(BBC-US)   Man killed by shark attack near Fraser Island. DEAR *GOD*, NILES   (bbc.com) divider line
13
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shark Attack Board Game Commercial
Youtube UthtJiUe_rI
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When it comes to Fraser Island it is usually dingoes attacking people.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x540]
[Fark user image 850x1266]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wailing souls shark attack
Youtube wVhUN_AJI0I
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 850x1266]


And maybe I seem a bit confused...
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: King Something: [Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 850x1266]

And maybe I seem a bit confused...


Well maybe, but I got you pegged.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theeng: Darth_Lukecash: King Something: [Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 850x1266]

And maybe I seem a bit confused...

Well maybe, but I got you pegged.


Is it International Women's Day again already?
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: [salad.jpg]
[eggs.jpg]


I know, Fark is the land of obscure references... What am I not seeing here?
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: Darth_Lukecash: King Something: [Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 850x1266]

And maybe I seem a bit confused...

Well maybe, but I got you pegged.


But I don't know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs !
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: King Something: [salad.jpg]
[eggs.jpg]

I know, Fark is the land of obscure references... What am I not seeing here?


Hey Baby, you here the blues calling?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Falls Off Stage
Youtube Eu-BqOsvj00
"Oh good lord"
 
