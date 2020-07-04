 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   It's like New York all over again, but with better chili and horrible bagels   (nytimes.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, Hospital, Emergency department, busy hospital, Houston Methodist, coronavirus patients, Dr. Aric Bakshy, New York City, past week  
•       •       •

1467 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Jul 2020 at 10:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thanks for reminding me i haven't had a bagel in months
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They wanted to play stupid games....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cincinnati?

/runs
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until we realize that a region by region approach isn't going to work?

/should never have left "lockdown" with the curve having been as it was.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's just city folk getting sick, not regular people, so not only will the red hats not care, this will just reinforce their belief that cities are bad places.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
???
We had new York as an example of what could happen. And time.
We didn't try. WTF, Texas?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They may have subpar bagels, but Houston has Kenny and Ziggy's delicatessen and that's not nothing.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's just city folk getting sick, not regular people, so not only will the red hats not care, this will just reinforce their belief that cities are bad places.


What's lost on them is that the cityfolk are filling hospitals... because the rural folks don't have hospitals to fill.  Enjoy dying at home, 'Muricans.

This is just gonna keep getting worse.  Thanks, MAGAts!  Thanks, healthcare-for-profit!
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: They may have subpar bagels, but Houston has Kenny and Ziggy's delicatessen and that's not nothing.


Hey now - the New York Bagel Shop down on Hillcroft makes genuinely good bagels.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Deaths are a lagging not leaving indicator. Once the hospitalization rate goes critical, the deaths will follow.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Leading not leaving stupid voice dictation software
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: They may have subpar bagels, but Houston has Kenny and Ziggy's delicatessen and that's not nothing.


Yeah Bellaire has some good Jewish deli spots.

That being said headline is pretty much spot on.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What da fark are you ordering bagels in Houston for? Go for the huevos rancheros, or a breakfast tostadas. But yeah, they (and we in Florida) are farked. Wish us luck farkers! The REAL fun began today for me, and back tomorrow early. Paddling towards the wave now on my board, starting to get choppy!
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had a rabbi in Austin talk about how much she loved Texas but that she'd kill us all for a decent salt bagel.

(She also explained the choice in words that God uses when speaking to the Israelites at Sinai as "He used the polite plural form, so not 'you' or even 'all of you' but something closer to 'all y'all'.")
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay Texas,
Here's what to do:
1. Do what Dr. Fauci says if you want to live.
2. If you're not a Democrat and only trust Republicans, copy everything Governor Larry Hogan Jr. of Maryland did and take his advice.

And please wear a mask.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mathamagical: VisualiseThis: They may have subpar bagels, but Houston has Kenny and Ziggy's delicatessen and that's not nothing.

Yeah Bellaire has some good Jewish deli spots.

That being said headline is pretty much spot on.


My dad grew up in Bellaire in the 50's and 60's. He's Christian but his school got off a lot of the High Holy Days and he ate a lot of gefilte fish growing up.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did the Texas governor mandate senior care facilities to accept contagious seniors who already tested positive and were showing symptoms like the New York governor did?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is anyone else disgusted by these death panels who decide who lives and dies?  This is a perfect opportunity for Thunder Domes.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Did the Texas governor mandate senior care facilities to accept contagious seniors who already tested positive and were showing symptoms like the New York governor did?


Not yet. But soon.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: My dad grew up in Bellaire in the 50's and 60's.


Any chance you were West Philadelphia, born and raised?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Deaths are a lagging not leaving indicator. Once the hospitalization rate goes critical, the deaths will follow.


I don't believe the death numbers we have already. Each of these southern states has already been caught lying. I redirect the deaths are higher than stated.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Is anyone else disgusted by these death panels who decide who lives and dies?  This is a perfect opportunity for Thunder Domes.


Honestly, isn't it time we got beyond Thunderdome?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Did the Texas governor mandate senior care facilities to accept contagious seniors who already tested positive and were showing symptoms like the New York governor did?


