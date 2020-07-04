 Skip to content
(Wikipedia) It's been 25 years since we lost Bob Ross. Let's all raise a brush and remember the happy little trees and the best 'fro in public television history
    Bob Ross, Robert Norman Ross, Bob Ross Inc., host of The Joy of Painting, Ollie Ross, Bob Ross method, limited palette of paints, 18-year-old Ross  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
25 years. Damn.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't know that was the date but this is the shirt I am actually wearing right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bob Ross is still a National Treasure, and his memory lives on in his videos. Just something about that voice is so relaxing
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also bested Pablo Diego José Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno María de los Remedios Cipriano de la Santísima Trinidad Ruiz y Picasso in fair combat.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I foresee a lot of babies born to high schoolers turning into birds
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best tributes

Deadpool's "Wet on Wet" Teaser
Youtube 8-Cjsnq8kVU
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every weekend
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've watched some of all of his shows.  I haven't watched all of very many of his shows.  Bob is the perfect nap time inducer, and that is meant as a compliment.

A happy little compliment.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Honor Bob Ross by buying a Bob Ross toy!

NECA The Joy of Painting Retro Cloth Bob Ross | Video Review ADULT COLLECTIBLE
Youtube ooCN5sVQE2w
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GG GB
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh and Bob reruns are happening right now on twitch.

https://www.twitch.tv/bobross
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Joy of Painting comes on one of the PBS subchannels every weeknight at 10:30, right before bed. I discovered this because there are no longer any live sports to watch. So I can drift off to dreamland while listening to Bob Ross paint happy little trees and mountains. Not the worst bedtime story in the world.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size

Subby clearly doesn't know what the fark he's talking about.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A lot of people didn't realize he was actually missing a hand but it was covered by the pallet the was holding

Ok it wasn't a hand but it was a pinky and it blew my mind when I found out
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bob Ross vs Pablo Picasso. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube WGN5xaQkFk0
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Oh and Bob reruns are happening right now on twitch.

https://www.twitch.tv/bobross


All of it was available on Netflix a few months back too, I dunno if it still is.
 
