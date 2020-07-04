 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 793: "A Fire in the Sky".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: A Fire in the Sky

Description: Show us pictures of fires in the sky: sunrises, sunsets, fireworks, even wildfires. Fires are fair game if the photo is taken against the sky.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0770 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Battleship North Carolina at Sunset
/Wilmington, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0352 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Sunrise
//North Myrtle Beach, SC
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Evening Embers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoohy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sitka, Alaska 7 3 2020
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

watching the sunset @ the Grand Canyon
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Albuquerque, NM. Looking east, towards the Sandias
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
El Malpais, New Mexico
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
near Key West, FL, off of a boat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lisbon by Boat (it's from the same trip as a previous entry)
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

The pandemic answers the question: What if they threw a celebration and no one came?
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fire Flower by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Triplets by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Clustered by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Home Sweet Home in SoCal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Home Sweet Home in Oregon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just outside of Canyonlands National Park
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunrise over the Grand Valley (you can juuuust make out the outline of Mount Garfield to the right)
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another Grand Valley sunrise.  Montana might be Big Sky Country, but it's hard to beat the Grand Junction sky.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Western Colorado Sunset
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another sunset in Colorado
 
