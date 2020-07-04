 Skip to content
(The Atlantic) Moral outrage and bikinis
They've found that beaches and most outdoor things are fine if you're masked up and can socially distance from others outside your household. But obviously don't do stupid things like playing volleyball and touching other shared surfaces or physical contact with other people.
 
make me some tea: They've found that beaches and most outdoor things are fine if you're masked up and can socially distance from others outside your household. But obviously don't do stupid things like playing volleyball and touching other shared surfaces or physical contact with other people.


Don't do stupid things.

Oh well. God bless America
 
Gubbo: make me some tea: They've found that beaches and most outdoor things are fine if you're masked up and can socially distance from others outside your household. But obviously don't do stupid things like playing volleyball and touching other shared surfaces or physical contact with other people.

Don't do stupid things.

Oh well. God bless America


Yeah.

Well.
 
You had at me bikinis subs.

/Left feeling disappointed
 
You know...for the holiday.

Yeah, there's never bars or souvenir shops near beaches.
 
Demtrius and ArkAngel are doing God's work
 
I love both of those things! Especially together!!!
 
My folks live at the beach, doubt I will be going there anytime soon :(
I am just trying to play it safe and avoid people as much as I can, seems to be working so far.
 
Or, you could just do your part and stay the fark home instead of taking the risk and potentially helping to contribute to the spread.
 
chawco: I love both of those things! Especially together!!!


Like peanut butter and chocolate, if chocolate gave you an awkward adolescent boner and peanut butter got you all het up about them people what's ruinin' everything!
 
Demetrius: You know...for the holiday.

Lochsteppe: chawco: I love both of those things! Especially together!!!

Like peanut butter and chocolate, if chocolate gave you an awkward adolescent boner and peanut butter got you all het up about them people what's ruinin' everything!


Reeses: get all het up about your awkward adolescent boner ruining everything.
 
FTFA:

Furious scolding about the least risky part of a potentially risky chain of activities is certain to backfire. When we scold, people stop listening, especially when they figure out that the scolding isn't evidence-based-and they eventually will. When authorities close parks and beaches without strong scientific evidence, socializing may well move out of sight to more dangerous settings indoors.

....translation:  the majority of people on Fark are doing their part to make things worse.
 
Sure, actually being on the beach isn't really a problem, but how do you get there?  Are you walking through busy parking lots and trails before you get to the actual beach?  Where do you go to the bathroom?
 
"Scolding Beachgoers Isn't Helping"

Time for the cattle prods, then. Don't wanna listen to reason and sense? YOU get 10,000 volts and YOU get 10,000 volts and YOU get 10,000 volts!

i ignore u: Sure, actually being on the beach isn't really a problem, but how do you get there?  Are you walking through busy parking lots and trails before you get to the actual beach?  Where do you go to the bathroom?


The ocean is RIGHT THERE.
 
The beach near me normally has more than enough room to engage in social distancing so I go there for exercise occasionally.  (Definitely NOT tonight though!)  TFA is right on point about not exaggerating risks and about weighing the benefits of healthy activities against taking even the slightest risk.  Distortion and exaggeration, no matter how noble the intent, tend to come back and bite the credibility of the person doing the distortion with the unfortunate exception of brain-washed cult members.  It is not a helpful technique with moderately intelligent people who are able to think critically.
 
This thread helped me remember what a bikini might look like.
 
gar1013: FTFA:

Furious scolding about the least risky part of a potentially risky chain of activities is certain to backfire. When we scold, people stop listening, especially when they figure out that the scolding isn't evidence-based-and they eventually will. When authorities close parks and beaches without strong scientific evidence, socializing may well move out of sight to more dangerous settings indoors.

....translation:  the majority of people on Fark are doing their part to make things worse.


You'll have to forgive us if we're not eager to be receptive to criticism from a fish that looks like this:

gar1013: FTFA:

Furious scolding about the least risky part of a potentially risky chain of activities is certain to backfire. When we scold, people stop listening, especially when they figure out that the scolding isn't evidence-based-and they eventually will. When authorities close parks and beaches without strong scientific evidence, socializing may well move out of sight to more dangerous settings indoors.

....translation:  the majority of people on Fark are doing their part to make things worse.


There is some truth to your point but I find it necessary to excuse Farkers who have become more than a little frustrated with countering non-stop BS from those with opposing positions.
 
i ignore u: Sure, actually being on the beach isn't really a problem, but how do you get there?  Are you walking through busy parking lots and trails before you get to the actual beach?  Where do you go to the bathroom?


Where do you get lunch? Where's the bathroom?
 
Moral outrage and bikinis? Welcome to my childhood memories of the beach with my mother huffing and saying "two dots and a dash, that's all she's wearing, do you see that?" in response to seeing EVERY female in a bikini.  Just in case your only mildly interested 7 year old ass missed her, allow me to invoke the Streisand Effect decades before it is invented .
 
Two dots and a dash.
 
Farkers: "Unlike those other idiots, I always follow the science."
Scientists: "Overall, the beach is a pretty safe place to be."
Farkers: "BUT BUT BUT BUT BUT BUT BUT"
 
make me some tea: They've found that beaches and most outdoor things are fine if you're masked up and can socially distance from others outside your household. But obviously don't do stupid things like playing volleyball and touching other shared surfaces or physical contact with other people.


If.

But, people aren't that AR. Except the AR, ones.
 
I have nothing to add except this:  Emmanuelle Chriqui is farking gorgeous.
 
i ignore u: Sure, actually being on the beach isn't really a problem, but how do you get there?  Are you walking through busy parking lots and trails before you get to the actual beach?  Where do you go to the bathroom?


In this thing called "the ocean", duh.
 
The Captain's Ghost: gar1013: FTFA:

Furious scolding about the least risky part of a potentially risky chain of activities is certain to backfire. When we scold, people stop listening, especially when they figure out that the scolding isn't evidence-based-and they eventually will. When authorities close parks and beaches without strong scientific evidence, socializing may well move out of sight to more dangerous settings indoors.

....translation:  the majority of people on Fark are doing their part to make things worse.

There is some truth to your point but I find it necessary to excuse Farkers who have become more than a little frustrated with countering non-stop BS from those with opposing positions.


They've donned the hairshirt, therefore must we all.
 
penis
 
If going to the beach is illegal arrest me now...

/right now
//hurry
 
i ignore u: Where do you go to the bathroom?


You shiat in a burger box like God intended!
 
A bikini bottom is just a hoo-haa mask...
 