The Texas governor just wants them to die and go away.
That's Republicans for ya.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: What da fark are you ordering bagels in Houston for? Go for the huevos rancheros, or a breakfast tostadas. But yeah, they (and we in Florida) are farked. Wish us luck farkers! The REAL fun began today for me, and back tomorrow early. Paddling towards the wave now on my board, starting to get choppy!


Seriously. Bagels suck, especially against migas and breakfast tacos.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SFSailor: The Dog Ate My Homework: It's just city folk getting sick, not regular people, so not only will the red hats not care, this will just reinforce their belief that cities are bad places.

What's lost on them is that the cityfolk are filling hospitals... because the rural folks don't have hospitals to fill.  Enjoy dying at home, 'Muricans.

This is just gonna keep getting worse.  Thanks, MAGAts!  Thanks, healthcare-for-profit!


Also, the worst off patients in the country often end up getting transferred to the typically better hospitals in the nearest city.  A lot of the people filling up hospital beds in the city actually aren't from the city.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: thanks for reminding me i haven't had a bagel in months


Purists may cringe, but Winco Foods has amazing Hawaiian bagels.  Some cream cheese and pepper jelly, breakfast that will wake you up.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

electricjebus: SFSailor: The Dog Ate My Homework: It's just city folk getting sick, not regular people, so not only will the red hats not care, this will just reinforce their belief that cities are bad places.

What's lost on them is that the cityfolk are filling hospitals... because the rural folks don't have hospitals to fill.  Enjoy dying at home, 'Muricans.

This is just gonna keep getting worse.  Thanks, MAGAts!  Thanks, healthcare-for-profit!

Also, the worst off patients in the country often end up getting transferred to the typically better hospitals in the nearest city.  A lot of the people filling up hospital beds in the city actually aren't from the city.


If they live long enough.

And it might be the first thing cut when we start filling up everywhere and triaging finally gets real.

We'll see.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Paul Baumer: Deaths are a lagging not leaving indicator. Once the hospitalization rate goes critical, the deaths will follow.

I don't believe the death numbers we have already. Each of these southern states has already been caught lying. I redirect the deaths are higher than stated.


Can't say as I understand the assumptions, but I've seen figures around 125,000 additional deaths above normal + COVID-19 deaths.  Pneumonia deaths running 5-6 times normal in some states, complications of diabetes, etc.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Is anyone else disgusted by these death panels who decide who lives and dies?  This is a perfect opportunity for Thunder Domes.


To be fair, geriatric Thunder Dome sounds hilarious... awful, but hilarious.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Did the Texas governor mandate senior care facilities to accept contagious seniors who already tested positive and were showing symptoms like the New York governor did?


Cuomo sucks and farked up New York's response, especially early on. Now that that's out of the way, let's focus on what's happening NOW.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: What da fark are you ordering bagels in Houston for? Go for the huevos rancheros, or a breakfast tostadas. But yeah, they (and we in Florida) are farked. Wish us luck farkers! The REAL fun began today for me, and back tomorrow early. Paddling towards the wave now on my board, starting to get choppy!


Everyone knows the best bagels are in Montreal anyway...
 
SFSailor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

natazha: amazing Hawaiian bagels.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a bialy with cream cheese and lox this morning. Might have another one now.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: How long until we realize that a region by region approach isn't going to work?


November 3rd.  Maybe?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beans boost your immune system.

Maybe the chili isn't better after all...
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As I understand it New York is mostly innocent liberals and they did their best and the minimum number of cadavers was accomplished

Houston is mostly conservatives who are guilty and they brought this rain of dry-coughing death upon themselves and then made it worse with a complete lack of mask and voting etiquette

Is this about right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Did the Texas governor mandate senior care facilities to accept contagious seniors who already tested positive and were showing symptoms like the New York governor did?


Change the farking channel.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Is anyone else disgusted by these death panels who decide who lives and dies?  This is a perfect opportunity for Thunder Domes.


Thunderdome between people who need respirators sounds lame.  Wheel their gurneys next to each other and give them each a baseball bat?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Also, the worst off patients in the country often end up getting transferred to the typically better hospitals in the nearest city.  A lot of the people filling up hospital beds in the city actually aren't from the city.


