone a woman. So, once when we were alone, I asked her about it.

She became very angry and defensive, and me being 16 and easily upset, I started to tear up and asked her why she was angry with me. I think she saw then that there was exactly zero mean intent in me, so she explained that it was her tribal tattoo. I think she was startled by my gasp of joy and delight! I had met a Native American for the first time! I was very silly and excited and asked her a ton of questions, and I must have been so puppy-ishly endearing that she finally smiled and laughed with me and told me about when she got the tattoo and just like that we were friends, even though she had to be thirty years older at least. She told me that she had never told anyone else at our workplace what the tattoo meant to her, and that made me feel special.

She also told me about a bunch of times she'd been mocked and discriminated against, which made me feel terrible. She let me cry for her.


That's so wholesome, thanks for sharing!
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In case anyone has a problem with this: https://www.vox.com/2014/10/13/695787​5​/christopher-columbus-murderer-tyrant-​scoundrel


9 year olds dude
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://theoatmeal.com/comics/columbu​s​_day

/posted by someone else in another thread
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's-a spicy meat-a ball
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: When revolutions begin, symbols of the old regime are the first to be taken down

This isnt erasing history, this is about creating a new future

In the Hungarian revolution of 1956 the citizens were highly patriotic and wanted to wave flags. But the only flags they had were ones that had a communist symbol on them. So they just cut the middle out and waved those around.

[dailynewshungary.com image 850x566]

Nothing like this has happened to our flag yet, but it would not surprise me one bit if some group decides to copy what these folks did in '56 and cut out a big hole in the middle and wave that flag around.


I say we make Puerto Rico a state and give Texas to Mexico, that way we don't have to change the number of stars in the flag. We could take one of the stripes off and make Rhode Island a county in Connecticut, because come on, it shouldn't even be a state. And it definitely shouldn't have 2 senators. There are ranches in Arizona bigger than Rhode Island.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: cman: When revolutions begin, symbols of the old regime are the first to be taken down

This isnt erasing history, this is about creating a new future

In the Hungarian revolution of 1956 the citizens were highly patriotic and wanted to wave flags. But the only flags they had were ones that had a communist symbol on them. So they just cut the middle out and waved those around.

[dailynewshungary.com image 850x566]

Nothing like this has happened to our flag yet, but it would not surprise me one bit if some group decides to copy what these folks did in '56 and cut out a big hole in the middle and wave that flag around.

I say we make Puerto Rico a state and give Texas to Mexico, that way we don't have to change the number of stars in the flag. We could take one of the stripes off and make Rhode Island a county in Connecticut, because come on, it shouldn't even be a state. And it definitely shouldn't have 2 senators. There are ranches in Arizona bigger than Rhode Island.


Can't we take Georgia's stripe too? You know... For uh... Aesthetics. Yeah.
 
crinz83
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

silvervial: Excellent! And I'm glad the city said they support the protesters.

It's about damn time all this racist shiat came down. Enough is enough!

And you better believe I'm as behind Native Americans as I am Black people and everyone else suffering under systemic racism and bigotry.

When I was a young girl, I read a ton of "western" paperback books as my dad and I criss-crossed the country on his final postings as an AF officer. I had a lot of time in the car and this was pre-everything. Anyway, I read "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" and became enraged (I'm 12 at the time). I devoured everything about Native Americans I could get my hands on, fiction and non, and became very much a supporter of Native American rights and supportive of their grievances. I considered the whole thing to be "very unfair!"

Flash forward a few years, I have a job in the cafeteria of a Base Exchange and one of the older women who worked with me had a tattoo of a blue paw on her hand between her thumb and forefinger. In those days, it was VERY uncommon to see an ordinary person with a tattoo, let alone a woman. So, once when we were alone, I asked her about it.

She became very angry and defensive, and me being 16 and easily upset, I started to tear up and asked her why she was angry with me. I think she saw then that there was exactly zero mean intent in me, so she explained that it was her tribal tattoo. I think she was startled by my gasp of joy and delight! I had met a Native American for the first time! I was very silly and excited and asked her a ton of questions, and I must have been so puppy-ishly endearing that she finally smiled and laughed with me and told me about when she got the tattoo and just like that we were friends, even though she had to be thirty years older at least. She told me that she had never told anyone else at our workplace what the tattoo meant to her, and that made me feel special.

She also told me about a bunch of times she'd been mocked and discriminated again ...
 
crinz83
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
sorry didnt mean to hit add comment
 
janzee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that this would be a good time to open up an underwater museum...
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What funny is that Columbus wouldn't consider himself an Italian.  A unified Italy didn't happen until the late 1800's, and it can be argued still hasn't culturally happened.  So Italian's love him but as a Genoan he would not have considered the southern Italians that make up so much of American Italians to be his countrymen.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Baltimore Marble Party?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.