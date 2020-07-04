 Skip to content
America's loneliest stretches of open, scenic roads available on interactive map. Come for Maine's Old Canada Road; stay for Alaska's Dalton Highway
    More: Spiffy, Utah, Great Salt Lake, remote routes, Alaska's Dalton Highway, Types of roads, Ice Road Truckers, National Scenic Byway, mile route  
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I could just afford to move there, all my problems would be far behind me.  i mean my parents are not gonna follow me to Alaska.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bluetooth Highway should be higher.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BEARTOOTH YOU GOD DAMNED AUTOCORRECT
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any road 8n Vermont
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and
"This isolated route runs through the deserted Navajo Nation"?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the South end of Dalton Highway, you will find yourself deep in Swayze.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The US 385 running north-south in Eastern Colorado is a great drive if you need to take a nap behind the wheel.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dalton Highway?  I thought it'd be bigger.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pittsville, WI

Hard to argue that. Every other stretch of lonely in the state is at least seasonally busy in the summer. I would have thought anywhere outside Plattvile would have won. Or maybe Osseo around the Eau Claire area. Maybe the fishing takes it out of the running for the west side of the state. A whole lot of nothing around Mashfield.
 
craig234
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice idea, but a few screenshots and words don't offer enough.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This year, all the highways are.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I worked in Tuba City, we had a mobile dental van that would travel to remote parts of the Rez.  We would regularly travel 160 out to Tonalea to either the day school or the chapter house (depending upon the time of year). Other times, we'd head north to the boarding school in Kaibeto.
There's a whole lot of nothingness out there.  I miss the hell out of it.
 
full8me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd recommend starting the US50 ride (or ending it if going west) around Lake Tahoe, CA.  I took it east right across the heart of America (even got to stop off and see my grandparents right off of the road in Olney, IL) to Washington D.C.  US90 coming back was also fun in a different, sweat-soaked, mosquito-covered-helmet kind of way.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Longest is the road
November U.S A. Pie
Chevy levy, it was dry
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Life is a highway and I want to ride it all night long.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone should make a VR experience of this.
 
Quaker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should have included the speed limits. A lot of open scenic roads have irritatingly low speed limits. Although I guess that only matters if you prefer driving over sightseeing.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't include US 50 through Nevada. Life Magazine named it the loneliest road in America back in the 1986. From Baker (near the Utah Border) to Carson City, it's nearly 400 miles of practically nothing, passing through 4 or 5 small towns along the way.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The "Loneliest Road in America" [google] which is US 50 through Nevada is omitted. The Utah parts of it are not nearly as desolate. I have been there.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

full8me: I'd recommend starting the US50 ride (or ending it if going west) around Lake Tahoe, CA.  I took it east right across the heart of America (even got to stop off and see my grandparents right off of the road in Olney, IL) to Washington D.C.  US90 coming back was also fun in a different, sweat-soaked, mosquito-covered-helmet kind of way.


I took US 50 the other way on the first leg of my cross country trip, starting in Ocean City, MD and ending in Sacramento, CA. I took this photo at the west end:

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a complementary sign in Ocean City over the Route 50 drawbridge.
 
