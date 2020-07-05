 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man bun, crow bar, and coin ATM involved in the heist of the century. Subby's only wonder is who will play them in the 🎥   (wjactv.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Maryland men, Pennsylvania, Police, WJAC-TV, State College, Pennsylvania, Altoona, Pennsylvania, coin ATM, State College Sheetz  
260 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2020 at 2:20 AM



Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Must be quite poor to do atm for coins.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man-buns look silly, why in gods name would a guy think this was a good idea (the man-bun that is)
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Martin Lawrence. George Clooney. Directed by Michael Bay.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WTF is a coin ATM?  Who the fark wants coins?

Outside of making it rain at strip clubs that is, but no other reason for coins.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crowbar:
securitysearch.co.nzView Full Size

Crow bar:
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

Know the difference.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkulprit: WTF is a coin ATM?  Who the fark wants coins?

Outside of making it rain at strip clubs that is, but no other reason for coins.


It's for your ass pennies, duh! ;)
 