My hometown has a pretty large number of cases, very small number of deaths. I suspect they are being transferred to the city, dying there and then getting lumped into those numbers.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: thedingoatemybaby: What da fark are you ordering bagels in Houston for? Go for the huevos rancheros, or a breakfast tostadas. But yeah, they (and we in Florida) are farked. Wish us luck farkers! The REAL fun began today for me, and back tomorrow early. Paddling towards the wave now on my board, starting to get choppy!

Seriously. Bagels suck, especially against migas and breakfast tacos.


Whipped up some migas this morning using leftover chips and salsa from last night's takeout.
 
trialpha
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eiger: Alien Robot: Did the Texas governor mandate senior care facilities to accept contagious seniors who already tested positive and were showing symptoms like the New York governor did?

Cuomo sucks and farked up New York's response, especially early on. Now that that's out of the way, let's focus on what's happening NOW.


No no.... a democrat made a bad decision in the past so any current or future bad decisions on the part of a republican is perfectly fine.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SFSailor: If they live long enough.

And it might be the first thing cut when we start filling up everywhere and triaging finally gets real.

We'll see.


I live in a city and work in the country, it's amazing to me how many of the older workers I have that know my neighborhood by the world class hospital in the neighborhood just north of it.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: As I understand it New York is mostly innocent liberals and they did their best and the minimum number of cadavers was accomplished

Houston is mostly conservatives who are guilty and they brought this rain of dry-coughing death upon themselves and then made it worse with a complete lack of mask and voting etiquette

Is this about right?


No. Not at all.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

natazha: Dead for Tax Reasons: thanks for reminding me i haven't had a bagel in months

Purists may cringe, but Winco Foods has amazing Hawaiian bagels.  Some cream cheese and pepper jelly, breakfast that will wake you up.


i don't like spam!
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Beans boost your immune system.

Maybe the chili isn't better after all...


I'm still lookin for a great chili w/out beans........when I lived in De-toilet just about every place that sold chili dogs (Coneys) no beans I move west & not 1 place sells chili w/out farkin beans.......yuck I hate beans!!!!!
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

electricjebus: SFSailor: The Dog Ate My Homework: It's just city folk getting sick, not regular people, so not only will the red hats not care, this will just reinforce their belief that cities are bad places.

What's lost on them is that the cityfolk are filling hospitals... because the rural folks don't have hospitals to fill.  Enjoy dying at home, 'Muricans.

This is just gonna keep getting worse.  Thanks, MAGAts!  Thanks, healthcare-for-profit!

Also, the worst off patients in the country often end up getting transferred to the typically better hospitals in the nearest city.  A lot of the people filling up hospital beds in the city actually aren't from the city.


good friend of mine is an ER doc over in St Petersburg, FL and That's exactly what's happening. As hospitals are filling up, they are diverting patients to whoever has room.
"We have so many cases we have an ED made for 30 people and it's holding 70. We don't have enough beds so we keep going on ambulance divert"
They've also taken in a lot of patients from the more rural areas as well as their hospitals (if they even have one beyond a glorified clinic) are getting filled up too. It's madness.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does Houston chili have beans?
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eiger: mikaloyd: As I understand it New York is mostly innocent liberals and they did their best and the minimum number of cadavers was accomplished

Houston is mostly conservatives who are guilty and they brought this rain of dry-coughing death upon themselves and then made it worse with a complete lack of mask and voting etiquette

Is this about right?

No. Not at all.


None of it?
 
Ruthven13
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: thedingoatemybaby: What da fark are you ordering bagels in Houston for? Go for the huevos rancheros, or a breakfast tostadas. But yeah, they (and we in Florida) are farked. Wish us luck farkers! The REAL fun began today for me, and back tomorrow early. Paddling towards the wave now on my board, starting to get choppy!

Seriously. Bagels suck, especially against migas and breakfast tacos.


That's because you have never had a proper salt bagel with either cream cheese and lox or Taylor ham, egg, and cheese. With salt, pepper and ketchup, of course...
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.