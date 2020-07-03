 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   News: Arizona Department of Health demands that 3 gyms comply with shutdown order and close within 26 minutes, or face legal action. Fark: "Liquor licenses at two gyms were suspended as a result of their continued operation over the last few days"   (cnn.com) divider line
858 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Jul 2020 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)



Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had no idea I could go to a gym, work out and then get drunk after.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I had no idea I could go to a gym, work out and then get drunk after.


Get drunk FIRST, then go stack weights for your bench presses.

I've been going to the wrong gyms. All they sold were $7 smoothies and small shots of ass-juice. (wheatgrass)
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.


Add 50-year-old men with a face full of MAC cosmetic products, and lazy twinkboys who don't want to work for a living, and you have The Abbey.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I had no idea I could go to a gym, work out and then get drunk after.


A lot of these dudes upset about the gym closings is because that's the modern-day bathhouse.

The "gym" is just a pretext for why these guys are: 1) getting sweaty with other dudes 2) showering with them 3) carry around a bag of extra clothes in their car and 4) come home sore.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: 1) getting sweaty with other dudes 2) showering with them


I'm gonna guess you're gay and go to the gym to actually work out. And never look at other dudes because you're serious about your workouts.
Because no straight man would pay that much attention to what other dudes are doing in a gym/locker room. Unless he secretly wanted in on some action himself.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not that there's anything wrong with this thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.


Bang. First shot scores...
NTTAWWT
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they work out in cutoff shorts and timberland boots?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the AZ dude from the PA restaurant thread to show up here and complain. He was all "why are they shutting the gyms down, but you can go to the casino?"

Attempts to educate were made.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcoholic Sports Drink
Youtube OmFD1fHFoMw
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just have to install a cigarette vending machine at that gym's bar.

/ Complete with 1950s ads where "doctors" promote the health benefits of cigarettes.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe gym owners are confused because the republican governor is shutting them down and we all know republican governors only care about money.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Cubansaltyballs: 1) getting sweaty with other dudes 2) showering with them

I'm gonna guess you're gay and go to the gym to actually work out. And never look at other dudes because you're serious about your workouts.
Because no straight man would pay that much attention to what other dudes are doing in a gym/locker room. Unless he secretly wanted in on some action himself.



Methinks he doth protest to much.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JHFC, what is it with gyms and defying shutdowns? Short of being on an airplane, I can't think of an "every day activity" that would be a better way to spread anything virulant. I see these a$$hats on the local news every other day now, making like they're some kind of health expert, spouting off on how "clean" their place will be and they're ready to open. Or, you get the pumped-up "freedom idiot".

Non. Essential. Business. It's over, Johnny...sorry to say it, but things will never be the same for gyms and spas. Stop acting like you know what you're doing before you infect half your town. None of us knows...that's why we listen to experts (or are supposed to...jeesh!)
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I had no idea I could go to a gym, work out and then get drunk after.


After?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SquonkBot: JHFC, what is it with gyms and defying shutdowns? Short of being on an airplane, I can't think of an "every day activity" that would be a better way to spread anything virulant. I see these a$$hats on the local news every other day now, making like they're some kind of health expert, spouting off on how "clean" their place will be and they're ready to open. Or, you get the pumped-up "freedom idiot".

Non. Essential. Business. It's over, Johnny...sorry to say it, but things will never be the same for gyms and spas. Stop acting like you know what you're doing before you infect half your town. None of us knows...that's why we listen to experts (or are supposed to...jeesh!)


Here in Battle Creek it took the police showing up to get one of the gyms here to close down.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Arizona is weird. Went there probably 15 years ago and went to a Denny's that had a full bar.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF?  Liquor inside of a gym seems like more of a Florida thing. How dare Arizona take this one from us.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.


If there is a steam room, it almost assuredly is being used as one.

/nttawwt
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's always got to be a moron who decides to defy orders and face court, not exactly understanding that court battles with the city are expensive, they're gonna lose, probably face a staggering fine and might go bankrupt in the process.

At least they'll have salvaged their pride -- as stupid as that is.

I believe there are laws concerning endangering the public health.
 
dababler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.


Lifetime fitness is the best.
I wish there was more of them in Tampa. It's the only amenity of Memphis, Detroit, and Cleveland I miss.
 
Bawdy George
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
26 minutes

That never gets old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rik01: There's always got to be a moron who decides to defy orders and face court, not exactly understanding that court battles with the city are expensive, they're gonna lose, probably face a staggering fine and might go bankrupt in the process.

At least they'll have salvaged their pride -- as stupid as that is.

I believe there are laws concerning endangering the public health.


They all have gofundme's now to scam their Republican supporters.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You'd think this being America there would be more outrage at the closing of buffets.

