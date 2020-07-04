 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Hiker. Grand Canyon. Taking photos. Too close to the edge. You know the rest   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Maria A. Salgado Lopez  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God skipped him over the river?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixed the guide cable?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't leave us with a cliffhanger. subby!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But gravity is only a theory
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
32 feet per second per second is a harsh teacher.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a canyon some times, it makes me wonder how I keep from going under, huh uh uh uh uh uhh
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eddie murphy - delirious (fall down the steps)
Youtube Lhay0VKmtPA


I feel just a little bad that this quickly came to mind.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least she died doing what she loved.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may have asked Jesus to protect her from Covid-19 using language that allowed for multiple interpretations.

// He's a scamp, that Jesus.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well at least she died doing what she loved.


Screaming in terror and flailing her limbs?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well at least she died doing what she loved.


Bouncing off rocks at terminal velocity is a strange hobby.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well at least she died doing what she loved.


Falling Stopping suddenly?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: God skipped him over the river?


Can I have the number for your therapist?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Boo_Guy: Well at least she died doing what she loved.

Bouncing off rocks at terminal velocity is a strange hobby.


After 100 feet, she was only doing about 80/feet/sec.

You don't hit terminal velocity until about 1500 feet of freefall.

Either way, don't climb over fences to get a nice shot of the edge ya twits.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Flag on the moon.  How did it get there?
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Article fails to report on the most important question regarding the incident.

Did she get the selfie?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phishrace: Article fails to report on the most important question regarding the incident.

Did she get the selfie?


No and the damn cable is still on the fritz.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office,"

They should bring in a physicist.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Came for the last selfie, leaving disappointed.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So how did the pictures turn out?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody posted this in a Wikipedia rabbit hole thread.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She made a great salsa.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: foo monkey: God skipped him over the river?

Can I have the number for your therapist?


Main office line is 800-275-4277.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Marilyn Monroe 'Some Like it Hot' Scene
Youtube y98CF10KSRw
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Flag on the moon.  How did it get there?


Wrong thread, or was this a joke attempt that fell flat?
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Flag on the moon.  How did it get there?

Wrong thread, or was this a joke attempt that fell flat?


Much like the hiker.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Top 10 contention for Darwin Award so far this year.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Jesterling: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Flag on the moon.  How did it get there?

Wrong thread, or was this a joke attempt that fell flat?

Much like the hiker.


Snerk.
 
Alunan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a horrific way to go.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
R. Kelly - I Believe I Can Fly (LP Version)
Youtube GIQn8pab8Vc
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
100 feet is a good social distance.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did she get the pictures or what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is it always the uncoordinated or drunk or adventurous or dumb people who have to die this way? hy?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Something something Scottsdale something because of course.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sigh. Arizonans have no business trying to navigate canyons by themselves. They should be assigned guides until they become accustomed to the terrain and can spot potential dangers.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not the fall that kills you, it's the sudden stop at the bottom.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

I read that headline in Rorschach's voice.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was going to post a video of Close to the Edge but then I listened to it again and yeah....
 
reign424
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"A Picture Worth a Thousand Feet"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hchaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As we say in Arizona, "Know why you never hear about squirrels falling into the Grand Canyon? Because squirrels don't have cameras."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nowadays, there's a chance that she live-streamed until she not-quite-live-streamed her journey.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Sigh. Arizonans have no business trying to navigate canyons by themselves. They should be assigned guides until they become accustomed to the terrain and can spot potential dangers.


Uh.

People from the land of canyons shouldn't be allowed near canyons?
 
