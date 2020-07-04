 Skip to content
(Thunder Bay News)   Minnesota couple fined $1.98 US for not quarantining themselves after entering Canada   (tbnewswatch.com) divider line
    News, Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police, David Sippell, Canada Border Service Agency workers, THUNDER BAY, Anne Sippell, Highway 11, pair of Excelsior  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ban those motherf*ckers for life. That's a $740 'murican fine, for the first offense. It's not the criminal charges I would like to see, but it's a pretty hefty amount.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

I'm down with them.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

I'm down with them.


I hate you so much right now
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Ban those motherf*ckers for life. That's a $740 'murican fine, for the first offense. It's not the criminal charges I would like to see, but it's a pretty hefty amount.


this.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the border was closed.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

namegoeshere: I thought the border was closed.


It is, they may own property in Ontario, a lot of 'muricans do, they are letting them in if they agree to quarantine. We've been having trouble with assholes in Banff, they are allowed to drive to Alaska. They aren't supposed to be anywhere but in their vehicle or hotel room, but the RCMP keep catching them stopping in the park. The f*cking contempt they show is disgusting, the border agents are more than clear on the rules but they do what they want and put us at risk, f*ck them, they should never be allowed back.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: namegoeshere: I thought the border was closed.

It is, they may own property in Ontario, a lot of 'muricans do, they are letting them in if they agree to quarantine. We've been having trouble with assholes in Banff, they are allowed to drive to Alaska. They aren't supposed to be anywhere but in their vehicle or hotel room, but the RCMP keep catching them stopping in the park. The f*cking contempt they show is disgusting, the border agents are more than clear on the rules but they do what they want and put us at risk, f*ck them, they should never be allowed back.


Yeah, we suck. Sorry 'bout that.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sentenced to 60 days camping in a tent in northern Ontario during Black Fly season.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Sentenced to 60 days camping in a tent in northern Ontario during Black Fly season.


Without any kind of insect repellent/killer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a special flavor of stupid when you're willing to waltz in to a foreign country and ignore the laws.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Sentenced to 60 days camping in a tent in northern Ontario during Black Fly season.


The blackfly song
Youtube qjLBXb1kgMo
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, I will happily trade you US$1.98 for CAN$2,000.

No Canadian Tire money.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: It's a special flavor of stupid when you're willing to waltz in to a foreign country and ignore the laws.


Welcome to American entitlement.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As an American, I say ban them. This disgusting attitude my fellow USians take toward following rules and just being good guests is simply intolerable. Not just when going to other countries but just going up the road a bit. If someone decides to overstep the boundaries that you, as a host, have put in place and informed them of, then fark 'em. Throw the book at them.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Subby, I will happily trade you US$1.98 for CAN$2,000.

No Canadian Tire money.


Don't listen to him subby, he's trying to scam you. I'll give you a whole $2 US for $1998 Canadian.
 