/ Come on, that sneeze guard will stop anything.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bawdy George: 26 minutes

That never gets old.

[Fark user image 425x305]


"The domain name
JohnFitzgeraldPage.com
is for sale!"

<chuckle>
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SquonkBot: JHFC, what is it with gyms and defying shutdowns? Short of being on an airplane, I can't think of an "every day activity" that would be a better way to spread anything virulant. I see these a$$hats on the local news every other day now, making like they're some kind of health expert, spouting off on how "clean" their place will be and they're ready to open. Or, you get the pumped-up "freedom idiot".

Non. Essential. Business. It's over, Johnny...sorry to say it, but things will never be the same for gyms and spas. Stop acting like you know what you're doing before you infect half your town. None of us knows...that's why we listen to experts (or are supposed to...jeesh!)


The bars are a worse vector. Think about it: Part of the appeal of drinking is 'acting out', then factor in the effect of alcohol on people's decision making, and bars are worse, as the night progresses, ant thoughts towards social distancing disappear, people get more drink, and their behavior gets more and more risky. Gyms are a close second though.
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.


Life Time here in California has a liquor license.
Depending on the area, some just have beer and wine while others have hard alcohol.
And it is out by the pool.
I am an employee of Life Time here in CA.
We were shut down for a while but opened up a couple weeks ago.
Masks are mandatory for employees and guests.
My one issue thought is I feel it is way to risky for any kind of class like cycle etc to be held right now.
The breathing etc, not good.
Even thought they are only filling our classes half full, I still feel there is an increased risk.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Arizona is weird. Went there probably 15 years ago and went to a Denny's that had a full bar.


That's the only way the food at Denny's is edible. That or it being the only place open, so when you leave the bar, Denny's is the place to go. Or when you work all night and get off at like 1 am.

So putting the bar in means that people will come in earlier and just get loaded there.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the_end_is_rear: Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.

Life Time here in California has a liquor license.
Depending on the area, some just have beer and wine while others have hard alcohol.
And it is out by the pool.
I am an employee of Life Time here in CA.
We were shut down for a while but opened up a couple weeks ago.
Masks are mandatory for employees and guests.
My one issue thought is I feel it is way too risky for any kind of class like cycle etc to be held right now.
The breathing etc, not good.
Even thought they are only filling our classes half full, I still feel there is an increased risk.



I think that it's nuts to open a gym in the summer.   It is recirculated air.  The viral load is just building and building up in there.  Wiping the gear down is just theater.  Everyone is breathing heavy at many points in their time there (or they are doing it wrong).
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SquonkBot: JHFC, what is it with gyms and defying shutdowns? Short of being on an airplane, I can't think of an "every day activity" that would be a better way to spread anything virulant. I see these a$$hats on the local news every other day now, making like they're some kind of health expert, spouting off on how "clean" their place will be and they're ready to open. Or, you get the pumped-up "freedom idiot".

Non. Essential. Business. It's over, Johnny...sorry to say it, but things will never be the same for gyms and spas. Stop acting like you know what you're doing before you infect half your town. None of us knows...that's why we listen to experts (or are supposed to...jeesh!)


Seriously. Stack some rocks, do some yardwork, go for a bike ride FFS.
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbaggins: the_end_is_rear: Cubansaltyballs: Hmmm.. gyms with liquor licenses. In California these would just be called gay bars.

Life Time here in California has a liquor license.
Depending on the area, some just have beer and wine while others have hard alcohol.
And it is out by the pool.
I am an employee of Life Time here in CA.
We were shut down for a while but opened up a couple weeks ago.
Masks are mandatory for employees and guests.
My one issue thought is I feel it is way too risky for any kind of class like cycle etc to be held right now.
The breathing etc, not good.
Even thought they are only filling our classes half full, I still feel there is an increased risk.


I think that it's nuts to open a gym in the summer.   It is recirculated air.  The viral load is just building and building up in there.  Wiping the gear down is just theater.  Everyone is breathing heavy at many points in their time there (or they are doing it wrong).


Sure, you go ahead and say ogling the gals in their workout spandex "doing it wrong". I'm doing it right mister.

/actually don't go to gyms
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Fight Milk
Youtube 37VebUxrbKI
Fight like a crow!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powhound: Sure, you go ahead and say ogling the gals in their workout spandex "doing it wrong". I'm doing it right mister.

/actually don't go to gyms


Well, maybe some gyms are just for cruising...which I gets makes them gym/nightclubs?   Neither is a good idea during a pandemic.

really.  I'd say gyms are the most dangerous place I can think of to re-open.    Working there is probably as dangerous as meat packing and nursing homes and maybe slightly safer than prisons.
 
