(The Indian Express)   Man protects himself from coronavirus with facemask made of gold:"The metallic mask is light-weight with holes, ensuring that there is no difficulty in breathing". Coming up next: Man infected with coronavirus on medical ventilator made of gold   (indianexpress.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
3 lakh(s) is 300,000 Indian Rupee. Or about $ 4,000.
That is an astronomical amount of money for most Indians. For the upper crust and the nouveau riche (regardless of caste)  , that doesn't  even cover the food cost of a wedding.

It's a nice piece of gold working though.
India and gold have a long and interesting history. But India is interesting anyway.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well gold can actually be pieced with smaller openings than fabric, it can also be woven like fabric, so a gold mask could work if done right.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd spend my fortune on a lap pool.  I may not live any longer but at least I'd be swimming in Pune.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Well gold can actually be pieced with smaller openings than fabric, it can also be woven like fabric, so a gold mask could work if done right.


Thing is, N95 works because it employs other chemical tricks of its constituent materials, it doesn't rely solely on hole-size.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to live.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Well gold can actually be pieced with smaller openings than fabric, it can also be woven like fabric, so a gold mask could work if done right.


From the pictures, it's about as porous as a woven basket.
 
DarkHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If a gold mask was built like an N95 or N99, but still had the attributes of such masks otherwise, it might work.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr Goldmasker, do you expect it to work?

No, Mr Bond, I expect to die.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blender61: India and gold have a long and interesting history


Fark user imageView Full Size


I was laughing as I googled to get the image, but stopped laughing because he was beaten to death in front of his son in 2016 it seems.
Well, there's your random trivia of the day.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: tjsands1118: Well gold can actually be pieced with smaller openings than fabric, it can also be woven like fabric, so a gold mask could work if done right.

Thing is, N95 works because it employs other chemical tricks of its constituent materials, it doesn't rely solely on hole-size.


I do rely solely on hole size when in the dark
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some people are just begging to be mugged.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: blender61: India and gold have a long and interesting history

[Fark user image image 550x448]

I was laughing as I googled to get the image, but stopped laughing because he was beaten to death in front of his son in 2016 it seems.
Well, there's your random trivia of the day.


It's interesting that it only costed 250K.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Some people are just begging to be mugged.


Just read up it. Doesn't sound like he got mugged.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Silver or copper would have an anti-bacterial and anti-viral effect, perhaps. But this is just about the most Indian thing imaginable. Indians are obsessed with gold because they are obsessed with not paying their taxes and with portable wealth that is easy to carry and hide. Paper thin gold masks are just gold in fashion statement form. They make use of something most Indians above the poverty level would have any way, like those gold sequins Indian women wear on their clothes to display and carry their family's portable wealth to best advantage as invidious display.

Thorstein Veblen would approve--at least of the evidence for his satiric economic theory.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He died of an OG.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: because he was beaten to death in front of his son in 2016 it seems.



it happens to douchebags, yes
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Well gold can actually be pieced with smaller openings than fabric, it can also be woven like fabric, so a gold mask could work if done right.


Could there be enough of those holes to make it easy to breath without the mask loosing all physical integrity?
 
